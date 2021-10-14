U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,366.25
    +11.25 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,343.00
    +86.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,813.50
    +49.25 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,242.80
    +4.30 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.52
    +0.08 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.00
    -4.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.94
    -0.23 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1594
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0310 (-1.96%)
     

  • Vix

    18.64
    -1.21 (-6.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3664
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5300
    +0.2830 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,312.68
    +2,050.30 (+3.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,378.97
    +44.57 (+3.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,414.31
    +274.03 (+0.97%)
     

6.78% CAGR expected in Frozen Fish and Seafood Market from 2021 to 2025|Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The frozen fish and seafood market size is set to grow by USD 24.84 million from 2021 to 2025, according to Technavio. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78%.

Attractive Opportunities in Frozen Fish and Seafood Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Frozen Fish and Seafood Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read Free Sample Report to explore more growth opportunities in the market

The frozen fish and seafood market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Frozen Fish and Seafood Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

Find more information about each segment of the market. Download a Free Sample

Frozen Fish and Seafood Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the frozen fish and seafood market include Bolton Group Srl, Dongwon Group, Empresas AquaChile SA, High Liner Foods (USA) Inc., Maruha Nichiro Corp., Mowi ASA, Nomad Foods Ltd., Premium Brands Holdings Corp., Thai Union Group PCL, and Zoneco Group Co. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

The growing desire for convenience, expansion of retail stores offering frozen fish and seafood, and increasing prominence of land-based fish farming will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as stiff competition from fresh and canned fish and seafood may threaten the growth of the market.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Frozen Fish and Seafood Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist frozen fish and seafood market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the frozen fish and seafood market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the frozen fish and seafood market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of frozen fish and seafood market vendors

Related Reports:

  • Frozen Yogurt Market: The frozen yogurt market has been segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

  • Frozen Pizza Market: The frozen pizza market has been segmented by product (regular frozen pizza, premium frozen pizza, and gourmet frozen pizza), market landscape (non-vegetarian toppings and vegetarian toppings), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

Frozen Fish And Seafood Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 24.84 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.25

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 52%

Key consumer countries

US, France, Germany, China, and Spain

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Bolton Group Srl, Dongwon Group, Empresas AquaChile SA, High Liner Foods (USA) Inc., Maruha Nichiro Corp., Mowi ASA, Nomad Foods Ltd., Premium Brands Holdings Corp., Thai Union Group PCL, and Zoneco Group Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download Free Sample for additional highlights of frozen fish and seafood market

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/6-78-cagr-expected-in-frozen-fish-and-seafood-market-from-2021-to-2025technavio-301398680.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • 11 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Equity trading applications have become more famous as the rapid digitization of the world […]

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • AT&T stock drops toward 11-year low, as dividend yield rises further above 8%

    Shares of AT&T Inc. dropped 0.6% in afternoon trading Wednesday, putting them on track to suffer the longest losing streak in a year, and as they headed for the lowest close since July 2010. The stock has shed 7.5% over the past six sessions, which would be the longest stretch of losses since the nine-day loss streak that ended Oct. 21, 2020. The selloff has boosted AT&T's implied dividend yield to 8.23%, making it the second-highest yielding stock in the S 500 , just below fellow communications

  • Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these ARK stocks, go directly to the Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Cathie Wood, a well-known disruptive innovation investor, established ARK Investment Management in 2014 intending to create high-growth stock portfolios […]

  • JPMorgan stock falls, Apple’s production cut may delay end of semi cycle

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Sarepta Therapeutics Tumbled Today

    On the back of two pieces of news released after market hours on Tuesday, Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) stock fell by over 12% today. Investors were displeased with a company update about its fundamentals, and a new share issue. In separate press releases, Sarepta gave investors a glimpse of its upcoming third-quarter earnings release, and provided details of that share issue.

  • J.P. Morgan Says There’s Room for Over 40% Upside in These 2 Stocks

    Stuck for fresh investing inspiration? You’re not alone. Plenty of uncertainty lingers on Wall Street as we head into 2022. Inflation is up, the job market remains stuck in an ugly combination of stubborn unemployment and record-high levels of job openings, all while Congress and the Biden Administration are looking less and less capable of passing a set of aggressive spending plans. Writing from JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic acknowledges the headwinds but thinks there are p

  • 4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    Most of the index's highest-yielding stocks come with a big asterisk, but they're still worth a look.

  • Why New Oriental Education Stock Caught Fire Today

    Shares of New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) traded sharply higher today, gaining as much as 13%. The private education stock got a boost from China's decision to back skills-based education and push vocational training. In a press release that dropped late yesterday, the Chinese government laid out a strategy to promote vocational education among its population.

  • UPDATE 2-Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies

    Toymaker Hasbro Inc said on Tuesday longtime Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Goldner has died, two days after he went on medical leave. In a statement last year, Goldner said he had been under continued medical treatment following his cancer diagnosis in 2014. Board member and former CEO of marketing firm InnerWorkings Inc, Rich Stoddart, has replaced Goldner on an interim basis.

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • BlackRock beats Q3 estimates, Apple reportedly scales back production due to chip shortage, Qualcomm's $10 billion buyback plan

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down how Blackrock, Apple, and Qualcomm are faring in Wednesday's market.

  • JPMorgan beats earnings estimates in the 3rd quarter

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the third quarter earnings results from JPMorgan.

  • 3 Top Dividend Aristocrat Stocks for $55 or Less

    One thing that all investment portfolios can benefit from is dividend-paying stocks. Dividends provide investors with the benefit of earning income in a timely manner through monthly, quarterly, or annual payouts by the companies in which investors own stock. Including dividend-paying stocks has proven highly successful for well-known investors such as Warren Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway has raked in $4.6 billion in dividends from five stocks alone so far in 2021.

  • How Alibaba Makes Money: core e-commerce, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment

    Alibaba generates most of its revenue from its core e-commerce business, while its cloud computing business continues to post strong growth.

  • I teach cryptocurrency at NYU and was a visiting scholar at the Federal Reserve Banks of New York and Philadelphia. These are the 3 things every new crypto investor should know

    Since 2014, Harvard-educated David Yermack, a professor of finance at New York University, has taught courses on cryptocurrency. “Crypto investors should be aware of the high volatility of these assets, the unregulated nature of the trading platforms and the numerous frictions and delays involved in executing trades,” says Yermack.

  • Energy crunch causes US coal use to surge under Biden

    The US is ramping up its use of coal to generate electricity as high global gas prices deal a blow to Joe Biden’s ambitions to eliminate carbon emissions from America’s power grid.

  • 11 Best Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best artificial intelligence and robotics stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Machines are becoming smarter everyday. Even chess professionals […]

  • Kyle Bass’s Disastrous Hong Kong Short Got Bannon-Linked Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- A recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission case reveals how Kyle Bass’s bet against the Hong Kong dollar has fizzled: He’s lost big, ensnaring some investors who funded his short through what the regulator says was an illicit stock offering. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cat

  • More Americans are quitting their jobs. Here is how to do it

    After years of working in corporate marketing jobs, Allie Fendrick and Kate Meehan of Minneapolis had already considered shaking up their careers. “I think there’s nothing like a global virus to really make everyone take a hard and meaningful look at what we’re doing,” Fendrick said. The pair decided to leave their advertising agency, joining two former colleagues to co-found brand and communications firm Hush Collaborative.