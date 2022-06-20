U.S. markets closed

With 6.8% CAGR, Home Infusion Therapy Market Size to Surpass Around USD 54.82 Billion by 2028

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, Home Infusion Therapy Market to Reach USD 54.82 Billion by 2028; Expanding Geriatric Population & Chronic Disease Prevalence to Fuel Market Growth; CVS Health’s Collaboration with the Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) to Incite Development

Pune, India, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global home infusion therapy market size is projected to reach USD 54.82 billion by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The growing demand for personalized intravenous drug infusion therapy is expected to be the key growth driver for the market. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its report titled “Home Infusion Therapy Market, 2021-2028”. The market size stood at USD 41.36 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach USD 34.54 billion in 2021.
The market’s growth is also ascribable to the expanding geriatric population and the growing chronic disease prevalence. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that around 40% of the total country’s populace experiences chronic diseases, which is approximately 133 million.

Industry Developments-

  • January 2021: CVS Health and the Cancer Treatments Centers of America (CTCA) collaborated to augment the access to chemotherapy at home for qualified patients. The therapy requires trained professionals and the Coram infusion model in chemotherapy.


Get Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/home-infusion-therapy-market-102989


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

6.8%

2028 Value Projection

USD 54.82 billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2021

USD 34.54 billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

128


Drivers & Restraints-
Rising Chronic Disease Prevalence to Amplify Market Growth
In recent years, chronic diseases including cancer, congestive heart failure, chronic immune deficiencies, diabetes, and others have increased manifold. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that around 40% of the total country’s populace experiences chronic diseases, approximately 133 million. Hence, the increasing chronic disease prevalence is anticipated to bolster the global u.s home infusion therapy market growth. Moreover, the expanding geriatric population is likely to complement the market’s growth.

The growing hospital-acquired infections prevalence is boosting the Home Infusion Therapy market’s growth. The Center for Disease Control estimates approximately 1.7 million patients get infected with hospital-acquired infections annually. This boosts the demand for personalized intravenous drug infusion therapy, which is anticipated to be a vital factor driving the market’s growth.

Moreover, the rising consumer inclination towards home medical care is estimated to boost the market's growth significantly.

However, the limited reimbursements for homecare may hamper the Home Infusion Therapy market growth in the forthcoming years.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.
Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/home-infusion-therapy-market-102989


The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this, too, shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling, and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Regional Insights-
Presence of Key Players to Boost Growth in North America Significantly
North America is predicted to attain the largest global U.S home infusion therapy market share. Key players present in the region are likely to stimulate the market growth significantly. The swift adoption of home infusion therapy is likely to boost the growth of the Home Infusion Therapy market.
Europe is projected to gain substantial growth due to the increasing burden of chronic diseases and the expanding geriatric population. Additionally, growing government initiatives are expected to fuel the growth of the market.
Asia Pacific is expected to experience significant growth in the global Home Infusion Therapy market. The growing consumer awareness regarding the therapy for the treatment of various chronic diseases is anticipated to amplify the regional market growth. Additionally, the increasing adoption of ingenious technologies is expected to augment market growth.
The rest of the World is expected to gain considerable growth in the coming years. The growing inclination towards home-based medical care and the rising consumer awareness is anticipated to aid the market’s growth.

Segmentation-

Segmentation

By Product

  • Devices

  • Drugs

  • Services

By Indication

  • Anti-Infective

  • Chemotherapy

  • Hydration Therapy

  • Enteral Nutrition

  • Total Parenteral Nutrition

  • Immunoglobulins

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America (By Product, By Indication, and By Country)

  • Europe (By Product, By Indication, and By Country/Sub-region)

  • Asia Pacific (By Product, By Indication, and By Country/Sub-region)

  • Rest of World (By Product, By Indication, and By Country/Sub-region)

 

On the basis of product, the market is trifurcated into services, drugs, and devices. On the basis of indication, the market is fragmented into immunoglobulins, total parenteral nutrition, hydration therapy, chemotherapy, anti-infective, and others. Geographically, the market is classified into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World.


Quick Buy -  Home Infusion Therapy Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102989


Competitive Landscape-
Key Players Collaborate to Enhance their Market Reach
The U.S Home Infusion Therapy market is fairly consolidated and comprises Baxter, Option Care Health Inc., Optum inc., and others as the top market players. They emphasize the development of innovative infusion pumps. They focus on the expansion of their geographical footprints domestically and internationally. To enhance their market reach, the key players adopt ingenious growth strategies such as new product launches, patents, technological developments, mergers, acquisitions, and others. For instance, Option Care Enterprise Inc. collaborated with BioScrip Inc. to establish a new firm, Option Care Health Inc., in August 2019. It became the largest independent, alternate site and home infusion service provider in the U.S.

Report Coverage-

  • It incorporates SWOT Analysis.

  • It showcases the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the market.

  • It highlights the latest technological advancements and key trends of the market.

  • It assimilates the challenges and restraints to growth and advises strategies to

  • overcome those challenges.

  • It describes the consumption rates and patterns associated with the market.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/home-infusion-therapy-market-102989


List of Key Players in the Global Home Infusion Therapy Market:

  • Option Care Health Inc. (Illinois, U.S.)

  • Optum, Inc. (Eden Prairie, U.S.)

  • CareCentrix Inc. (Hartford, U.S.)

  • CVS Health (Woonsocket, Rhode Island, U.S.)

  • KabaFusion (Cerritos, U.S.)

  • PromptCare (New Jersey, U.S.)

  • Baxter International Inc. (Deerfield, U.S.)

  • Infusystem (Michigan, U.S.)

Some major points from Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Home Infusion Therapy Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Prevalence of Key Chronic Diseases, 2019, Key Countries/Regions

    • New Product Launches for Home Infusion Therapy

    • Covid-19 Impact on the Home Infusion Therapy, and Key Steps Taken by Market Players

    • Key Industry Development such as Mergers, Acquisition, and Partnerships

  • Global Home Infusion Therapy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

      • Devices

      • Drugs

      • Services

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Indication

      • Anti-Infective

      • Chemotherapy

      • Hydration Therapy

      • Enternal Nutrition

      • Total Parenteral Nutrition

      • Immunoglobulin Therapy

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Rest of the World

  • North America Home Infusion Therapy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

      • Devices

      • Drugs

      • Services

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Indication

      • Anti-Infective

      • Chemotherapy

      • Hydration Therapy

      • Enternal Nutrition

      • Total Parenteral Nutrition

      • Immunoglobulin Therapy

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • U.S.

Toc Continued...


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/home-infusion-therapy-market-102989


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/home-infusion-therapy-market-10021


