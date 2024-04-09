6 Affordable Luxury Travel Destinations To Visit While in Retirement

Maryviolet / Getty Images/iStockphoto

For retirees, the ability to travel without time constraints can represent one of the most appealing aspects of this new chapter in life. Whether it’s going on a safari in Africa, hiking on the Machu Pichu or visiting architectural ruins in Greece, many seniors enjoy their golden years exploring the world and indulging their wanderlust. Yet, being on a fixed income can put some limitations on these dreams, especially if they’re looking at luxury travel destinations.

Alonso Marly, a travel expert at Skyluxtavel, said that a key to having a premium travel experience is choosing the right time and spot for your holiday.

“I suggest exploring less popular off-the-radar places where you can splurge instead of saving,” Marly said.

Marly said that another piece of advice for those looking to cut their vacation expenses without sacrificing style and comfort is to travel during the off-season — something accessible to retirees.

“The more flexible you are, the better deals you can score, including some great last-minute offers and personalized holiday packages that would usually cost twice as much,” Marly said.

Here are some luxury travel destinations, including U.S. locations, for retirees to visit without breaking the bank.

Sumba, Indonesia

According to Marly, Bali has been among the most popular holiday spots for vacationers of all ages, however, since it is not as peaceful and untouched as it once was, many travelers are now looking for new, undiscovered and less crowded tropical destinations that offer better value for money.

For instance, Sumba is “a truly spectacular island in Indonesia that has recently started to attract tourists who are after an exotic escape,” Marly said, noting that it’s located south of Bali, only a little over an hour direct flight away and it’s twice the size of it.

“It’s truly a great and peaceful tropical destination for retirees who want to experience an extraordinary adventure in the wilderness while surrounded by breathtaking views, modern-day amenities and both fun and relaxing experiences that don’t cost a fortune,” Marly said.

Colchagua Valley, Chile

This is another exclusive, yet affordable luxury travel destination Marly recommended for dedicated wine lovers.

It’s one of South America’s premier wine regions and is more affordable to those in France, Australia, California or other world-renowned wine-tasting spots.

“I suggest getting the most out of this incredible destination by staying in one of the most prestigious hotels in the country and touring multiple vineyards with a local guide-chauffeur,” Marly said. “This is truly an amazing vacation destination to take [in] retirement regardless of whether you are traveling with a group of friends or enjoying a relaxing solo trip.”

Destin, Florida

If you are looking for a more active vacation outdoors and prefer exploring the U.S. instead, one of the cities that could easily compare to Malibu or Miami while being a lot cheaper is Destin in northwest Florida, Marly said.

Destin has a white sandy coastline with crystal clear waters that make it perfect for a beach getaway with breathtaking views and fewer tourist crowds, Marly said.

“Many say that it gives out Caribbean vibes without having to take a flight to any of the exotic islands outside the U.S. Plus, there are plenty of exclusive beach rentals to choose from for as little as $100 per night, located close to some of the most exquisite world-class shopping and fine dining spots,” he said.

This city offers everything from golfing, rock climbing and ziplines to snorkeling and dolphin tours to world-class festivals, firework displays and other unique experiences that bring together like-minded people, he said.

Bangkok, Thailand

When planning a retirement trip on a budget, there are many affordable luxury destinations worth considering, said Kelly Sullivan, managing director at Kokomo Botanical Resort, on Providenciales in Turks and Caicos.

One of these memorable yet cost-effective itineraries is Bangkok, Thailand, she said.

“This is a top choice for affordable luxury,” she said. “Five-star hotels can be booked for under $200 per night and activities like cooking classes, spa treatments and day trips run just a fraction of what they would in Europe or the U.S.”

She added that the food is exceptional and the service is unparalleled. With its beautiful beaches, fascinating culture and low cost of living, Thailand is a retiree favorite.

Greece

Greece has a lot of different things to offer to a lot of different people. With its stunning beaches, charming villages, ancient ruins and mouthwatering cuisine, Greece offers an unbeatable combination of culture, natural beauty and affordability, Sullivan said.

“Hotels, food and activities are very reasonably priced compared to other European destinations. I especially love the islands of Santorini, Mykonos and Crete for their postcard-perfect scenery,” she said. “Retirees can easily spend a few weeks island hopping around Greece without breaking the bank.”

Portugal

As Retire Guide noted, Lisbon is known for its affordability, making it an attractive destination for retirees and accommodation options, including hotels, guesthouses and vacation rentals cater to various budgets.

“Dining out in Lisbon offers a wide range of choices, from inexpensive local eateries to trendy restaurants. Public transportation, including trams, buses and the metro, is affordable and efficient,” Retire Guide included.

According to Sullivan, the Algarve region is particularly of note.

“Retirees can rent a villa steps from the ocean for less than other Mediterranean destinations,” she said. “The favorable exchange rate stretches your dollar, allowing you to enjoy rounds of golf, local markets, wine tastings and more without breaking the bank.”

