$6.8 Billion Worldwide Debt Collection Software Industry to 2027 - Featuring AgreeYa.com, Chetu, Debtrak and Experian Information Solutions Among Others

Global Debt Collection Software Market

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Debt Collection Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global debt collection software market size reached US$ 3.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.18% during 2021-2027.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $3.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $6.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1% Regions Covered Global

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A debt collection software is a digital tool that automates the debt collection process. It assists in managing accounts receivables, interactions with customers, and accounting reviews. It also aids in accelerating cash receipts, negotiating with key customers in collaboration with business managers, identifying and resolving disputes, and facilitating communication between departments.

Besides this, it provides a dashboard for both debt collectors and managers, minimizes the time spent on routine or unproductive tasks, and speeds up debt recovery. As the debt collection software improves operational efficiency by ensuring greater coverage and connects rates with ease, it is widely utilized by different businesses around the world.



Debt Collection Software Market Trends:



Rapid digitization in banking institutions represents one of the key factors positively influencing the demand for debt collection software to eliminate bad debt and automate revenue cycles across the globe. It is a secure and centralized platform used by banks and collection agencies, which is easily accessible via the web or smartphones.

Apart from this, it is employed in the healthcare industry worldwide as it offers care provider contact management, general document management, patient lending program administration, revenue cycle management, batch patient invoices and statements, and an online patient portal.

Furthermore, leading players are utilizing cloud computing technologies as it increases the ease of sharing data and applications, which is creating a favorable market outlook. Besides this, the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is increasing the difficulties of debt recovery on account of lockdown restrictions imposed by governing agencies of various countries. This, along with the escalating demand for commercial and consumer debt around the world, is propelling the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AgreeYa.com, Chetu Inc., Debtrak, EbixCash Financial Technologies, Experian Information Solutions Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, Katabat Corporation (Ontario System), Nucleus Software Exports Ltd., Pegasystems Inc., Seikosoft, TietoEVRY and TransUnion LLC.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mgp0p2

