With 6.6% CAGR, Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Size worth USD 6.15 Billion in 2029

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

According To Fortune Business Insights, The Global Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 6.15 Billion By 2029, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 6.6% During Forecast Period; Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Foot Ailments With Favorable Reimbursement Policies To Drive Growth

Pune, India, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global foot orthotic insoles market size was valued at USD 3.49 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 3.93 billion in 2022 to USD 6.15 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Foot Orthotic Insoles Market, 2022-2029.”

Key Industry Development:

February 2022: Digital Orthotics Laboratories Australia Pty Ltd. unveiled a novel DOLA iPhone scanning aspect. The customer would be able to scan, suggest, and order orthotics utilizing iPhone.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: Foot Orthotic Insoles Market

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/foot-orthotic-insoles-market-100348


Increasing demand for custom-made foot orthotics is fueling the market growth. These products are custom-made after a complete evaluation of the foot structure of the user. Tailor-made orthotics have clinically proven advantages over prefabricated ones in terms of better pain management and comfort. There is an increasing demand for 3D printed orthotics among end-users. These are thinner as compared to traditional ones, with increased gait efficiency and proprioception, which is boosting the market growth.

Increasing adoption of eco-friendly materials in manufacturing orthotic insoles is opening new avenues for growth. Favorable reimbursement policies in developed countries, growing investments by key industry players, and increased spending on research and development are expected to boost revenue in the coming years.

Segments:

Strong Demand for Customized Insoles to Dominate Segment during 2022-2029

Based on type, the global market is segmented into prefabricated and customized. The customized segment held a leading share of the market in 2021. The segment dominated the market owing to increase in patients' inclination for customized foot orthotic insoles as it matches comfort disclaimers.

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR

6.6%

2029 Value Projection

USD 6.15 billion

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2022

USD 3.93 billion

Historical Data for

2018-2020

No. of Pages

172

Segments covered

By Type, By Application, By Age Group, By Distribution Channel, By Material

Growth Drivers

Increased Strategic Initiatives by Prominent Players to Drive Growth Trajectory

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Foot Ailments with Favorable Reimbursement Policies to Drive Growth


Report Coverage:

The report offers a rounded review of the market along with current trends and future predictions to inaugurate proximate investment gains. A detailed examination of any forthcoming prospects, threats, competitions or driving aspects is also cited in the report. Step by step, methodical regional analysis is presented. The COVID-19 impacts have been added to the report to aid investors and business experts to understand the jeopardies better. The indispensable players in the market are recognized, and their strategies to reinforce the market growth are shared in the report.

Effortless Accessibility of Ethyl-vinyl Acetate Accounted for Segment’s Greatest Market Share in 2021

Based on material, the market is segmented into thermoplastics, Ethyl-vinyl Acetate (EVA), foam, composite carbon fiber, and others. The EVA segment is responsible for majority portion of the market.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/foot-orthotic-insoles-market-100348


Strong Prescriptions of Orthotics by Medical Professionals to Lead to Segment’s Sturdy Market Share

Based on application, the market is classified into medical, sports & athletics, and personal. The medical segment holds the largest share in this segment.

Robust Adult Patient Populace Credited to Segment’s Highest CAGR in 2021

Based on age group, the market is categorized into adults and pediatrics. The adults segment is estimated to dominate the market.

Strong Volumes of Orthotic Insoles Attributed to Hospital Pharmacies to Contribute to Segment’s Peak Position

Based on distribution channel, the market is segregated into hospital pharmacies, retail stores, and online stores. The hospital pharmacies segment leads the market and is expected to perceive growth throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the global market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.




Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Demand for Product Backed by Foot Conditions to Augur Growth

It is determined that foot pain impacts over 30% of the common population. This pain can be measured by numerous medical ailments such as plantar fasciitis, diabetic foot ulcers, bursitis, and arthritis. Therefore, foot orthotic insoles are recommended by physicians to heal these disorders. The upsurge in the demand for modified orthotic insoles, pooled with an affirmative reimbursement policy, acts as a crucial driver for the market.

Regardless of the strong requirement for productive orthotic insoles, one of the most vital restraining aspects that constrain the foot orthotic insoles market growth is the restricted penetration rate of these products in the developing regions.


Quick Buy - Foot Orthotic Insoles Market

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100348


Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate Backed by Rapid Implementation of 3D Printers

The market size in North America stood at USD 1.47 billion in 2021, and the region is expected to account for a dominant foot orthotic insoles market share during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the prompt adoption of 3D printers to manufacture tailored orthotic insoles.

The European market is anticipated to be the second-largest market. The growth can be attributed to the affirmative reimbursement guidelines and the surging determinations by the government to escalate consciousness among people regarding foot care.

The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow noticeably in the forecast period owing to the upsurge in the geriatric population. It is one of the vital factors for implementing orthotic foot insoles.

Competitive Landscape:

Radical Product Introductions by Key Players to Foster Market Growth

The pivotal players accept numerous tactics to bolster their position in the market as dominating companies. One such prime strategy is purchasing companies to bolster the brand value among users. Another fundamental strategy is intermittently launching innovative products with a methodical review of the market and its target audience.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report: Foot Orthotic Insoles Industry

  • Implus Footcare LLC (U.S.)

  • Hanger Inc. (U.S.)

  • Aetrex Worldwide, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Footbalance System Ltd. (Finland)

  • Tynor (India)

  • Digital Orthotics Laboratories Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia)

  • Thuasne (France)

  • Foot Science International (New Zealand)


Table Of Content: Foot Orthotic Insoles Market

  • Introduction

    • Market Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Market Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Market Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Technological Advancements in Foot Orthotic Insoles Key Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisition and Partnerships)

    • Key Startups with Funding Overview

    • Pricing Analysis, Key Players

    • Key Industry Developments: Acquisitions, Mergers, Partnerships, & New Product Launches

    • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Foot Orthotic Insoles Market

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/foot-orthotic-insoles-market-100348


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


