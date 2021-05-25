$ 6.89 billion Growth Expected in Automotive Heat Exchanger Market|APAC to Notice Maximum Growth|Technavio
NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the automotive heat exchanger market and it is poised to grow by USD 6.89 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?
Passenger cars is the leading segment in the market.
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6%.
Who are the top players in the market?
Alfa Laval AB, API Heat Transfer Inc., Dana Inc., DENSO Corp., GEA Group AG, Mahle GmbH, Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, SPX Corp., and Valeo SA are the top players in the market.
What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the heavy dependence on IC engines for mobility in emerging countries. However, the gradual increase in annual wages leading to declining profit margins will impede the market growth.
How big is the APAC market?
51% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alfa Laval AB, API Heat Transfer Inc., Dana Inc., DENSO Corp., GEA Group AG, Mahle GmbH, Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, SPX Corp., and Valeo SA are some of the major market participants. Although the factors such as the heavy dependence on IC engines for mobility in emerging countries, the increasing sales of passenger cars are driving the demand for heat exchanger, and the regulation of the Indian government to equip heavy vehicles with air conditioners will offer immense growth opportunities, the gradual increase in annual wages leading to declining profit margins is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive heat exchanger market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Automotive Heat Exchanger Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Heat Exchanger Market is segmented as below:
Application
Geography
Automotive Heat Exchanger Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive heat exchanger market report covers the following areas:
Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Size
Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Trends
Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the regulation of the Indian government to equip heavy vehicles with air conditioners as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Heat Exchanger Market growth during the next few years.
Automotive Heat Exchanger Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive heat exchanger market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the automotive heat exchanger market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the automotive heat exchanger market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive heat exchanger market vendors
