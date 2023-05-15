The 6.9% return this week takes Compass Diversified's (NYSE:CODI) shareholders five-year gains to 86%

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. But Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 30% over five years, which is below the market return. However, if you include the dividends then the return is market beating. The last year has been disappointing, with the stock price down 12% in that time.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

Compass Diversified isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

For the last half decade, Compass Diversified can boast revenue growth at a rate of 13% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. While the share price has gained 5% per year for five years, that's hardly amazing considering the market also rose. You could even argue that the share price was over optimistic, previously.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Compass Diversified will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Compass Diversified's TSR for the last 5 years was 86%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 2.6% in the last year, Compass Diversified shareholders lost 7.2% (even including dividends). Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 13% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Compass Diversified (2 are concerning) that you should be aware of.

