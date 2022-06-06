U.S. markets close in 3 hours 23 minutes

At 6.9% CAGR, Global Quartz Market Size & Share Worth USD 11,947.91 Million by 2028 | Quartz Industry Analysis, Trends, Value, Demand & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors
·9 min read
Facts &amp; Factors
Facts & Factors

[228+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Quartz Market size & share revenue is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6.9% to USD 11,947.91 million by 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are The Quartz Corporation, Quality Quartz Engineering, Saint Gobain Group, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Kyocera Corporation, TXC Corporation, Abrisa Technologies, Swift Glass Co., Inc., Industrial Quartz Corporation, Caesarstone Ltd., and Others.

DUBLIN, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Quartz Market - Global Industry Insights, Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Quartz Market size & share was valued at USD 8,535.5 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 11,947.91 million Mark, by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.9% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Quartz? How big is the Quartz Industry?

Market Overview:

Quartz is used in a variety of industries, including electronics and semiconductors, photovoltaic, buildings and construction, medicinal, optics, and telecommunications. Quartz comes in a wide range of variations, shapes, transparencies, and hues, all of which add to its value and utility. Colored quartz is classified as a semi-precious gemstone and is frequently used in jewelry and stone carving.

Amethyst, ametrine, citrine, and opal are valuable or semi-precious gemstones known for their color and durability. Acid, corrosion, high temperatures, impact, wear, compression, bending, and infiltration resistance are only a few of the advantages of synthetic quartz. As a result, it's widely employed in the semiconductor and electronics industries. Synthetic quartz is most found in optical components used in microlithography projection systems' wavelength lasers.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/quartz-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

  • Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

  • The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

  • About 228+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

  • Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

  • Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

  • Includes Tables and figures have been updated

  • The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

  • Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 8,535.5 Million

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 11,947.91 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

6.9% CAGR

Base Year

2021

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Key Market Players

The Quartz Corporation, Quality Quartz Engineering, Saint Gobain Group, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Kyocera Corporation, TXC Corporation, Abrisa Technologies, Swift Glass Co., Inc., Industrial Quartz Corporation, Caesarstone Ltd., and Others

Key Segment

By Type, End-use Industry, and Region

Major Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Purchase Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Global Quartz Market: Dynamics

The quartz market's expansion is being stifled by its high cost. China is a major manufacturer of quartz, and various quartz goods are made in the country. All quartz materials imported from China now face tariffs. Furthermore, the US Commerce Department indicated that further tariffs on quartz will be applied as a result of an investigation into the illicit dumping of imported quartz into the US. As a result of this aspect, the cost of quartz is rising in numerous nations, limiting its use. This aspect is predicted to stifle market expansion.

Browse the full "Quartz Market By Type (Engineered Quartz Stones, Quartz Sand, Quartz Pebbles, Quartz Crystals, Others (Quartz Glass and Fused Quartz Crucibles)), By End Use Industry (Building & Construction, Medical, Semiconductor, Solar, Optical Fiber & Telecommunication), and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2028" Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/quartz-market

Quartz Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply chain disruptions in a variety of different industries all over the world, including the construction industry, the automobile industry, and the electronics and semiconductors industry. This, in turn, had a detrimental effect on the demand for quartz in these many businesses. Although there has been an increase in the use of solar electricity, this has not been sufficient to revive the market. The COVID-19 pandemic has had an effect on the global construction industry, which is currently struggling with issues such as labour shortages, difficulties in the supply chain, and financial limitations. The initial problem in China has spread to building sites all over the world, and its repercussions may be seen throughout the entire industry as a ripple effect.

Now that the lockdowns have been lifted in the majority of countries around the world, it is anticipated that the market will begin to recover as a result of the revival of output in the vast majority of industries. Increased investment on research and development of quartz production is another factor that is predicted to contribute to the expansion of the quartz market in the Asia-Pacific region. India, China, and Japan are the primary contributors to the global market for quartz that are located in the Asia-Pacific region.

Quartz Market: Segmentation Segmental Overview

End-user Industry Segment Analysis

  • By End-user industry, the market is divided into Building & Construction, Medical, Semiconductor, Solar, and Optical Fibre & Telecommunication.

  • Building & Construction would grow at a significant rate. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA are the regions studied.

  • The global quartz market is dominated by North America, with Asia-Pacific predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Type Segment Analysis

  • In terms of type, quartz sand accounted for the greatest share of the high purity quartz market.

  • Quartz sand is used in a variety of industries, including aerospace, electronics, machinery, information technology, petroleum, and more.

  • Over time, the semiconductor industry has increased its demand for high purity quartz sand. There are no substitutes for high purity quartz sand in the semiconductor business, which is meant to ensure long-term market growth.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/quartz-market

Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global quartz market and detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

List of Key Players in the Global Quartz Market:

  • The Quartz Corporation

  • Quality Quartz Engineering

  • Saint Gobain Group

  • Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • Kyocera Corporation

  • TXC Corporation

  • Abrisa Technologies

  • Swift Glass Co. Inc.

  • Industrial Quartz Corporation

  • Caesarstone Ltd.

 Key Insights from Primary Research:

  • As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Quartz market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 6.9 % over the forecast period.

  • In terms of revenue, The Quartz market was valued at around USD 8,535.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 11,947.91 million, by 2028.

  • Based on end-user industry, the the Building & Construction industry is expected to increase at a significant rate from 2022 to 2028.

  • By Type, the Quartz sand accounted for the largest proportion of the high purity quartz market.

  • On the basis of region, The Quartz market is likely to be dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, which includes China and India.

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Quartz industry?

  • What are the main driving factors propelling the Quartz Market forward?

  • What are the leading companies in the Quartz Industry?

  • What segments does the Quartz Market cover?

  • How can I receive a free copy of the Quartz Market sample report and company profiles?

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/quartz-market

Regional Overview

The Asia-Pacific region, including China, and India, is expected to dominate the Quartz market. The growing usage of quartz in numerous end-use industries in the Asia Pacific, such as building and construction, electronics and semiconductors, medical, and so on, presents prospective growth possibilities for quartz makers. The region's quartz demand is being fueled by a rising population, industrialization, a growing number of well-established market participants, and the use of quartz in the semiconductor industry.

Some of the primary factors contributing to the global market growth of quartz include increased residential and commercial buildings due to the rising population, advancements in the electronics sector, and expanding semiconductor industry. Manufacturers operating in developing countries such as India and China have significant potential. However, the quartz market's expansion is hampered by the material's high manufacturing and operational expenses.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/quartz-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global quartz market is segmented as follows:

By Type

  • Engineered Quartz Stones

  • Quartz Sand

  • Quartz Pebbles

  • Quartz Crystals

  • Others (Quartz Glass and Fused Quartz Crucibles)

By End-use Industry

  • Building & Construction

  • Medical

  • Semiconductor

  • Solar

  • Optical Fiber & Telecommunication

By Region

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

    • Rest of North America

  • Europe

    • France

    • UK

    • Spain

    • Germany

    • Italy

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • South Korea

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • The Middle East & Africa

    • Saudi Arabia

    • South Africa

    • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest of Latin America

To know an additional revised 2022 list of market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/quartz-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors:

Peracetic Acid Market: Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast

Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market: Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast

Industrial Rubber Market: Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast

Graphene Market: Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast

High-performance Film Market: Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast

Heat Transfer Fluids Market: Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Blog: https://www.fnfresearch.com/blog/


