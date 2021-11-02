U.S. markets open in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,602.25
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,754.00
    -46.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,886.00
    -8.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,357.40
    +3.10 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.33
    +0.28 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.90
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1613
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.41
    +0.15 (+0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3656
    -0.0012 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6180
    -0.3800 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,654.23
    -443.01 (-0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,509.30
    +45.79 (+3.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.62
    +51.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

At 6.6% CAGR: Circuit Breaker Market to Reach USD 25.85 Billion by 2027

Fortune Business Insights
·9 min read

Companies Profiled in the Market : ABB, GE, Schneider Electric, Eaton, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, Larsen & Toubro Limited, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, Kirloskar Electric Company, Camsco Electric, BCH ELECTRIC LTD, Salzer Group, Atom Power, Inc.

Pune, India, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global circuit breaker market is expected to experience considerable growth by exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% between 2020 and 2027. The growth is attributable to the increasing focus on a secured and reliable power supply that is driving the demand for these breakers across the globe. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Circuit Breaker Market Size, Share &COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Voltage (Low, Medium, and High), By Installation (Indoor and Outdoor), By End User, By Rated Voltage, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” mentions that the market stood at USD 16.04 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 25.85 billion by 2027.

Request To Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/circuit-breaker-market-100765

List of the Companies Profiled in the Market:

  • ABB (Zurich, Switzerland)

  • GE (Massachusetts, United States)

  • Schneider Electric (Rueil-Malmaison, France)

  • Eaton (Dublin, Ireland)

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Siemens AG (Munich, Germany)

  • Larsen & Toubro Limited (Mumbai, India)

  • CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (Mumbai, India)

  • Kirloskar Electric Company (Pune, India)

  • Camsco Electric (Taipei, Taiwan)

  • BCH ELECTRIC LTD (Delhi,India)

  • Salzer Group (Tamil Nadu, India)

  • Atom Power, Inc. (North Carolina, United States)

Report Scope & Segmentation –

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020-2027

Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR

6.6 %

2027 Value Projection

USD 25.85 Billion

Base Year

2019

Market Size in 2019

USD 16.04 Billion

Historical Data for

2016-2018

No. of Pages

210

Segments covered

Voltage; Installation; End User; Rated Voltage;
Regional

Growth Drivers

Electrification Initiatives to Propel the Adoption of Circuit Breaker Systems.
Increasing Adoption of Electrical Safety Regulations to Augment Growth.



Pitfalls & Challenges

Increasing Competition from the Unorganized Sector to Hinder Market Growth


COVID-19 Leads to Halting of Several Power Infrastructure Projects

The global pandemic has put tremendous pressure on the healthcare sector as the global agencies are diverting their attention towards containing the spread of the disease. As all the resources are being channeled towards fighting the novel coronavirus, there has been a significant drop in investments in the power industry. This is expected to hinder market growth in the near future. However, by following strict guidelines and the growing demand for renewable energy, the global market is anticipated to gain momentum in the forthcoming years.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/circuit-breaker-market-100765


A circuit breaker is a type of automated electrical switch that is primarily designed to protect the electrical circuit from damages caused due to short circuits or electrical overload. It efficiently detects a fault condition by interrupting the electric continuity and immediately discontinues electrical flow to prevent damages to the system. They are mostly adopted in several industrial applications such as commercial complexes, residential and commercial buildings, and hotels, among others.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaborate that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Focus on Reliable Power Supply to Aid Growth

Rapid industrialization and the rising demand for efficient electrical infrastructure are propelling the companies to focus on R&D to develop advanced circuit breakers across the globe. The constant demand for reliable and efficient power supply is further expected to favor the sales of the breakers. Short circuits often lead to heavy economic loss and damage to the entire electric system. Therefore, constant efforts to modernize electrical infrastructures and the high demand for reliable power supply are expected to contribute to the global circuit breaker market growth in the forthcoming years.

SEGMENTATION

Medium Voltage Segment Held 45.2% Market Share in 2019

The medium voltage segment, based on voltage, held a market share of about 45.2% in 2019 and is anticipated to experience growth owing to the increasing preference for medium voltage circuit breakers across several industrial applications such as infrastructural and utility.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Asia-Pacific to Remain Dominant; Increasing Number of Manufacturing Units to Favor Growth

Among all the regions, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to remain dominant. The region stood at USD 6.14 billion in 2019 and is expected to hold the highest position in the global market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing number of manufacturing units that is propelling the demand for these breakers in countries such as China, Japan, and India.

North America is anticipated to showcase exponential growth in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as the increasing investments by key players to develop electrical infrastructures between 2020 and 2027.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Product Innovation by Major Companies to Consolidate Their Market Positions

Major companies in the global circuit breaker market are striving to maintain their stronghold by focusing on innovating and developing advanced circuit breakers and expanding their product portfolios. The other key players are adopting strategies such as partnership, collaboration, and merger and acquisition. This is expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.


Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/circuit-breaker-market-100765


Industry Development:

  • August 2020 – Borsa Istanbul announced the launch of its new index-based circuit breaker function for the first time ever. The device will function efficiently by halting the session, as compared to the previous closing value.


Quick Buy - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100765


Table Of Content

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Regulatory Landscape

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Circuit Breaker Market

    • Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Developments by Industry Players in Response to COVID-19

    • Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Circuit Breaker Market Analysis (USDBillion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Voltage

      • Low Voltage

      • Medium Voltage

      • High Voltage

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Residential

      • Commercial

      • Industrial

      • Utility

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – ByInstallation

      • Indoor

      • Outdoor

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Rated Voltage

      • Upto 500V

      • 500V- 1kV

      • 1kV-15kV

      • 15kV-50kV

      • 50kV-70kV

      • 70kV-150kV

      • 150kV-300kV

      • 300kV-600kV

      • 600kV-800kV

      • Above 800kV

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Latin America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Middle East and Africa

  • North America Circuit Breaker Market Analysis (USDBillion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Voltage

      • Low Voltage

      • Medium Voltage

      • High Voltage

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Residential

      • Commercial

      • Industrial

      • Utility


TOC Continued…!


Speak To Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/circuit-breaker-market-100765


Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Middle East & Africa Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Monocrystalline Silicon, Multicrystalline Silicon, Thin Film, Others), By Grid Type (On-grid, Off-grid), By Installation (Ground Mounted, Rooftop, Others), By Application (Residential, Non-Residential, Utility) and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028

Electronic Load Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Voltage (Below 600V, Above 600V), By Current (AC, DC), By Application (Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Automotive, Energy, Wireless Communications, and Infrastructure, Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028

Cryogenic Pump Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Positive Displacement Pump, Centrifugal Pump), By Cryogen Type (Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, Liquefied Natural Gas, Other), By End-User (Oil & Gas, Metallurgy, Power Generation, Chemical & Petrochemical, Marine, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

High Speed Motor Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (AC Motors and DC Motors), By Construction (Induction Motors and Permanent Magnet Motors), By Application (Industrial Machinery, Aerospace & Transportation, Power Generation, Automotive, Household Applications, and Others), By Rotational Speed (3,000 – 6,000 RPM, 6,000 – 10,000 RPM, 10,000 – 15,000 RPM, and Above 15,000 RPM), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Hydrogen Fueling Station Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Small Station {Low Pressure and High Pressure}, Medium Station {Low Pressure and High Pressure}, and Large Station {Low Pressure and High Pressure}), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/circuit-breaker-market-9308


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? This Analyst Suggests 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’re about halfway through earnings, and of the S&P-listed companies that have reported, more than 80% are beating the forecasts for earnings, revenues, or both. Wall Street is predicting that Q3 profits will grow more than 35% year-over-year. On another positive note, US consumer confidence rose last month, with an October print of 113.8, better than the expectation of 108, and beating the September reading of 109.8. The October gain marks a reversal of a three-month fall. Watching the situati

  • Ocugen Stock Is a Winner, But How Much Higher Can It Go?

    This year has been a bumpy ride for Ocugen (OCGN) investors, yet rewarding for those who were able to stomach the volatility. While shares have almost doubled over the past month, the year-to-date performance shows a 664% share haul. Ocugen’s success has been based on its seemingly improbable transformation from a company focused on eye diseases to one chasing the opportunities presented by Covid-19; the biotech holds the US rights for Covaxin, a Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by India-bas

  • Elon Musk's Net Worth Grew By The Value Of These 3 Companies Combined Today

    Mondays are often, well, mundane. But not today for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO and co-founder Elon Musk. Tesla's stock continued its strong run today, trading up more than 8%, reaching new all-time highs. Musk, unsurprisingly, is the largest shareholder of Tesla, with more than 220 million shares. His Tesla holding grew in value by about $20 billion on Monday. See Also: Elon Musk's Wealth Has Increased So Much, He Could Buy Every MLB, NBA, NFL And NHL Team This means that his net worth grew by

  • Zillow stock dives after analyst highlights two-thirds of homes bought are underwater

    Shares of Zillow Group Inc. took a dive Monday, after KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted how most of the homes the real estate services company purchased, with an aim to flip them, were now worth less than what they paid for them.

  • Zillow Stock Falls Further After Report It Plans to Sell 7,000 Homes for $2.8 Billion

    Zillow Offers aims to sell 7,000 homes for $2.8 billion, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • Zillow is offloading homes — raising ‘red flags’ about the real-estate market

    Zillow’s unexpected announcement in October that it was temporarily pausing its home-buying activities raised many analysts’ eyebrows. The company’s Zillow Offers division is what’s known as an “iBuyer” — it purchases and sells homes directly to consumers, typically renovating them in between. Following a report in mid-October from Bloomberg, Zillow (Z) (ZG) confirmed that its Zillow Offers division would not be signing any additional new contracts to purchase homes through the end of 2021.

  • ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’ This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all.

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • Is Ford's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares have outperformed the S&P 500 in 2021, generating a year-to-date total return of 97.8%. But after nearly doubling in share price this year, investors may be wondering if there’s any value left in Ford stock. Earnings: A price-to-earnings ratio (PE) is one of the most basic fundamental metrics for gauging a stock’s value. The lower the PE, the higher the value. For comparison, the S&P 500’s PE is at about 29, nearly double its long-term average of 15.9. Ford’s

  • ‘Squid Game’ crypto loses virtually all its value overnight after huge spikes

    Up more than 310,000% Sunday night, “Squid Game” crypto is now valued at under one cent.

  • Elon Musk Is Now Three Times Richer Than Warren Buffett

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s latest rally has blasted co-founder Elon Musk’s wealth past a new milestone: It now eclipses famed investor Warren Buffett’s fortune by a factor of three. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismMusk’s net worth rose by $24 b

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 6 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Tesla Races To Record High

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Five ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.

  • Put these 10 stocks on your radar because they may rebound from recent tax-loss selling

    Professional investors tend to dump some of their losers by the end of October, creating greater value in some stocks.

  • 11 Best Covid Vaccine and Pill Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Covid vaccine and pill stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Covid Vaccine and Pill Stocks To Invest In. In late 2020, as the results from trials of COVID-19 vaccines poured in, it […]

  • Why Tesla Stock Is Up Again Today

    What happened Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose sharply again on Monday, extending last month's huge run-up for the stock into November. The electric vehicle maker's stock was up by about 4.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Rising

    Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) shares are trading higher, reversing following earlier weakness. The stock initially dipped after the company reported a 27.5% year-over-year dip in October vehicle deliveries. Shares of several companies in the clean energy space are also trading higher as investors weigh US President Biden's speech at the COP26 climate summit, in which he addressed climate change goals. Strength could also be attributed to US infrastructure optimism, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) hitting a new

  • What Tesla's move to open superchargers means

    Wedbush's Dan Ives on Tesla's move to open up its supercharging network.&nbsp;

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and FuelCell Energy Stocks Catapulted Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell stocks rocketed on Monday alongside investor interest in clean energy stocks as the two-week COP26 climate summit got underway in Glasgow, Scotland, and President Joe Biden's reconciliation infrastructure bill inches closer to passing. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 3.5%. Fuel cell stocks have been red-hot in recent days, with each of the three stocks blasting double-digits higher in the month of October.

  • Why Anthony Scaramucci Is Warning Tesla Shorts: 'I Would Get Out Of The Way Of Elon Musk If I Were You'

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is continuing to move higher Monday after the stock notched gains during seven of the last eight trading days. SkyBridge Capital's Anthony Scaramucci issued a warning to Tesla short sellers after driving a Tesla vehicle for the first time over the weekend. "I would get out of the way of Elon Musk if I were you," Scaramucci said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." The SkyBridge Capital founder was, obviously, impressed. "I drove the Tesla last night. Just a big heads up to eve