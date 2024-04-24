Is a 6.8% Dividend Yield Enough Reason to Buy Verizon Stock?

Verizon (NYSE: VZ) reported solid earnings on Monday, but the company still isn't paying down a huge debt load. Is the dividend enough reason to buy the stock?

In this video, Travis Hoium covers the earnings report and why management thinks the second half of the year will be the best for the company.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 22, 2024. The video was published on April 23, 2024.

