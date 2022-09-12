U.S. markets open in 3 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,089.75
    +22.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,294.00
    +130.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,669.50
    +77.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,898.70
    +8.90 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.63
    +0.84 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.00
    +7.40 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    19.15
    +0.38 (+2.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0139
    +0.0093 (+0.92%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.32
    -0.29 (-1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1674
    +0.0087 (+0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.7890
    +0.2250 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,126.21
    +507.28 (+2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.34
    +37.74 (+7.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.50
    +94.43 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,542.11
    +327.36 (+1.16%)
     

$6.6 Billion Worldwide Air Bearings Industry to 2027 - Featuring APG-Neuros, Air Bearings and Capstone Green Energy Among Others

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Air Bearings Market

Global Air Bearings Market
Global Air Bearings Market

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Air Bearings Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this latest report the global air bearings market attained a value of around USD 6624.3 million in 2022. Aided by the increasing use of high-precision tools and spindles in vehicle production, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2022 and 2027.

Air bearings are special components of the bearing industry. It provides low friction and a load-bearing connection with a pressurised air layer between the surfaces. Air bearings demand has significantly grown due to the increased use of high-precision tools and spindles in vehicle production. Some industries like the automation and aerospace industries require the precise accuracy of modern tools and equipment.

The components like air bearing are having increased growth in the market globally. These air bearings are used in operation, requiring higher speed and automated tools and equipment friction-free support. These smooth and friction-free advantages of air bearings are driving the use of modern technologies, like vibration, mitigation, and shock absorbers. Air bearing uses a thin layer of pressurised gas to provide minimum friction.

All these factors of air bearing are leading to the growth of the air bearing market across the countries. Increasing business in developing countries for increasing medical facilities, rising sales of automobiles, construction vehicle wind tunnels for testing the speed of the wind, and the quick growth in the robotics segment are also giving rise to the Air Bearing Market growth.

Air bearings are in high demand due to the rising usage of high-precision tools and spindles in vehicle production, creating chances for industry participants to expand. The market is witnessing precision as it enters a new era of industrialisation. The introduction of precision machining across a variety of application areas has produced a demand for efficient components that allow for smooth operations, owing to the growing necessity for accuracy.

These components are the first choice for manufacturers, further adding to the demand for air bearings. Precision machining tools are essential for creating and manufacturing machines, tools, and other industrial components that require precision and dynamic stability. The air bearings are used in precision machining tools, owing to their lower frictional drag, making high speed possible at lower vibrational rates.

Market Segmentation

The market report analyses the market based on segmentations such as types, speed capacities, applications, end-uses, and major regions.

Market Breakup by Type

  • Aerostatic Bearings

  • Aerodynamic Bearings

Market Breakup by Speed Capacity

  • < 1000 rpm

  • 1000 - 60000 rpm

  • >60000 rpm

Market Breakup by Application

  • Precision Metal Tools

  • High Speed Machines

  • Coordinate Measuring Machines

  • Others

Market Breakup by End-Use

  • Marine and Aviation

  • Medical

  • Automotive

  • Machine Tools

  • Others

Market Breakup by Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the key players in the industry. Some of the major players in the market explored in the report are:

  • APG-Neuros Inc.

  • Air Bearings Ltd.

  • Capstone Green Energy Corporation

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Hot Air Systems, Inc.

  • IBS Precision Engineering

  • Leuven Air Bearings Nv

  • Mohawk Innovative Technology, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/56b9g0

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 84% of Retirees Make This RMD Mistake

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil prices rise as supply uncertainty mounts

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday as Iranian nuclear talks appeared to hit obstacles and an embargo on Russian oil shipments loomed, with tight supply struggling to meet still robust demand. Prices were little changed last week as gains from a nominal supply cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, were offset by lockdowns in China, the world's top crude importer. Global oil prices may rebound towards the end of the year as supply is expected to tighten further when a European Union embargo on Russian oil take effect on Dec. 5.

  • Germany faces a looming threat of deindustrialisation

    Crunch time for a business model built on Russian gas and Chinese demand

  • Shipping rates plunge as experts say 'unprecedented' boom has peaked

    Shipping rates have fallen sharply this year as the pandemic-induced scramble for shipping and the resulting spike in costs has peaked, according to experts.

  • Quiet quitting has a polar opposite: The FatFIRE movement of people working hard to retire early on a ‘massive stash’

    As different as they seem, both quiet-quitters and FIRERS want the same thing.

  • 3 No-Brainer Oil Stocks to Buy in September

    Oil prices have been all over the map this year. Oil's next step is anyone's guess. Three oil companies that our energy contributors think look like no-brainer investments in the current environment are TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).

  • Exclusive: Biden to hit China with broader curbs on U.S. chip and tool exports - sources

    The Biden administration plans next month to broaden curbs on U.S shipments to China of semiconductors used for artificial intelligence and chipmaking tools, several people familiar with the matter said. The Commerce Department intends to publish new regulations based on restrictions communicated in letters earlier this year to three U.S. companies -- KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp and Applied Materials Inc, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. The letters, which the companies publicly acknowledged, forbade them from exporting chipmaking equipment to Chinese factories that produce advanced semiconductors with sub-14 nanometer processes unless the sellers obtain Commerce Department licenses.

  • Popular Starbucks Coffee Drink Faces Recall

    Also in August, Kraft Heinz recalled 5,760 cases of its Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun juice pouches, or about 230,000 juice pouches, that may have been accidentally contaminated with cleaning solution. Kraft Heinz became aware of the contamination after consumers called to complain about the strange taste of the drinks. Consumers who believe they may have purchased contaminated pouches may contact Kraft Heinz at 800-280-8252 to arrange a reimbursement.

  • 5 Biggest Oil Tanker Companies

    With Teekay leading the pack, these are the 5 biggest oil tanker companies by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • 10 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best energy stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our industry overview, take a look at the 5 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now. The Covid-19 pandemic was difficult for the energy sector. Global travel restrictions brought on by the Covid-19 outbreak reduced demand for oil […]

  • Cathie Wood Has 18% of Her Money in These 3 Growth Stocks

    During tricky market conditions, it can be helpful to follow professional investors who are focused on the long term.

  • Dutch shareholders threaten to sue Philips over recall - media

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch shareholders association VEB is threatening to take Philips to court over its handling of a global recall of respiratory machines, claiming it caused billions in losses by giving incorrect information to shareholders, Dutch paper FD reported on Monday, citing a letter the VEB sent to the company. Philips confirmed that it had received a letter from the VEB on Sunday night, but did not provide any details of its content. "We are convinced that Philips acted in the right and responsible way," Philips spokesman Steve Klink said, adding that the company was confident it could resolve the issues in a conversation with the VEB.

  • Pinterest's Stock Could Soar If Its Streak Ends

    Pinterest's stock is down significantly off its highs. This video explains one way it can turn things around.

  • SEC seeks to seal information exposing expert witness identities in XRP lawsuit

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a motion seeking to seal portions of the filings that contain information identifying the SEC’s expert witnesses in its lawsuit against Ripple Labs. See related article: SEC, Ripple take XRP lawsuit battle to media as well Fast facts The SEC wrote in the motion on Friday that […]

  • Oil Rises With Dollar’s Descent Countering Demand Worries

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil wiped out an earlier decline as a slump in the dollar offset mounting concerns that global demand is weakening.Most Read from BloombergRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussia Confirms Flight of Troops From Ukraine’s Kharkiv AreaCredit Card Firms to Start Implementing Code for Gun StoresUkraine Latest: Russian Shelling Blamed for Blackouts in EastThe global Brent benchmark rose to trade near $

  • Here's When The Roth IRA 5-Year Rule Could Cost You Money

    The Roth IRA five-year rule will not allow you to withdraw tax-free earnings from your account until five years after your first contribution unless you meet certain conditions. In most cases, however, you can withdraw contributions tax-free since you paid … Continue reading → The post Understanding the Roth IRA 5-Year Rule appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Twitter's $7 million whistleblower payout violates purchase deal, Musk's lawyers argue

    Elon Musk's camp is now using the settlement as an additional basis to get out of the deal to buy the website for $44 billion.

  • California Drought Leaving Rice Farmers Dry

    Water cuts of more than 80% for many rice farmers have triggered an acreage decline steeper than for any other major crop in the state, hurting businesses that depend on the grain.

  • China's waiver of African interest-free loans worth 1% or less of its lending to continent-study

    China's foreign ministry said in August it had cancelled 23 loans to 17 African countries that matured in 2021, but did not give further details. The waived loans were of 10 to 30-year maturities and were worth up to $610 million in total, researchers at Boston University estimated, using a database of Chinese state lending compiled by researchers. China has waived some loans to African countries since 2000 when it cancelled loans made in the 1980s and 1990s, although it generally takes a harder stance on restructuring lending to developing nations under its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) launched in 2013, analysts say.

  • How to Avoid Paying Taxes on a Lawsuit Settlement

    Winning or settling your lawsuit can be exhilarating. After you've received the settlement money and paid attorney fees, most people assume that the rest is theirs to keep. However, some settlements are subject to taxes. And, unfortunately, many people don't … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Paying Taxes on a Lawsuit Settlement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.