With 6.9% CAGR, Thermal Paper Market to hit $6.2 billion 2030 – Value Chain Analysis, Regional (USA, India, etc.) Overview, Challenges and Future Business Opportunities- Adroit Market Research

·5 min read
APAC region will holds the major market share of Thermal Paper industry during the projection year. The increasing industrial activity has directed to a rise in demand for thermal paper for end-use labelling in the APAC region.

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global thermal paper market has experienced substantial growth due to its extensive use in tags, labels, tickets, and receipts. The rising number of outlets and supermarkets in countries such as India and China is raising its demand in the market. Thermal paper is widely used by retailers especially to print sale receipts. Thermal paper is widely used for printing sale receipts in wholesale and retail stores such as grocery, ATMs, and other businesses such as airports for faster and more accurate printing.

By 2030, it is anticipated that the global thermal paper market would have grown at an annualized pace of 6.9%, approaching $6.2 billion.

Other application areas of thermal paper are ticketing agencies and lottery systems. The thermal paper provides accurate and high volume/image quality printouts that are required mostly in healthcare sectors like electrocardiograms (ECGs), ultrasound printouts, and prescription labels.

Request a pdf brochure @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/16

Global Thermal Paper Market Scope: 

Metrics

Details

Study Period

2020-2030

Market Size in 2030

USD 6.2 billion

Segment Covered

by Application, Technology , BY Region,

by Application Covered

Point of Sale (POS), Lottery and Gaming, Tags & Labels, Others

Technology Covered

Direct Thermal, Thermal Transfer, Others

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa

Key Players Profiled

Ricoh Company, Ltd., Appvion Incorporated, Koehler Paper, Hansol Paper, Mitsubishi Paper Mills (MPM) Limited, Siam Paper, Gold Huasheng Paper Co., Ltd., Henan Province JiangHe Paper Co., Ltd., and Jujo Thermal Limited

Thermal paper has several benefits in comparison to other types of printing material. It enables inkless printing, faster printing resulting in less waiting time at the checkout line, superior quality, and clearer images, the ability to print high-quality barcode scans and make complex transactions easier, prevention of falsified receipts, and stability and heat-resistant. This is leading to the increasing demand for thermal paper furthering the thumping growth of the global thermal paper market.

However, current research indicates that using heated paper can result in BPA skin absorption (Bisphenol A). Thermal paper is a significant source of BPA exposure, according to researchers. As a result, the thermal paper has been largely disregarded by regulatory agencies as a key component of consumer-based products. Despite the usage of thermal paper, studies have shown that BPA exposure can have negative effects on both people and the environment. This is expected to have a negative effect on the market's situation.

Purchase a single user copy @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/16

The global thermal paper market is classified into wholesale stores, retail stores, BFSI, medical, and other sectors. Among these, the retail store's application segment gathered the highest share of the global thermal paper market.

The thermal paper industry is dominated globally by the APAC region. The countries such as China and India are the major contributors to such extensive growth of the global thermal paper market. The rising number of medical and banking facilities, grocery stores, and other outlets has increased its demand. Moreover, supportive regulatory policies, authorized use of thermal paper in various sectors, increasing urban population promotion more investments are the major drivers leading the growth of APAC in the global thermal paper market.

Here Are The Most Innovative And Cutting Edge Trends In Thermal Paper Market:
•             In March 2022, Epson certified Koehler’s Koehler Blue4est® thermal paper for use with Epson TM-T88VII POS and TM-T88VI receipt printers. Koehler Paper is a leading thermal paper manufacturer and Koehler Group company. Blue4est® receipts are environment friendly as they can be disposed of just like wastepaper. Most importantly, Blue4est® is the first thermal paper that has been approved for the use of direct contact with food.
•             Mactac Americas, an industry leader in pressure-sensitive adhesive solutions has introduced its latest substrates that are thinner. The newest product has the highest performance, sustainable, and is cost-efficient. Also, the company has introduced new top coatings that use lower coat weights and provide universal primers serving multiple printing technologies.

Important  points from the Table of Contents:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Outlook
4. Global Thermal Paper Market by Applications, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)
5. Global Thermal Paper Market by Region, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)
            8.1. North America
                    8.1.1. The US
                    8.1.2. Canada
            8.2. Europe
                    8.2.1. The UK
                    8.2.2. Germany
                    8.2.3. France
                    8.2.4. Rest of Europe
            8.3. The Asia Pacific
                    8.3.1. China
                    8.3.2. Japan
                    8.3.3. India
                    8.3.4. Rest of Asia Pacific
            8.4. South America
                    8.4.1. Brazil
                    8.4.2. Mexico
                    8.4.3. Rest of South America
            8.5. The Middle East & Africa
9. Competitive Landscape
10. Company Profiles
11. Appendix

Looking for DISCOUNT? If yes, then request for discount at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/16


Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html  

