With 6.7% CAGR, Pressure Ulcer Treatment Market Size to Surpass USD 11.23 Billion by 2028, Research Report by Fortune Business Insights™

·6 min read
According to Fortune Business Insights, the Pressure Ulcer Treatment Market is expected to surpass US$ 11.23 Billion by 2028 from at $6.69 billion in 2018 and poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) 6.7% from 2019 to 2026, Increasing Number of Technologically Advanced Product Launches to Fuel Growth

Pune, India, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pressure ulcer (PU) treatment market is expected to gain momentum from the rising adoption of innovative wound care devices for tratment. As per the Agency for Healthcare Research & Quality (AHRQ), in the U.S., more than 2.5 million people get affected by pressure ulcers annually. It proves that the increasing geriatric population, coupled with upsurging cases of PU would affect the market positively in the coming years.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent study, titled, “Pressure Ulcer Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Ulcer Type (Stage 1, Stage 2, Stage 3, Stage 4), By Product (Wound-care Dressings, Wound-care Devices, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Homecare Settings), and Regional Forecast.” The study further states that the pressure ulcer treatment market size is projected to reach USD 11.23 billion by 2028, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. However, it stood at USD 6.69 billion in 2018.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/pressure-ulcer-treatment-market-102095


Key industry developments:

  • April 2019: Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., a developer of cellular regenerative medicine, was acquired by Smith & Nephew plc, a multinational medical equipment manufacturing company headquartered in the U.K. The total value of the deal was USD 660 million. The acquisition would aid the latter in enhancing the growth of its advanced wound management franchise.

  • April 2016: Integra LifeSciences, an integrated medical device company, based in New Jersey, signed an agreement with Vomaris Wound Care, Inc., a provider of microcell battery-powered electricity headquartered in Tempe. This new agreement will provide Integra with the exclusive rights to sell and market the latter’s AMT technology for managing acute and chronic wounds, such as surgical incisional wounds and burns.

Report Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2019 to 2028

Forecast Period 2019 to 2028 CAGR

6.7%

2028 Value Projection

USD 11.23 billion

Base Year

2018

Market Size in 2018

USD 6.69 billion

Historical Data for

2015 to 2017

No. of Pages

115


Driver

Rising Patent Pool Worldwide to Augment Growth

In the 20th century, a pressure ulcer was considered to be one of the costliest and the most physically debilitating complications. Factors, such as mobility problems, sedentary lifestyle, advancing age, and other similar health issues are mainly responsible for surging the incidence of PU worldwide. The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) declared that in 2018, the prevalence of pressure ulcers in Ethiopia, Turkey, and Brazil was 16%, 10.4%, and 12.7%, respectively. This indicates that there is a large patient pool seeking medical help across the globe. In addition to that, rising healthcare expenditure in the developing economies, as well as increasing awareness campaigns regarding the availability of various treatment options, would fuel the pressure ulcer treatment market growth during the forthcoming years.


For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/pressure-ulcer-treatment-market-102095


Regional Analysis-

Rising Improvements in Healthcare Facilities to Favor Growth in North America

North America acquired USD 2.75 billion pressure ulcer treatment market revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to grow significantly in the coming years owing to the rising number of novel product launches, improvements in healthcare facilities, and expensive nature of products. Europe is set to remain in the second position on account of the increasing prevalence of PU and the rising aging population.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to showcase a higher CAGR because of the growing patient pool suffering from pressure ulcers. The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), for instance, stated that, at present, the old population in this region is rising at a fast pace. If this persists, then one in four people in Asia Pacific will be above the age of 60 years by 2050. It would open doors to multiple growth opportunities in the near future.

Wound Care Dressings Segment to Lead Owing to their Higher Adoption

In terms of product type, the market is divided into wound care dressings, wound care devices, and others. Amongst these, the wound care dressings segment held 64.9% PU treatment market share in 2018 and is set to lead throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributable to their increasing adoption amongst the masses. They are the primary treatment option and help in speeding up the healing process.


Quick Buy - Pressure Ulcer Treatment Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102095


Market Segmentations:

Segmentation

By Ulcer Type

  • Stage 1

  • Stage 2

  • Stage 3

  • Stage 4

By Product Type

  • Wound-care Dressings

  • Antimicrobial Dressing

  • Foam Dressings

  • Film Dressings

  • Alginate Dressings

  • Hydrocolloid Dressings

  • Other Dressings

  • Wound-care Devices

  • Others

By End Users

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

  • Homecare Settings


Competitive Landscape-

Smith & Nephew Acquires Osiris While Integra Signs Agreement with Vomaris

The market consists of numerous big, small, and medium enterprises. They are mainly focusing on the strategy of mergers and acquisitions to boost sales and gain more revenue.

Fortune Business Insights™ profiles some of the most reputed companies present in the pressure ulcer treatment market. They are as follows:

  • Cardinal Health

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Coloplast Corp

  • Tissue Regenix

  • Smith & Nephew

  • ConvaTec Group Plc

  • Integra LifeSciences Corporation

  • 3M

  • Other prominent players


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/pressure-ulcer-treatment-market-102095


Detailed TOC:

  • Global Pressure Ulcer Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Ulcer Type

      • Stage 1

      • Stage 2

      • Stage 3

      • Stage 4

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

      • Wound-care Dressings

        • Antimicrobial Dressing

        • Foam Dressing

        • Film Dressings

        • Alginate Dressings

        • Hydrocolloid Dressings

        • Other Dressings

      • Wound-care Devices

      • Others

    • Pressure Ulcer Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Hospitals

      • Clinics

      • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

      • Homecare Settings

    • Pressure Ulcer Treatment Market Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Pressure Ulcer Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis – By Ulcer Type

      • Stage 1

      • Stage 2

      • Stage 3

      • Stage 4

    • Market Analysis – By Product

      • Wound-care Dressings

        • Antimicrobial Dressing

        • Foam Dressing

        • Film Dressings

        • Alginate Dressings

        • Hydrocolloid Dressings

        • Other Dressings

      • Wound-care Devices

      • Others

    • Market Analysis – By End User

      • Hospitals

      • Clinics

      • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

      • Homecare Settings

    • Market Analysis – By Country

      • U.S.

      • Canada

  • Europe Pressure Ulcer(PU) Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis – By Ulcer Type

      • Stage 1

      • Stage 2

      • Stage 3

      • Stage 4

    • Market Analysis – By Product

      • Wound-care Dressings

        • Antimicrobial Dressing

        • Foam Dressing

        • Film Dressings

        • Alginate Dressings

        • Hydrocolloid Dressings

        • Other Dressings

      • Wound-care Devices

      • Others

    • Market Analysis – By End User

      • Hospitals

      • Clinics

      • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

      • Homecare Settings

    • Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region

      • U.K.

      • Germany

      • France

      • Spain

      • Italy

      • Scandinavia

      • Rest of Europe

TOC Continued…….


Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/pressure-ulcer-treatment-market-102095


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


