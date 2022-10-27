U.S. markets close in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,822.39
    -8.21 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,160.80
    +321.69 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,843.26
    -127.73 (-1.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,828.80
    +24.46 (+1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.48
    +1.57 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,666.20
    -3.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    19.51
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9979
    -0.0108 (-1.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9500
    -0.0650 (-1.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1581
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.1270
    -0.2330 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,623.49
    -119.67 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.38
    -2.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,073.69
    +17.62 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

With 6.9% CAGR, Imbruvica Market Size to hit US $66.29 billion by 2030 – Price Trends, Value Chain Analysis, Challenges, Growth Drivers, and Future Business Opportunities- Adroit Market Research

Adroit Market Research
·4 min read
Adroit Market Research
Adroit Market Research

Geographically, the North America region will dominate the global imbruvica (Ibrutinib) market. Few key players covered in the report are Beacon Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Johnson and Johnson, Pharmacyclics, Incepta Pharmaceuticals, and Bluepharma.

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The adoption of sedentary lifestyles that increase obesity rates and the development of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are driving the global imbruvica market expansion. However, the significant costs associated with the development of biologic medications limit market expansion. Improving and updating healthcare infrastructure, as well as an increase in the burden of chronic diseases over time, are predicted to fuel market expansion.

The global imbruvica (Ibrutinib) market is anticipated to be worth USD 5.19 in 2019 billion and is expected to grow to USD 66.29 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the rising prevalence of cancer, combined with technological advancement, is likely to fuel the expansion of the imbruvica market. Other variables such as better reimbursement scenarios, increasing public awareness, and a rise in disposable income are also projected to drive market expansion. However, multiple imbruvica adverse effects and the high cost of the drug are projected to stifle the expansion of the imbruvica market. Likewise, increased R&D, clinical trials, and regulatory approvals are projected to generate sufficient opportunities in the imbuvica market over the projection period.

Global imbruvica (Ibrutinib) market scope:

Metrics

Details

Study Period

2020-2030

Market Size in 2030

US $66.29 billion

Segment Covered

Type, Regions

by Type Covered

Mantle Cell Lymphoma, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Waldenstroms Macroglobulinemia, Relapsed/Refractory Marginal Zone Lymphoma and Chronic Graft-Versus-Host-Disease

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa and South America

Key Players Profiled

Beacon Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Johnson and Johnson, Pharmacyclics, Incepta Pharmaceuticals, and Bluepharma

Request a pdf brochure @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/839

In yet another significant move, the European Commission has approved to increase the commercial scope of Janssen's imbruvica for particular cancer illnesses such as leukaemia. Several clinical studies and much research have preceded the invention. The key factors propelling the growth of the Imbruvica market over the forecast period are the introduction of novel cancer medicines and the increased acceptance of targeted therapy. The expansion of the competitive environment is most likely to have a positive impact on growth in the imbruvica market. Emerging countries such as India, backed by appropriate healthcare spending and indigenous active R&D initiatives, are poised to considerably impact growth prospects in the global imbruvica market.

Imbruvica aids in the elimination of aberrant B cells from favourable locations such as bone marrow, lymph nodes, and other anatomical regions that support abnormal cell multiplication. With the extensive use of imbruvica in the treatment of particular diseases such as haematological cancer types and lymphocytic leukaemia, the global market for imbruvica is expected to remain a thriving business in the coming years. Constant R&D expeditions, FDA approvals, rising cancer cases, adequate healthcare-related spending, and regional expansion projects all contribute to a consistent growth prognosis.

Purchase a single user copy @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/839

Imbruvica uptake is greater in North America, which is anticipated to hold the biggest market share during the projected period. This is due to factors such as the presence of well-established healthcare facilities, an increased prevalence of cancer, government usage approvals, and technological improvements. It is projected that the rising economies, particularly those in the Asia-Pacific region, will see expanded market size as a result of greater accessibility to healthcare facilities in the region, advantageous reimbursement scenarios, and increased awareness.

For instance, the FDA approved Imbruvica (imbruvica) in combination with obinutuzumab in January 2019 for the treatment of patients with CLL/SLL (chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma), the most common kind of adult leukaemia, who have not received prior treatment.

Important  points from the Table of Contents:

1.    Introduction
2.    Research Methodology
3.    Market Outlook
4.    Competitive Landscape
5.  By Type, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
6.   By End Users, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
7.   By Application, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
8.    Regional Overview, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
                    North America
                            •    US
                            •    Canada
                    Europe
                            •    Germany
                            •    France
                            •    UK
                            •    Rest of Europe
                    Asia Pacific
                            •    China
                            •    India
                            •    Japan
                            •    Rest of Asia Pacific
                    South America
                            •    Mexico
                            •    Brazil
                            •    Rest of South America
                    Middle East and South Africa
9.    Company Profiles
10.    Appendix

Looking for DISCOUNT? If yes, then request for discount at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/839


Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html  

About Us:
Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us:
Ryan Johnson
Account Manager - Global
3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600
Dallas, TX 75204
Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com
Phone No.: +1-9726644514, +91-9665341414
Connect with us: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn


Recommended Stories

  • Could This Bullish News Make Novavax a Hot Buy?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is a beaten-down COVID stock that has seen its shares plummet 85% since the start of the year. For people who prefer a more traditional shot or who had bad side effects from the mRNA vaccines, Novavax could be a welcome alternative for their boosters.

  • Better Buy: CRISPR Therapeutics vs. Bluebird Bio

    Gene editing refers to techniques that allow researchers to modify the DNA of various organisms. Given that it offers the potential to help discover innovative therapies, it isn't surprising that more and more drugmakers are turning to the technology. Two prominent biotechs that focus on gene editing are CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) and Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE).

  • What to expect from Apple, Amazon earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle previews Apple and Amazon earnings as tech companies face headwinds.

  • TransCode Therapeutics Shares Shoot Higher After Encouraging Preclinical Data From Lead Cancer Candidate

    TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RNAZ) reported positive preclinical results with its lead candidate, TTX-MC138, in pancreatic adenocarcinoma. In the study, mice bearing human pancreatic tumors implanted in their pancreas were treated once weekly for ten weeks with TTX-MC138. The drug demonstrated a pharmacodynamic response by successfully inhibiting its target, microRNA-10b (miR-10b). Serum miR-10b, a possible surrogate biomarker of therapeutic efficacy, was down-regulated by TTX-MC138 in th

  • WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. REPORTS STRONG PRODUCTION PER SHARE GROWTH AND PROVIDES NEW ENERGY UPDATE

    Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap" or the "Company") (TSX: WCP) is pleased to report its operating and unaudited consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

  • Here's Why Retirees Can Breathe a Sigh of Relief

    Inflation is 8.3%, medical costs are up by 5.4%, the average hospital stay for Medicare patients is $13,600 and the most recent estimate is that people aged 65 will pay $315,000 for medical care during their retirement years. So what's … Continue reading → The post Here's Why Retirees Can Breathe a Sigh of Relief appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla under criminal investigation by DOJ over autopilot accidents

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs reports on the DOJ probe investigating Tesla's autopilot feature following numerous accidennts.

  • This Biotech Lost 95% in a Single Day. It Still Deserves Credit

    Tricida only pursued a single drug candidate. That backfired spectacularly, but the drug developer deserves credit on one key measure.

  • Exxon strikes oil again in Guyana with two new discoveries

    Exxon did not disclose how much crude oil or gas it estimates the new discoveries to contain. The about 11 billion barrels of recoverable oil discovered prior to Wednesday's finds, should make the country a global oil power in the coming years, Rystad says.

  • Americans think they need $1.25 million to retire. Is that enough?

    New research from Northwestern Mutual shows a large gap between actual retirement savings and people's goals.

  • Caterpillar Surges Most in Two Years on Optimism Over Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Caterpillar Inc. surged the most in two years after the company said it sold more of its iconic yellow bulldozers and diggers than analysts expected, weathering supply chain snarls, surging raw material costs and a global economic slowdown. Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Twitter Staff He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of JobsUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Milli

  • Adding $200 to These 4 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now

    Since each of the major U.S. stock indexes hit their respective all-time highs between the midpoint of November 2021 and the first week of January 2022, they've all plunged into a bear market. The Nasdaq Composite has fared the worst, with a peak-to-trough decline of as much as 38%. Over short time frames, bear markets can be unnerving.

  • SEC takes no position on two motions in support of Ripple in XRP lawsuit

    The SEC is not taking a position on two motions, submitted by non-profit organization Investor Choice Advocates Network and crypto wallet provider SpendTheBits, which seek to weigh in on the lawsuit between the SEC and Ripple.

  • The Best Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Buy With Huge Passive Income Potential

    Consider Warren Buffett's thoughts on the matter. Not surprisingly, some of Buffett's largest and longest-held positions are excellent dividend stocks. Dividend stocks are focused on cash generation, and that protects their businesses during these inflationary periods.

  • GE to cut 20% of staff in onshore wind, plans 'restructuring' in health care

    General Electric Co. is currently in the process of splitting up into three separate companies and vacating its Fort Point HQ.

  • Oil prices rally around record U.S. exports and weakened dollar

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre examines crude oil and natural gas prices amid recent export trends.

  • How Anyone Can Retire by 59

    The 60s are probably the most common age that Americans retire during. Retiring at age 59 is a possibility, though, with some proper planning. For most people, once they’ve turned 59.5, they can begin withdrawing from their tax-advantaged retirement accounts without … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 20-year-old investor who made $110 million on a meme stock is now pushing for change at psychedelics company MindMed

    The 20-year old investor who found fame this year when he made $110 million from trading the stock of troubled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., has turned activist shareholder and is pushing for changes at psychedelics company Mind Medicine Inc.

  • Galera Therapeutics' Avasopasem Reduces Chemo-Related Kidney Disease By 50% Versus Placebo At One-Year

    Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GRTX) announced the presentation of one-year tumor and renal function outcomes data from its Phase 3 ROMAN trial of avasopasem manganese 90 mg for radiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis (SOM). After a one-year follow-up, patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer treated with avasopasem in combination with the standard-of-care regimen (intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) + cisplatin) demonstrated comparable tumor outcomes and overall surviva

  • McDonald’s Sales Beat Wall Street’s Estimates in Third Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- McDonald’s Corp. sales handily beat expectations as diners proved willing to pay more for their fries and burgers while grappling with inflation in their gas, grocery and energy bills.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Twitter Staff He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of JobsUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitThe results underscore why McDonald’s feels