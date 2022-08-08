U.S. markets open in 4 hours 43 minutes

With 6.90% CAGR, Global Catheter Stabilization Device Market Size Expected to Hit USD 1,676.04 Million Mark by 2028 - Industry Emerging Trends & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors
·9 min read
Facts & Factors
Facts & Factors

[220+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Catheter Stabilization Device Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 1,123.10 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 1,676.04 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 6.90% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are C.R. Bard Inc., Baxter, 3M, B Braun Melsungen AG, Merit Medical Systems Inc., ConvaTec Inc., Centurion Medical Products, TIDI Products LLC, Smiths Medical, and Others.

NEW YORK, United States, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Catheter Stabilization Device Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Products (Arterial Securement Devices, Central Venous Catheter Securement Devices, Peripheral Securement Devices, Urinary Catheter Securement Devices, Chest Drainage Tube Securement Devices and Others), By End-Use (Hospitals, Home Care Settings and Others), and By Region- Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Catheter Stabilization Device Market size & share in terms of revenue was worth of USD 1,123.10 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 1,676.04 million by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.90% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Catheter Stabilization Device? How big is the Catheter Stabilization Device Industry?

Report Overview:

Doctors utilize tiny catheters and flexible tubes to inject into patients' bodies and drain fluid from them. Medical accessories known as catheter stabilization devices are required to hold the catheter in place firmly. Catheter stabilization tools, such as catheter leg straps permit patients to walk around while the catheter is fastened to the thigh by wrapping around its circumference. They are designed to be quick and easy to attach and remove. It makes it easier for the insertion site to be seen for cleaning and inspection needs. It uses a clipping attachment affixed with an adhesive pad to change the shape of various body sections so that the catheter may be securely held.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/catheter-stabilization-device-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

  • Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

  • The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

  • About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

  • Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

  • Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

  • Includes Tables and figures have been updated

  • The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

  • Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 1,123.10 Million

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 1,676.04 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

6.90% CAGR

Base Year

2021

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Key Market Players

C.R. Bard Inc., Baxter, 3M, B Braun Melsungen AG, Merit Medical Systems Inc., ConvaTec Inc., Centurion Medical Products, TIDI Products LLC, Smiths Medical, and Others

Key Segment

By Products, End-use, and Region

Major Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Purchase Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Catheter Stabilization Device Market Dynamics

Owing to the rise in demand for Catheter Stabilization devices, the global Catheter Stabilization Device market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.90% during the forecast period. One of the industries propelling the global catheter stabilization device market is the medical applications in the ophthalmic, urological, neuromuscular, gastrointestinal and cardiovascular fields. It can be used as a urinary catheter for medication, angioplasty or angiography, to drain fluid buildup in an abdominal abscess, or to check blood pressure in an artery or vein. It is a crucial element in both medicinal and surgical procedures. The increased need for minimally invasive procedures is another factor driving the demand for catheters. The need for catheter stabilization devices grows together with the demand for catheters, which makes them captive commodities.

People are becoming more conscious, which is driving the market upward. The rise in cardiovascular illnesses is a key factor influencing the global catheter stabilization device market. One of the factors driving the market for catheter stabilization devices is the rise in chronic lifestyle diseases and accidents. Complications related to the insertion of catheters on patients undergoing surgical and non-surgical procedures are expected to pose a challenge to product demand during the projected period.

Browse the full “Catheter Stabilization Device Market - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/catheter-stabilization-device-market

Catheter Stabilization Device Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was an increase in the number of operations performed on the respiratory and circulatory systems and industry participants responded by producing more fixation devices. As a direct consequence of this, it is anticipated that hospitals and other diagnostic facilities will have a significant demand for catheter stabilizing devices. The markets for chest drainage tubes and devices used to secure central venous catheters are expected to remain the most active in North America and Europe, respectively. Positive market expectations can be expected because the government is putting in place good policies and putting more money into healthcare.

Segmentation Analysis

The Global Catheter Stabilization DeviceMarket is segregated based on products, end-user, and region. Based on products, the market is divided into Arterial Securement Devices, Central Venous Catheter Securement Devices, Peripheral Securement Devices, Urinary Catheter Securement Devices, Chest Drainage Tube Securement Devices and Others. The Arterial Securement Devices segment will dominate the market in 2021. Based on end-use, the market is divided into Hospitals, Home Care Settings and Others. Over the forecast period, the Hospitals segment is expected to develop at the fastest rate in 2021.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/catheter-stabilization-device-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Catheter Stabilization Device market include -

  • C.R. Bard Inc.

  • Baxter

  • 3M

  • B Braun Melsungen AG

  • Merit Medical Systems Inc.

  • ConvaTec Inc.

  • Centurion Medical Products

  • TIDI Products LLC

  • Smiths Medical

Key Insights from Primary Research:

  • As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Catheter Stabilization Device market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.90% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

  • In Terms Of Revenue, The Catheter Stabilization Device market size was valued at around USD 1,123.10 million in 2021and is projected to reach USD 1,676.04 million, by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

  • Arterial catheters are commonly used in modern healthcare procedures across the globe and the category for arterial securement devices will rule the market.

  • The hospitals segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate, based on application segment.

  • On the basis of geography, The North American market for catheter stabilization devices is predicted to be the largest shareholder.

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Catheter Stabilization Device industry?

  • What are the main driving factors propelling the Catheter Stabilization Device Market forward?

  • What are the leading companies in the Catheter Stabilization Device Industry?

  • What segments does the Catheter Stabilization Device Market cover?

  • How can I receive a free copy of the Catheter Stabilization Device Market sample report and company profiles?

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/catheter-stabilization-device-market

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the Global Catheter Stabilization Device Market in 2021. The high surgery rate increases the need for stabilizing devices and contributes significantly to the region's portion of the market. In addition, the growing use of catheterization procedures in evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment is one factor driving the upward market. Over the forecast period, the Asia Pacific regional market is expected to grow significantly in 2021due to a big patient pool, expanding target population, significant unmet needs, and improved regional infrastructure. In addition, growth in this region is anticipated to be boosted by rising demand for various surgeries, bettering healthcare facilities, and raising public and professional knowledge.

Recent Developments

  • In November 2021, at MEDICA 2021 in Düsseldorf, Germany, CATHETRIX, a leading producer of urinary (Foley) smart catheter fixations, presented its cutting-edge catheter stabilizer for preventing UTIs and unforeseen Foley catheter extractions.

  • In May 2019, Launched by Dale Medical Products, the catheter securing device is called "Hold-n-Place." The gadget will come in two sub-segments: one will aid in securing midline, arterial, and IV catheters and the other will do the same for CVC, PICC, and arterial sheaths.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/catheter-stabilization-device-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global Catheter Stabilization Device market is segmented as follows:

By Products

  • Arterial Securement Devices

  • Central Venous Catheter Securement Devices

  • Peripheral Securement Devices

  • Urinary Catheter Securement Devices

  • Chest Drainage Tube Securement Devices

  • Others

By End-use

  • Hospitals

  • Home Care Settings

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

    • Rest of North America

  • Europe

    • France

    • UK

    • Spain

    • Germany

    • Italy

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • South Korea

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • The Middle East & Africa

    • Saudi Arabia

    • South Africa

    • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest of Latin America

Request For Free Sample Report of the Global Catheter Stabilization Device Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/catheter-stabilization-device-market

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

  • Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Products, End-use, and Region

  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors:

Etanercept Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/etanercept-market

Cold Plasma Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/cold-plasma-market

Wrinkle Fillers Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/wrinkle-fillers-market

Blood Collection Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/blood-collection-market

Blood Filters Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/blood-filters-market

Breast Biopsy Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/breast-biopsy-market

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Blog: https://www.fnfresearch.com/blog/


