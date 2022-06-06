At 6.9% CAGR, Global Quartz Market Size & Share Worth USD 11,947.91 Million by 2028 | Quartz Industry Analysis, Trends, Value, Demand & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors

[228+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Quartz Market size & share revenue is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6.9% to USD 11,947.91 million by 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are The Quartz Corporation, Quality Quartz Engineering, Saint Gobain Group, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Kyocera Corporation, TXC Corporation, Abrisa Technologies, Swift Glass Co., Inc., Industrial Quartz Corporation, Caesarstone Ltd., and Others.

Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Quartz Market - Global Industry Insights, Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – 2028"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Quartz Market size & share was valued at USD 8,535.5 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 11,947.91 million Mark, by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.9% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Quartz? How big is the Quartz Industry?

Market Overview:

Quartz is used in a variety of industries, including electronics and semiconductors, photovoltaic, buildings and construction, medicinal, optics, and telecommunications. Quartz comes in a wide range of variations, shapes, transparencies, and hues, all of which add to its value and utility. Colored quartz is classified as a semi-precious gemstone and is frequently used in jewelry and stone carving.

Amethyst, ametrine, citrine, and opal are valuable or semi-precious gemstones known for their color and durability. Acid, corrosion, high temperatures, impact, wear, compression, bending, and infiltration resistance are only a few of the advantages of synthetic quartz. As a result, it's widely employed in the semiconductor and electronics industries. Synthetic quartz is most found in optical components used in microlithography projection systems' wavelength lasers.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 8,535.5 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 11,947.91 Million CAGR Growth Rate 6.9% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players The Quartz Corporation, Quality Quartz Engineering, Saint Gobain Group, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Kyocera Corporation, TXC Corporation, Abrisa Technologies, Swift Glass Co., Inc., Industrial Quartz Corporation, Caesarstone Ltd., and Others Key Segment By Type, End-use Industry, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Global Quartz Market: Dynamics

The quartz market's expansion is being stifled by its high cost. China is a major manufacturer of quartz, and various quartz goods are made in the country. All quartz materials imported from China now face tariffs. Furthermore, the US Commerce Department indicated that further tariffs on quartz will be applied as a result of an investigation into the illicit dumping of imported quartz into the US. As a result of this aspect, the cost of quartz is rising in numerous nations, limiting its use. This aspect is predicted to stifle market expansion.

Browse the full “Quartz Market By Type (Engineered Quartz Stones, Quartz Sand, Quartz Pebbles, Quartz Crystals, Others (Quartz Glass and Fused Quartz Crucibles)), By End Use Industry (Building & Construction, Medical, Semiconductor, Solar, Optical Fiber & Telecommunication), and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/quartz-market



Quartz Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply chain disruptions in a variety of different industries all over the world, including the construction industry, the automobile industry, and the electronics and semiconductors industry. This, in turn, had a detrimental effect on the demand for quartz in these many businesses. Although there has been an increase in the use of solar electricity, this has not been sufficient to revive the market. The COVID-19 pandemic has had an effect on the global construction industry, which is currently struggling with issues such as labour shortages, difficulties in the supply chain, and financial limitations. The initial problem in China has spread to building sites all over the world, and its repercussions may be seen throughout the entire industry as a ripple effect.

Now that the lockdowns have been lifted in the majority of countries around the world, it is anticipated that the market will begin to recover as a result of the revival of output in the vast majority of industries. Increased investment on research and development of quartz production is another factor that is predicted to contribute to the expansion of the quartz market in the Asia-Pacific region. India, China, and Japan are the primary contributors to the global market for quartz that are located in the Asia-Pacific region.

Quartz Market: Segmentation Segmental Overview

End-user Industry Segment Analysis

By End-user industry, the market is divided into Building & Construction, Medical, Semiconductor, Solar, and Optical Fibre & Telecommunication.

Building & Construction would grow at a significant rate. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA are the regions studied.

The global quartz market is dominated by North America, with Asia-Pacific predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Type Segment Analysis

In terms of type, quartz sand accounted for the greatest share of the high purity quartz market.

Quartz sand is used in a variety of industries, including aerospace, electronics, machinery, information technology, petroleum, and more.

Over time, the semiconductor industry has increased its demand for high purity quartz sand. There are no substitutes for high purity quartz sand in the semiconductor business, which is meant to ensure long-term market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global quartz market and detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

List of Key Players in the Global Quartz Market:

The Quartz Corporation

Quality Quartz Engineering

Saint Gobain Group

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Kyocera Corporation

TXC Corporation

Abrisa Technologies

Swift Glass Co. Inc.

Industrial Quartz Corporation

Caesarstone Ltd.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Quartz market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 6.9 % over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, The Quartz market was valued at around USD 8,535.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 11,947.91 million, by 2028.

Based on end-user industry, the the Building & Construction industry is expected to increase at a significant rate from 2022 to 2028.

By Type, the Quartz sand accounted for the largest proportion of the high purity quartz market.

On the basis of region, The Quartz market is likely to be dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, which includes China and India.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Quartz industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Quartz Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Quartz Industry?

What segments does the Quartz Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Quartz Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Overview

The Asia-Pacific region, including China, and India, is expected to dominate the Quartz market. The growing usage of quartz in numerous end-use industries in the Asia Pacific, such as building and construction, electronics and semiconductors, medical, and so on, presents prospective growth possibilities for quartz makers. The region's quartz demand is being fueled by a rising population, industrialization, a growing number of well-established market participants, and the use of quartz in the semiconductor industry.

Some of the primary factors contributing to the global market growth of quartz include increased residential and commercial buildings due to the rising population, advancements in the electronics sector, and expanding semiconductor industry. Manufacturers operating in developing countries such as India and China have significant potential. However, the quartz market's expansion is hampered by the material's high manufacturing and operational expenses.

The global quartz market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Engineered Quartz Stones

Quartz Sand

Quartz Pebbles

Quartz Crystals

Others (Quartz Glass and Fused Quartz Crucibles)

By End-use Industry

Building & Construction

Medical

Semiconductor

Solar

Optical Fiber & Telecommunication

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



