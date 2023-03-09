6.78% Growth in Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Market by 2023-2028 | Latest Trends, Key Players, Types, Applications | Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Gross Margin and Revenue

Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd

Pune, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intraocular Lens (IOLs) market report is knowledge and experience shared by industry experts to take correct decisions for manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain-related companies. The report includes a worldwide study with top players in the market, growth in the near future, revenue and share in the market, challenges, and opportunities in the past and future.

Intraocular Lens (IOLs) market report offers segmentation by product type, application, regional breakup, market size, volume, and value. This report has delivered the key development plans, such as innovative trends and expansions, strengthening of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product invention, and geographical development, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence.

Intraocular Lens (IOLs) is a medical device implanted in the eye. The intraocular lens provides the same light-gathering function as the natural lens. It is mainly used to replace the natural lens of the eye in cataract surgery, and restore vision by improving the optical power of the eye. Intraocular Lens (IOLs) market finds that the global Intraocular Lens (IOLs) market reached a value of USD 4893.55 million in 2022. It’s expected that the market will achieve USD 7255.56 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period.



Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

In 2021, the share of the Intraocular Lens (IOLs) market in Europe stood at 33.90%.



Key players in the global market include: -

Bausch & Lomb

Haohai Biological Technology

CARL Zeiss

Cristalens

VSY Biotechnology

Eyebright Medical Technology

HOYA

Santen

Medicontur

Aurolab

HumanOptics

Alcon

STAAR Surgical

Rayner

OPHTEC

J & J

Kowa

Alcon, J & J, Bausch & Lomb were the top 3 players in the Intraocular Lens (IOLs) market in 2022, taking up a market share of 61.00% together.



Segmentation by Types: -

Hydrophobic Lenses

Hydrophilic Lenses

Hydrophobic Lenses segment accounted for the largest share of market in 2021.

Segmentation by Applications: -

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Ophthalmology Clinics

Eye Research Institutes

Hospitals segment occupied the biggest share from 2017 to 2022.

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

The readers in the section will understand how the Intraocular Lens (IOLs) market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production.

