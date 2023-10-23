6,800 UAW members ordered to join strike at Stellantis' Sterling Heights Assembly Plant

The United Auto Workers expanded their ongoing strike Monday to Stellantis' Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, where 6,800 workers will walk out.

The SHAP is Stellantis’ largest plant and a big moneymaker where it builds the popular Ram light-duty pickup trucks.

This latest move comes after UAW President Shawn Fain detailed the latest proposals across the automakers on Friday, noting shortcomings in Stellantis' current offer.

At that time, Fain declined to expand the so-called Stand Up Strike, which is targeting certain plants across all three Detroit automakers. There are now more than 40,000 UAW automaker members out on strike.

This story is developing.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: UAW members on strike at Stellantis' Sterling Heights Assembly Plant