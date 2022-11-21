U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,953.50
    -20.50 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,697.00
    -78.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,621.75
    -86.25 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,845.00
    -8.20 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.70
    -0.38 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.90
    -12.50 (-0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    20.66
    -0.34 (-1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0245
    -0.0075 (-0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.93
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1826
    -0.0070 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.6910
    +1.3660 (+0.97%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,091.42
    -488.16 (-2.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    370.60
    -21.48 (-5.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,386.90
    +1.38 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,944.79
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     

6.6% CAGR for Hermetic Packaging Market Size to Gain $6.19Bn by 2027, Says The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·7 min read
The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners

The hermetic packaging market growth is driven by increasing demand for consumer electronic devices worldwide and robust demand for hermetically packaged electronic components from automotive, medical and telecommunications industry.

New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners’ latest report on “Hermetic Packaging Market Size, Share, Revenue, Growth Trends to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Passivation Glass, Transponder Glass, Reed Glass, Glass-to-Metal Sealing, Ceramic-to-Metal Sealing); Application (Transistors, MEMS, Sensors, Lasers, Photo Diodes, Airbag Ignitors, Others); Industry Vertical (Aerospace, Medical, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics, Military and Defense, Automotive, Others)” , the global hermetic packaging market size was accounted to USD 3.51 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to USD 6.19 Bn by 2027.


Request Sample Pages of Hermetic Packaging Market Size - Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005583


Global Hermetic Packaging Market Study Scope:

Market Size Value in

USD 3.51 Billion in 2018

Market Size Value by

USD 6.19 Billion by 2027

Growth rate

CAGR of 6.6% from 2019-2027

Forecast Period

2019-2027

Base Year

2019

No. of Pages

193

No. of Tables

83

No. of Charts & Figures

89

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Product; Application; Industry Vertical

Regional scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America

Country scope

US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends


Global Hermetic Packaging Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Ametek, Inc., Egide SA, Kyocera Corporation, Legacy Technologies Inc., Materion Corporation, Micross Components Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Schott AG, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, and Texas Instruments Inc. are among the leading players profiled in the Hermetic Packaging market report. Several other essential market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which help the key players strategize their growth. A few developments under Hermetic Packaging market are mentioned below:

In July 2019: Egide SA and Crane Aerospace & Electronics signed a manufacturing and supply agreement for key components and products. In the time frame of this agreement, Egide is expected to continue to manufacture Key Components in Crane A&E’s various high reliability businesses. Egide USA is also anticipated to provide a “Safety Stock” Quantity of Key Components and Products. This will enable both companies to be more efficient in handling the varying market demands and on time deliveries to all parties concerned.


Speak to our Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00005583


In February 2017: Egide SA acquired the assets of Thermal Management Solutions, dba Santier. The addition of Santier has brought synergies within company's operations, as well as its commercial activities. Santier is a customer-oriented business, which in turn adds to the current product offerings by EGIDE.


Increasing Demand for Consumer Electronic Devices Worldwide to Provide Lucrative Opportunities for Global Hermetic Packaging Market Growth During (2019-2027):

Both developed as well as developing countries are witnessing immense growth in the demand for consumer electronics majorly due to increasing technological advancements in these products. With rising disposable income levels and falling prices of products, the penetration of electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, washing machines, refrigerators, is increasing at an unprecedented rate. During the past decade, majority of the growth in consumer electronics manufacturing industry is driven by emerging markets such as India and China. Consumer electronics are subjected to extensive use by consumers. Environmental conditions such as moisture, impact stress, and heat could damage the sensitive electronic components used in these devices. Hermetic packaging and sealing help in increasing the reliability and service life of electronic components. Hence, the growing demand for technologically advanced consumer electronics products worldwide is anticipated to drive the demand for Hermetic Packaging Market Growth during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.


Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00005583


Global Hermetic Packaging Market: Segmentation and Regional Overview

The Hermetic Packaging market size has been segmented based on product, application, industry vertical, and geography. Based on product, the Hermetic Packaging market size is segmented into Passivation Glass, Transponder Glass, Reed Glass, Glass-to-Metal Sealing (GTMS), and Ceramic-to-Metal Sealing (CerTMS). In terms of application, the Hermetic Packaging market is bifurcated into Transistors, MEMS, Sensors, Lasers, Photo Diodes, Airbag Ignitors, and Others. Based on industry vertical, the Hermetic Packaging market is segmented into Aerospace, Medical, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics, Military and Defense, Automotive, Others. Based on geography, the Hermetic Packaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).

The Asia Pacific includes countries including India, China, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. In comparison to other regions of the world, the economic outlook of Asia Pacific (APAC) is quite dynamic. The APAC region has huge growth potential with fast-growing countries like China and India and developed nations such as Japan. The region is expected to grow at around 5% to 6% this year and accounts for two-thirds of global growth. With the global economy moving fast towards digitization, the APAC region is also contributing an impressive share of this trend. There are many industry sectors that play a key role in the growth of hermetic packaging market share in this region. Also, the presence of a large semiconductor industry in the region augurs well for the growth of raw material integrations to the electronics components. The reduced costs of supply chains prove advantageous for the Hermetic Packaging Market solution providers to set their plants in the Asia Pacific.


Order a Copy of Hermetic Packaging Market Growth Report (2019-2027) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005583


In the automotive industry, hermetic packaging are used to protect sensors that are used in airbag equipment and rollover devices. In the medical industry, hermetics are used in pacemakers, hearing devices, RFID transponder devices, and other implantable medical devices. In the telecommunications industry, hermetic packaging is used to protect delicate electronic circuitry in telecom infrastructure. Hence, industries such as automotive, medical and telecommunications, where electronics components are put through extreme conditions like high/low temperature and pressure, are driving the demand of hermetically packaged component during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.



Browse other research published by The Insight Partners: 

Power Transistor Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product (Low-Voltage FETs, IGBT Modules, RF & Microwave Power, High-Voltage FET Power, and IGBT Power); and Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, and Power & Energy)

Packaging Materials Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Material (Paper Cardboard, Rigid Plastic, Metal, Flexible Plastic, Glass, Wood, Textile, Others); Product (Bottles and Cans, Containers Jars, (Bags Pouches andWraps), Closures Lids, Boxes Crates, Drums IBCs, Others); End-user (Food, Beverage, Healthcare, Cosmetics, Household Products, Chemicals, Others) and Geography

Industrial Packaging Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Material (Paperboard, Plastic, Metal and Wood); Pack Type (Drums, IBCS, Sacks, Pails, Crates and Others); Packaging (Rigid and Flexible) and Application (Chemical & Pharmaceuticals, Building & Construction, Food & Beverages, Oil & Lubricants, Automotive and Others)

Protective Packaging Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Material (Foam Plastics, Paper and Paperboard, Plastics, Others); Type (Rigid Protective Packaging, Flexible Protective Packaging, Foam Protective Packaging); Function (Cushioning, Blocking and Bracing, Void Fill, Insulation, Wrapping); Application (Food and Beverage, Industrial Goods, Health Care, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Household Appliances, Others) and Geography

Packaging Film Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type of Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyester, PVC, Other Type of Materials); Application (Food and Beverage Packaging, Medical and Pharmaceutical Packaging, Consumer Products Packaging, Industrial Packaging, Other Applications) and Geography

Packaging Conveyors Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Conveyor Type (Roller, Ball, Belt, Chain, Others); Orientation Type (Horizontal, Inclined); Material (Steel, Plastic, Rubber, Aluminum); End-user (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Others) and Geography

Band Sealing Machines Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Configuration (Vertical, Horizontal); Product Type (Bench top, Standing); End-Use Industry (Pharmaceutical, Food and beverage, Chemicals, Others) and Geography

Refrigerant Compressors Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Positive displacement, Dynamic displacement); Construction (Open, Hermetic, Semi-hermetic); Cooling Capacity (Less than 100 kW, 100-400 kW, Above 400 kW); Application (Domestic, Commercial, Industrial, Others) and Geography



About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/hermetic-packaging-market


Recommended Stories

  • 89% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 12 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha doesn't believe diversification is necessary if you know what you're doing.

  • Lula to start job interviews for Petrobras overhaul, sources say

    Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva begins interviews this week with candidates to run oil firm Petrobras, people familiar with the talks said, kicking off what may be a rocky few months for the state-controlled company. Lula, who takes office on Jan. 1, has already signaled plans for a dramatic overhaul of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known. Prepped since 2019, the plan was ready to be implemented next year had Jair Bolsonaro been reelected, according to some of its makers.

  • Musk Considers Further Twitter Layoffs in Sales on Monday

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk is considering firing more Twitter Inc. employees as soon as Monday, this time targeting the sales and partnership side of the business after mass resignations among engineers on Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionDisney Shares Soar on Iger

  • Who is Caroline Ellison and how did she end up at center of FTX collapse?

    The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has led to an increased focus on the role played by Alameda Research and its CEO Caroline Ellison in the firm's implosion.

  • Bob Iger returns as Disney CEO in shocking shakeup

    What's old is new again at Disney — Bob Iger is officially back as CEO.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty reaches all-time-high despite slump in price, FTX woes

    Bitcoin mining difficulty rose 0.51% to an all-time-high in Monday’s biweekly adjustment, according to BTC.com.

  • ‘Stocks and bonds are toast’: Robert Kiyosaki warns central banks can’t fix inflation and that ‘fake’ money is forcing state pensions to pivot — here are 3 real assets he likes now

    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ is sounding the alarm — again.

  • ‘The next four weeks will be better’: Jim Cramer sees reasons to be more positive on stocks and gives these 2 names his stamp of approval

    Unhappy with the state of the portfolio after miserable 2022 stock market action? You are probably far from alone. Most investors have struggled to make headway in this year’s ongoing bear market, which has provided only short periods of relief. That said, with the year’s end getting ever nearer, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks the bears are showing signs of exhaustion and this spells good news for battered investors. “You’ve got to adjust your mindset to a

  • Goldman Sachs Strategists Say Bear Market Will Last in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Equity investors hoping for a better year in 2023 will be disappointed, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists, who said the bear market phase is not over yet.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionDisney Shares Soar on Iger Return as CEO After Shock OusterIn Dublin, It’s Elon Musk Versus the Housi

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Get Greedy With Now

    Given CEO Warren Buffett's straightforward investing advice and a long track record of huge returns, it's not surprising that investors closely follow Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) every move. Berkshire's most surprising purchase in the third quarter was Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), the world's largest microchip manufacturer.

  • 5 Things to Know About Devon Energy Stock

    With oil companies reporting massive profits after the recent spike in energy prices, many have been turning their attention to oil and gas stocks. One name, for example, that draws consistent attention is Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), a company with upstream operations that currently offers a mouthwatering forward dividend yield of 7.6%. Despite its popularity, though, smart investors will want to familiarize themselves better with the company, so let's look at some things that provide some insight into this leading energy stock.

  • Bullish on Semiconductor Manufacturing? Give This Industrial Stock a Serious Look.

    Warren Buffett made a big splash buying stock in Taiwan Semi, but an industrial partner could be getting a big lift from semiconductor industry disruption.

  • Coinbase, MicroStrategy Bonds Tank as FTX Collapse Dents Institutional Confidence in Crypto

    High bond yields are reflective of sharply higher rates as well as skepticism about the long-term viability of crypto amongst institutional investors, one investor said.

  • Collapse of Carvana, the 'Amazon of Used Cars', Continues

    The sky is not clearing up for Carvana. On the contrary, big clouds continue to gather over the company which was one of the big winners of the covid-19 pandemic, with a massive growth. Since announcing its quarterly results on Nov. 3, Carvana shares have lost 44% of their value and are currently trading at $8.06 versus $14.35 on that day.

  • In Dublin, It’s Elon Musk Versus the Housing Market

    (Bloomberg) -- At Twitter’s European headquarters, surviving employees have one big problem with Elon Musk’s demand that everyone must return to the office: finding somewhere to live.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionDisney Shares Soar on Iger Return as CEO After Shock OusterIn Dublin, It’s Elon Musk Versus the Housing

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Pfizer and 1 Reason to Sell

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) nearly doubled its revenue last year by pulling in $81.3 billion, second only to Johnson & Johnson among pharmaceutical companies. Now that Pfizer is trading at a little more than nine times earnings, might it be a good entry point for investors? Pfizer trades for roughly $81 a share because investors expect the company's revenue to fall back to its 2020 level of $41.9 billion.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Definitely Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 7 Supercharged Growth Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    A 13F offers an under-the-hood look at what some of the smartest money managers in the world were holding in their portfolios at the end of the most recent quarter -- in this case, as of Sept. 30, 2022. Despite being clobbered by the 2022 bear market, growth stocks remained a popular buy for billionaire money managers during the third quarter. What follows are seven supercharged growth stocks billionaires can't stop buying.

  • My Top FAANG Stock For 2023 -- and It Isn't Even Close

    Long-time investors are no doubt familiar with the fabled FAANG stocks, which have been some of the most disruptive and wealth-generating companies of the past 10 years: Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Google, which rebranded as Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Every company on this list is the undisputed leader in its field.

  • FTX Collapse: Elon Musk Takes on a Silicon Valley Powerhouse

    The implosion, within a few days, of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange is a financial fiasco which has not yet revealed all its implications, collateral damage and accountabilities. FTX is a company which was valued at $32 billion in February and had emerged as the savior of crypto firms weakened by the credit crunch caused by the collapse of sister cryptocurrencies Luna and UST, or TerraUSD, in May. The firm, that was the centerpiece of 30-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire, was considered one of the most influential and financially solid players in the cryptocurrency industry.