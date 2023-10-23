Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 4 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,236.13
    +11.97 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,146.76
    +19.48 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,055.36
    +71.55 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,682.80
    +2.01 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.25
    -0.83 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,988.80
    -5.60 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.30
    -0.20 (-0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0642
    +0.0044 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.8800
    -0.0440 (-0.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2224
    +0.0060 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8080
    -0.0230 (-0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    30,854.11
    +979.41 (+3.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    640.39
    +1.83 (+0.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,379.52
    -22.62 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,999.55
    -259.81 (-0.83%)
     

6,800 UAW members ordered to join strike at Stellantis' Sterling Heights Assembly Plant

3
Jamie L. LaReau, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read

The United Auto Workers expanded their ongoing strike Monday to Stellantis' Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, where 6,800 workers will walk out.

The SHAP is Stellantis’ largest plant and a big moneymaker where it builds the popular Ram light-duty pickup trucks.

This latest move comes after UAW President Shawn Fain detailed the latest proposals across the automakers on Friday, noting shortcomings in Stellantis' current offer.

Strikers walk out at noon from 38 GM, Stellantis parts plants including Sherwood Mopar Parts Distribution Center in Warren after UAW President Shawn Fain called for more shops to go out on strike Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

At that time, Fain declined to expand the so-called Stand Up Strike, which is targeting certain plants across all three Detroit automakers. There are now more than 40,000 UAW automaker members out on strike.

This story is developing.

More: Stellantis cancels LA Auto Show, SEMA plans, citing costs of UAW strike

Contact Jamie L. LaReau: jlareau@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @jlareauan. Read more on General Motors and sign up for our autos newsletterBecome a subscriber.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: UAW members on strike at Stellantis' Sterling Heights Assembly Plant

Advertisement