6.78% CAGR expected in Frozen Fish and Seafood Market from 2021 to 2025|Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The frozen fish and seafood market size is set to grow by USD 24.84 million from 2021 to 2025, according to Technavio. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78%.
The frozen fish and seafood market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Frozen Fish and Seafood Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Distribution Channel
Geography
Frozen Fish and Seafood Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the frozen fish and seafood market include Bolton Group Srl, Dongwon Group, Empresas AquaChile SA, High Liner Foods (USA) Inc., Maruha Nichiro Corp., Mowi ASA, Nomad Foods Ltd., Premium Brands Holdings Corp., Thai Union Group PCL, and Zoneco Group Co. Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
The growing desire for convenience, expansion of retail stores offering frozen fish and seafood, and increasing prominence of land-based fish farming will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as stiff competition from fresh and canned fish and seafood may threaten the growth of the market.
Frozen Fish and Seafood Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist frozen fish and seafood market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the frozen fish and seafood market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the frozen fish and seafood market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of frozen fish and seafood market vendors
Frozen Fish And Seafood Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 24.84 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.25
Regional analysis
Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
Europe at 52%
Key consumer countries
US, France, Germany, China, and Spain
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Bolton Group Srl, Dongwon Group, Empresas AquaChile SA, High Liner Foods (USA) Inc., Maruha Nichiro Corp., Mowi ASA, Nomad Foods Ltd., Premium Brands Holdings Corp., Thai Union Group PCL, and Zoneco Group Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
