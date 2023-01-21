U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,972.61
    +73.76 (+1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,375.49
    +330.93 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,140.43
    +288.17 (+2.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,867.34
    +30.99 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.40
    +1.07 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.70
    +3.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    +0.19 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0858
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4840
    +0.0870 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2401
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.5390
    +1.1400 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,847.87
    +204.97 (+0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    515.06
    +29.04 (+5.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,770.59
    +23.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,553.53
    +148.30 (+0.56%)
     

$6.6 Billion Worldwide Automotive Air Filter Industry to 2027 - Featuring Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Cummins, DENSO and Donaldson Company Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Air Filter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

 

The global automotive air filter market size reached US$ 4.81 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.41% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

An automotive air filter refers to the automotive component that restricts dirt particles and other impurities from entering an automobile's engine or cabin. In these air filters, dry particulates and contaminants, including microbes, dust, and pollen, are collected and removed from the air as it passes through specific filtration media, such as fabric, sintered metal, or ceramic.

In addition to capturing pollutants like dust and allergens, these filters prevent contamination, ensure a good mixture of air and fuel so that a vehicle can perform well, and maintain the air quality inside the vehicle. There are a variety of materials used in the manufacturing of automotive air filters, including paper, cotton, and foam.

Automotive Air Filter Market Trends:

Market is primarily driven by stringent vehicle emission and fuel economy regulations across the globe. This can be attributed to the growing concerns regarding the increasing greenhouse gas emissions, air pollution levels and carbon footprint. In addition to this, the rising rates of vehicle production are resulting in a higher consumption of automotive filters, thereby fueling the product demand.

Moreover, the escalating demand for luxury automobiles with enhanced cabin comfort and multi-filtration systems is providing an impetus to the market. Continual technological advancements, including improved airflow, brake dust and transmission filters, better filter media, and less sensitivity to water, are also creating a positive market outlook.

Furthermore, the growing sales of passenger transport vehicles are further creating lucrative growth opportunities for the key market players. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include the flourishing automotive industry, the advent of electric vehicles (EVs), inflating disposable income levels, improved living standards of the masses, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, ALCO Filters (Cyprus) Ltd., Cummins Inc., DENSO Corporation, Donaldson Company Inc., Freudenberg & Co. KG, General Motors Company, MAHLE GmbH, Mann+Hummel, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sogefi SpA, Toyota Boshoku Corporation (Toyota Motor Corporation) and Valeo.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global automotive air filter market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive air filter market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the propulsion?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the sales channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global automotive air filter market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Scope and Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5. Global Automotive Air Filter Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6. Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Air Intake Filters
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Cabin Air Filters
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7. Market Breakup by Propulsion
7.1 ICE and Hybrid Vehicles
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Electric Vehicles
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8. Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
8.1 Passenger Cars
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Light Commercial Vehicles
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9. Market Breakup by Sales Channel
9.1 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Aftermarket
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10. Market Breakup by Region

11. SWOT Analysis

12. Value Chain Analysis

13. Porters Five Forces Analysis

14. Price Analysis

15. Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 ALCO Filters (Cyprus) Ltd.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Cummins Inc.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 DENSO Corporation
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Donaldson Company Inc.
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Freudenberg & Co. KG
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 General Motors Company
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 MAHLE GmbH
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Mann+Hummel
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 Parker Hannifin Corporation
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 Robert Bosch GmbH
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.12 Sogefi SpA
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 Financials
15.3.13 Toyota Boshoku Corporation (Toyota Motor Corporation)
15.3.13.1 Company Overview
15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.13.3 Financials
15.3.14 Valeo
15.3.14.1 Company Overview
15.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.14.3 Financials
15.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/23bt6f

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/6-6-billion-worldwide-automotive-air-filter-industry-to-2027---featuring-ahlstrom-munksjo-cummins-denso-and-donaldson-company-among-others-301726907.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • 7 EVs That Can Cost Less Than the Average New Car After Tax Credits

    Buyers should look at these if they're thinking about going electric. The list includes two Tesla and two Ford models.

  • California College Student Missing After Wave Swept Him Away During 'Polar Plunge'

    Hamzah Alsaudi, a San Francisco State University political science major, disappeared while swimming with his wrestling teammates.

  • ‘God have mercy on us all’: Robert Kiyosaki warned that the economy is the ‘biggest bubble’ in history and urged investors to dump paper assets — here are 3 real assets he likes instead

    Profit from folly. Don’t participate in it.

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • Cathie Wood Is Crushing It This Year Thanks To 9 Stocks

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF is back — and back big. It's the top diversified ETF again this year so far, largely due to big winners.

  • 3 Stocks Down 70% or More That I'm Loading Up On in 2023

    The boom in special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) and flurry of initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2020 and 2021 produced a lot of public companies that are starting to run into serious financial trouble in this difficult economic environment. Banking disruptor SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) was a product of the SPAC boom, and like many of its fellow ex-SPACs, its stock has performed poorly -- down about 79% from the peak. In addition to the general cooling off of high-growth stocks, investors are frustrated that SoFi's core student loan refinancing business remains at a virtual standstill, and there are worries that higher interest rates could hurt its lending operations, by far the more profitable side of the business.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in 2023

    It's not a bad idea to check what stocks Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway owns. A $1,000 investment in the company in 1965, when he took over, would have been worth $36 million through 2021. Keep in mind that many of Berkshire's stocks were not selected by Buffett, but were chosen by one of his investing lieutenants, Ted Weschler and Todd Combs, who have also have an impressive investing record.

  • ‘Overbought and overpriced’: This investor sees a bubble popping for one popular group of stocks

    Our call of the day from TheoTrade's Professor Jeff Bierman warns that the next group of stocks to come under pressure will be consumer staples.

  • General Dynamics (GD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    General Dynamics (GD) closed the most recent trading day at $232.79, moving +0.54% from the previous trading session.

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Almost Certainly Buying in 2023

    Here are three stocks that Buffett is almost certainly buying in 2023. The stock that Buffett is most likely to buy in 2023 with Berkshire Hathaway's massive pile of money is, without question, Berkshire itself. How can we be so certain that Buffett is buying Berkshire shares?

  • Adding to 2 Stocks That Are Dividend Dynamos

    Despite what looks to be increasingly conservative top-line expectations, both names have retrenched in recent weeks.

  • Why Shares of Scilex Soared This Week

    Shares of Scilex Holding (NASDAQ: SCLX) were up 39.7% this week as of Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Scilex develops non-opioid treatments for acute and chronic pain. The healthcare company is majority owned by Sorrento Therapeutics, and there have been rumors of a potential buyout.

  • Tech earnings expected out next week: Microsoft, Tesla, IBM, Intel

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Seana Smith and Dave Briggs look ahead to the tech stock earnings due out next week.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Years

    Most companies currently paying dividends are equipped to do so for the foreseeable future. Only a handful of dividend-paying companies, however, are built to continue dishing out dividends into the distant unknown as unforeseen changes arise. Here's a closer look at three dividend stocks you can safely hold for years.

  • 3 Fintech Stocks to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over

    There are financial technology companies that are bringing innovation to consumers, but tougher credit markets have hurt their businesses. This could be an opportunity for long-term investors; these three stocks are poised to flourish when economic conditions ease up, so consider them before the bear market ends. Rapidly rising interest rates created two problems for Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), which uses artificial intelligence to replace the traditional FICO credit score in approving consumer loans.

  • 5 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Finding young and growing tech stocks is crucial to any investor's portfolio. The explosive returns these investments can have on a portfolio can accelerate your financial goals faster than nearly any other investment -- if purchased for the right price. Unfortunately, many investors found themselves on the wrong side of this coin during 2021, as many growth names were unrealistically valued.

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could See at Least 40% Pop — Here’s Why They Could Surge

    Markets remain volatile as 2023 gets into full swing, with a strong two-week gain followed by several days of losses. The headwinds remain the obvious: inflation, though moderating, remains high, and the Federal Reserve remains committed to battling the surge in prices, even at risk of a recession. On the other hand, stocks found support from a general improvement in sentiment, as investors believe that the downward trend in inflation rates may be here to stay. So the market landscape presents s

  • How Apple Has So Far Avoided Layoffs: Lean Hiring, No Free Lunches

    No company is certain to avoid significant cutbacks in an economic environment as volatile as the current one, and Apple isn’t immune to the business challenges that have hit other tech giants. It is expected next month to report its first quarterly sales decline in more than three years. Apple has also slowed hiring in some areas.

  • There's A Lot To Like About Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Upcoming US$0.41 Dividend

    It looks like Pfizer Inc. ( NYSE:PFE ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one...

  • Does This Startup Chip Company Spell Trouble for AMD and Lattice Semi Stocks?

    In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), and a recent start-up looking to disrupt the FPGA market. Jose and Nick share ideas on how this market could be a huge win for AMD.