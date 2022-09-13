U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

At 6.8% CAGR, Image Editing Software Market to Reach USD 1,367.7 million by 2029 – Growth Demand, New Product Launch, Key Companies, Latest Innovations, and Business Opportunities - Adroit Market Research

Adroit Market Research
·4 min read
Adroit Market Research
Adroit Market Research

With a market share of more than 30%, North America will lead the image editing software industry, followed by APAC and Europe. Key players listed in the report are Adobe Systems Software Ltd., Serif Ltd., Corel Corporation, CyberLink Corporation, DXO Optics, and GENVICT.

Dallas, Texas, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Image Editing Software Market is expected to reach close to US$ 1,367.7 million by 2029 with an annualized growth rate of 6.8% through the forecast span 2022-2029.

The computer based image editing tools gaining higher prominence, increased competition, growing demand for use of photo editing software among professionals and amateur photographers is driving the global image editing software market. Increased investment in the use of social media and photograph editing platforms is driving the global image editing software market. As AI based photo editing tools become better in correcting mistakes and removing unwanted errors, the adoption of AI based tools in image editing is likely to increase.

The global image editing software market is classified into basic feature, prosumer level, and professional level on the basis of type. Among these, the professional level image editing software segment accounted for highest demand and market revenue. The key factors such as easy multi-platform customization, ability to use massive number of tools are some key benefits offered by professional level image editing software.

Request a pdf brochure @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3096

Metrics

Details

Study Period

2019-2029

Market Size in 2029

1,367.7 Million

Segment Covered

by Type, by Platform, by End-User, BY Region,

by Type Covered

entry level, prosumer level, professional level

by Platform Covered

macOS, windows, android, ios

by End-User Covered

individual, commercial, others

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa and South America

Key Players Profiled

Adobe Systems Software Ltd., Serif Ltd., Corel Corporation, CyberLink Corporation, DXO Optics, GENVICT.

The global image editing software market is classified into eCommerce industry, photographic studios, print & media agencies, marketing and advertising agencies on the basis of end-user. Among these, the eCommerce segment held the dominant revenue share in the global image editing software market as of 2021.

Globally, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness moneymaking growth within the returning years in image editing software market. In the returning years because of increasing attention expenditure levels, rising awareness associated with benefits of image editing to businesses. Growing upgradations from existing systems to latest systems are key factors driving the share of APAC in global image editing software market.

Here Are The Most Innovative And Cutting Edge Trends In Image Editing Software Market:

  • Some technologies such as smart mobile devices, facial recognition, artificial intelligence, social media, and virtual reality have truly transformed traditional image editing. Today, the application of AI is tremendous in image editing that is used in home appliances, social media, and copywriting. AI in photo editing has taken repetitive and intensive works that manually take more time. Complex image editing tasks are performed quickly. It has reduced photo editing workloads and more.

  • Recently, Google Research and the University of California Berkeley conducted a study on AI based image editing software. The study showed how AI can remove unwanted shadows from an image.

Purchase a single user copy @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/3096
  
Major Points from Table of Contents:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Outlook
4. Image Editing Software Market by Type, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
5. Image Editing Software Market by Platform, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
6. Image Editing Software Market by End-User, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
7. Image Editing Software Market by Region, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Company Profile
10. Appendix

Looking for DISCOUNT? If yes, then request for discount at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/3096

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html  

About Us:
Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us:
Ryan Johnson
Account Manager - Global
3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600
Dallas, TX 75204
Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com
Phone No.: +1-9726644514, +91-9665341414
Connect with us: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn


