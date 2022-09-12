$6.6 Billion Worldwide Air Bearings Industry to 2027 - Featuring APG-Neuros, Air Bearings and Capstone Green Energy Among Others

Company Logo

Global Air Bearings Market

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Air Bearings Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this latest report the global air bearings market attained a value of around USD 6624.3 million in 2022. Aided by the increasing use of high-precision tools and spindles in vehicle production, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2022 and 2027.



Air bearings are special components of the bearing industry. It provides low friction and a load-bearing connection with a pressurised air layer between the surfaces. Air bearings demand has significantly grown due to the increased use of high-precision tools and spindles in vehicle production. Some industries like the automation and aerospace industries require the precise accuracy of modern tools and equipment.

The components like air bearing are having increased growth in the market globally. These air bearings are used in operation, requiring higher speed and automated tools and equipment friction-free support. These smooth and friction-free advantages of air bearings are driving the use of modern technologies, like vibration, mitigation, and shock absorbers. Air bearing uses a thin layer of pressurised gas to provide minimum friction.

All these factors of air bearing are leading to the growth of the air bearing market across the countries. Increasing business in developing countries for increasing medical facilities, rising sales of automobiles, construction vehicle wind tunnels for testing the speed of the wind, and the quick growth in the robotics segment are also giving rise to the Air Bearing Market growth.



Air bearings are in high demand due to the rising usage of high-precision tools and spindles in vehicle production, creating chances for industry participants to expand. The market is witnessing precision as it enters a new era of industrialisation. The introduction of precision machining across a variety of application areas has produced a demand for efficient components that allow for smooth operations, owing to the growing necessity for accuracy.

These components are the first choice for manufacturers, further adding to the demand for air bearings. Precision machining tools are essential for creating and manufacturing machines, tools, and other industrial components that require precision and dynamic stability. The air bearings are used in precision machining tools, owing to their lower frictional drag, making high speed possible at lower vibrational rates.



Market Segmentation

The market report analyses the market based on segmentations such as types, speed capacities, applications, end-uses, and major regions.



Market Breakup by Type

Aerostatic Bearings

Aerodynamic Bearings

Market Breakup by Speed Capacity

< 1000 rpm

1000 - 60000 rpm

>60000 rpm

Market Breakup by Application

Precision Metal Tools

High Speed Machines

Coordinate Measuring Machines

Others

Market Breakup by End-Use

Marine and Aviation

Medical

Automotive

Machine Tools

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the key players in the industry. Some of the major players in the market explored in the report are:

APG-Neuros Inc.

Air Bearings Ltd.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Hot Air Systems, Inc.

IBS Precision Engineering

Leuven Air Bearings Nv

Mohawk Innovative Technology, Inc.

