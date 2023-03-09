U.S. markets open in 1 hour 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,984.75
    -10.25 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,789.00
    -24.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,168.00
    -60.25 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,874.50
    -5.80 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.66
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.70
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    20.15
    -0.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0561
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.50
    -0.09 (-0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1886
    +0.0046 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2720
    -1.0000 (-0.73%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    21,612.68
    -414.62 (-1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.07
    -11.29 (-2.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,874.31
    -55.61 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,623.15
    +178.96 (+0.63%)
     

6.78% Growth in Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Market by 2023-2028 | Latest Trends, Key Players, Types, Applications | Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Gross Margin and Revenue

Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
·4 min read
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd

Pune, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intraocular Lens (IOLs) market report is knowledge and experience shared by industry experts to take correct decisions for manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain-related companies. The report includes a worldwide study with top players in the market, growth in the near future, revenue and share in the market, challenges, and opportunities in the past and future.

Intraocular Lens (IOLs) market report offers segmentation by product type, application, regional breakup, market size, volume, and value. This report has delivered the key development plans, such as innovative trends and expansions, strengthening of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product invention, and geographical development, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/22705470

Intraocular Lens (IOLs) is a medical device implanted in the eye. The intraocular lens provides the same light-gathering function as the natural lens. It is mainly used to replace the natural lens of the eye in cataract surgery, and restore vision by improving the optical power of the eye. Intraocular Lens (IOLs) market finds that the global Intraocular Lens (IOLs) market reached a value of USD 4893.55 million in 2022. It’s expected that the market will achieve USD 7255.56 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period.

Geographic Segmentation: -

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • South America

  • The Middle East and Africa

In 2021, the share of the Intraocular Lens (IOLs) market in Europe stood at 33.90%.

Key players in the global market include: -

  • Bausch & Lomb

  • Haohai Biological Technology

  • CARL Zeiss

  • Cristalens

  • VSY Biotechnology

  • Eyebright Medical Technology

  • HOYA

  • Santen

  • Medicontur

  • Aurolab

  • HumanOptics

  • Alcon

  • STAAR Surgical

  • Rayner

  • OPHTEC

  • J & J

  • Kowa

Alcon, J & J, Bausch & Lomb were the top 3 players in the Intraocular Lens (IOLs) market in 2022, taking up a market share of 61.00% together.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/22705470

Segmentation by Types: -

  • Hydrophobic Lenses

  • Hydrophilic Lenses

Hydrophobic Lenses segment accounted for the largest share of market in 2021.

Segmentation by Applications: -

  • Hospitals

  • Ambulatory Surgery Centers

  • Ophthalmology Clinics

  • Eye Research Institutes

Hospitals segment occupied the biggest share from 2017 to 2022.

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

The readers in the section will understand how the Intraocular Lens (IOLs) market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production.

To Understand How COVID-19/ Russia-Ukraine War Influence Impact covered at – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/22705470

Reasons to Buy This Report: -

  • This report stays updated with novel technology integration, features, and the latest developments in the market

  • This report helps stakeholders to understand the COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence on the Intraocular Lens (IOLs) industry.

  • This report helps stakeholders to gain insights into which regions to target globally

  • This report helps stakeholders to gain insights into the end-user perception concerning the adoption of Intraocular Lens (IOLs).

  • This report helps stakeholders to identify some of the key players in the Intraocular Lens (IOLs) market and understand their valuable contributions.

TOC of Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Market Research Report: -

1. Market Definition and Statistical Scope

2. Research Findings and Conclusion

3 Key Companies’ Profile

4. Global Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Market Segmented by Type

5 Global Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Market Segmented by Downstream Industry

6 Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Industry Chain Analysis

7. The Development and Dynamics of Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Market

8 Global Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Market Segmented by Geography

9 North America

10 Europe

11 Asia Pacific

12 Latin America

13 Middle East & Africa

14. Global Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Market Forecast by Geography, Type, and Downstream Industry 2023-2029

15 Appendix

Purchase this Report (Price 3160 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.absolutereports.com/checkout/22705470

About Absolute Reports: -

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

CONTACT: Absolute Reports Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 UK +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@absolutereports.com Web: https://www.absolutereports.com


Recommended Stories

  • Piedmont Lithium shares rebound after tumbling on short-seller report

    In 2021, Piedmont invested $100 million in Atlantic Lithium to secure spodumene - high-purity lithium ore - from Atlantic's mine in Ghana. Piedmont has a spodumene supply agreement with electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. Shares of Piedmont were last up 3.2% after falling as much as 6.6% on the report.

  • Factbox-Biden budget to target U.S. fossil fuel subsidies

    U.S. President Joe Biden will propose a budget that would scrap oil and gas industry subsidies, according to a document seen by Reuters, reviving a perennial debate about whether fossil fuel companies should be receiving lucrative tax breaks. While the proposal has little chance of making it through a divided Congress, it represents a political signal from the White House, which has repeatedly criticized Big Oil for raking in record profits at a time of high consumer energy costs since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Calculating the cost of U.S. subsidies for the fossil fuel industry is complex because the incentives stretch across the U.S. tax code, but estimates range from $10 to $50 billion per year.

  • We are in our 50s, living in California, and have $2 million in retirement savings. We want someone to tell us whether we can feasibly retire — what’s our best bet there?

    House is paid off, kid’s education also largely paid off, roughly $2 million in retirement savings plus sizable other assets/non-retirement savings. Answer: Many advisers offer a retirement readiness consultation for a fee — though how this will look and what it will cost will vary. You may want to look for a certified financial planner who works on a per-project basis, using sites like LetsMakeAPlan.org, Garrett Planning Network or XY Planning Network.

  • Silvergate Capital will liquidate after crypto collapse wipes out bank

    Silvergate said late Wednesday it would wind down operations after a run on the bank caused by crypto outflows led to mounting losses for the firm.

  • JPMorgan sues former banker Staley over Jeffrey Epstein ties

    JPMorgan Chase & Co has sued Jes Staley, its former private banking head and later Barclays Plc's chief executive, accusing him of entangling it with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and saying Staley himself had been accused of sexual assault. The largest U.S. bank filed two complaints on Wednesday night in Manhattan federal court, where it is also defending against lawsuits by the U.S. Virgin Islands and a unnamed woman, Jane Doe 1, who say JPMorgan aided in Epstein's sex trafficking by keeping him as a client.

  • JPMorgan Is Cutting Ties With Crypto Exchange Gemini: Source

    U.S. banking giant JPMorgan (JPM) is ending its banking relationship with Gemini, the cryptocurrency exchange owned by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, according to a person familiar with the situation. Back in early 2020, JPMorgan took on Gemini and U.S.-listed exchange Coinbase as customers, the Wall Street Journal reported. Coinbase's banking relationship with JPMorgan remains intact, a spokesperson for the San Francisco-based exchange confirmed.

  • Musk: ‘Berkshire Hathaway high on Coke.' Warren Buffett earned $704M in dividends from Coca-Cola in 2022 — here are 3 more income stocks in the portfolio

    Even the world’s richest man is impressed.

  • China’s Burst of Copper Exports Shows Economy Still Struggling

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s copper smelters are preparing to boost exports, a sign its manufacturing and construction sectors aren’t yet making a decisive recovery from the ravages of the past year.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneRookie Traders Are Earning $400,000 in One Unlikely Markets HubSri Lanka Rupee to Reverse and Plummet 23%, Fitch Solutions Say

  • Oil Holds Losses on Hawkish Fed Despite Surprise Stockpile Draw

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held losses as a persistently hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve countered the first decline in US crude inventories this year.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsRookie Traders Are Earning $400,000 in One Unlikely Markets HubMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneSri Lanka Rupee to Reverse and Plummet 23%, Fitch Solutions SaysWest Texas Intermediate traded below $77 a

  • India's oil deals with Russia dent decades-old dollar dominance

    U.S.-led international sanctions on Russia have begun to erode the dollar's decades-old dominance of international oil trade as most deals with India - Russia's top outlet for seaborne crude - have been settled in other currencies. India's oil trade, in response to the turmoil of sanctions and the Ukraine war, provides the strongest evidence so far of a shift into other currencies that could prove lasting. The country is the world's number three importer of oil and Russia became its leading supplier after Europe shunned Moscow's supplies following its invasion of Ukraine begun in February last year.

  • China EV Price War: Tesla Triggers Brutal Battle As Growth Plans Face Sales Reality

    Tesla price cuts have ignited a China EV price war, as market leaders, startups and foreign automakers fight for sales. Here's what's ahead.

  • Sirius XM Lays Off 475 Employees On Completing Strategic Review

    Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) shared plans to downsize its workforce by 475 roles, or 8%, after a strategic review. "We are entering into a new phase for our Company. The investments we are making in the business this year, coupled with today's uncertain economic environment, require us to think differently about how our organization is structured." "As I shared in November, our planning process for 2023 included an enterprise-wide review of our business to identify opportunities for gre

  • Warren Buffett Adds More Occidental Petroleum

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway added to its already large Occidental Petroleum stake over the past trading sessions, a regulatory filing revealed Tuesday evening.

  • How Japanese electric car makers took wrong turns while China plotted to rule the roads

    When they were asked to jump-start the UK’s ailing car industry in the 1980s, Japanese car makers helped turn an industry marred by strikes and unpopular vehicles back into an export market for the UK, bringing faster and more efficient car building methods.

  • Costco to open its third store in China — can it challenge Walmart's Sam's Club?

    Costco (COST) plans to open its third warehouse location in China this Friday, March 10. Can it go head-to-head with Sam's, the most dominant U.S.-based warehouse club in China?

  • Media giants signal ad market 'stabilized' after bruising 2022

    Here's what media executives had to say about the current state of advertising.

  • CERAWEEK-Collapse in US natgas prices dents market for shale deals

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -This year's freefall in U.S. natural gas prices has upended the acquisitions market for gas producers and spooked investors that lined up to buy when prices were much higher. The price volatility has scuppered plans by a unit of Tokyo Gas Co Ltd to acquire Rockcliff Energy from private equity firm Quantum Energy Partners, according to three people familiar with the matter. Reuters reported in January that the parties were close to a $4.6 billion sale of Rockcliff, a producer in the top U.S. shale-gas region.

  • Windfall tax all but wipes out North Sea oil giant's £2bn profit

    The North Sea’s biggest oil producer has warned it will be forced to cut staff and investment as it claimed its profits were all but wiped out Rishi Sunak’s windfall tax.

  • My Company Forced Me to Retire. What Should I Do?

    Retirement isn't always planned. For most people, reaching retirement age means finishing a lifetime of hard work. They have saved up enough to rest and enjoy their days without a daily grind. That isn't always the case though. Occasionally someone … Continue reading → The post How to Handle a Forced Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China’s Auto Sales Fall Sharply After Lifting of Pandemic Curbs

    HONG KONG—China’s passenger car retail sales shrank almost 20% in the first two months of this year, underscoring the challenges facing manufacturers in the world’s largest but long-stuttering auto market. The nation’s auto makers sold 2.7 million passenger cars in January and February combined, according to the China Passenger Car Association, down from 3.3 million a year earlier. Makers of plug-in hybrid and battery electric cars fared better, seeing sales rise 23% in January and February from the same period a year ago.