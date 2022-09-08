6 AI startups and the pitch decks they used to raise funding from investors like Goldman Sachs, Tiger Global, and Microsoft's M12

Artificial-intelligence, machine-learning, and data-analysis AI tech have drawn increased funding in recent years. Qi Yang/Getty Images

AI and machine-learning startups raised $115 billion from VCs in 2021, according to PitchBook.

AI startups are attracting investment firms and VCs like Goldman Sachs, Thoma Bravo, and Notion.

Here are six pitch decks that startups used for recent funding rounds.

Artificial-intelligence, machine-learning, and data-analysis AI technologies have drawn increased funding in recent years, including a surge last year when VCs globally invested some $115 billion in the space, according to data from PitchBook.

Investors and major VCs like Foundation Capital, New Enterprise Associates, Tiger Global Management, Microsoft's M12, and others have participated in funding rounds for AI companies across industries.

Some of the largest deals in the past year include a reported "nine-figure" round in March for SandboxAQ, the quantum-software company that came from Google, while self-driving-vehicle startups using AI technology, like DeepRoute.ai and Momenta, have huge funding sums.

Here are some of the pitch decks that six startups which raised funding from a range of investors used. Total fundraising numbers for each startup in the list below are according to PitchBook data.

Protex AI

Ireland-based Protex AI, which Y Combinator has backed, has raised $18.3 million so far for its construction-safety-tech platform. The company uses AI tech to analyze safety protocols and practices at warehouses and construction sites to identify potential accident risks.

Notion, which invests in cloud technology, led Protex AI's $18 million Series A, according to the firm. Here's the pitch deck the startup used to raise that funding round.

Aisera

Aisera, which uses AI for IT, sales, and customer-service-support products, has raised some $173 million so far. The company has been on a rapid growth trajectory, according to its CEO, who said the platform has about 75 million users. Thoma Bravo and the Goldman Sachs Group led Aisera's Series-D round last month. Its investors also include Khosla Ventures and Menlo Ventures. Here's the pitch deck it used.

Neurons

Copenhagen-based Neurons, which uses AI technology to help advertisers glean more data from focus groups, has raised some $6.3 million and attracted investors like Fairpoint Capital and VF Venture. The data includes details like consumers' emotional reactions to advertising messages and imagery, Thomas Zoëga Ramsøy, the firm's CEO, previously told Insider. Here's the pitch deck the startup used to raise a $6 million seed round.

Solsten

Berlin-based Solsten, which uses AI to study the responses of gamers, has raised some $31 million — much of it in a $22 million Series B last month that Konvoy led. Solsten works with game developers including Mythical Games and Sky Mavis, a blockchain-gaming company. Here's the pitch deck it used.

iLoF

The biotech startup, which uses AI to profile patients' medical bios to tailor their medications, has raised a total of $7.3 million. Backed by investors including Microsoft's M12, they recently raised $5 million in seed funding. Here's the pitch deck the company used.

Regie.ai

The sales-automation-AI startup Regie.ai raised $4.8 million in seed funding this summer from a range of investors including Foundation Capital, South Park Commons, Day One Ventures, and a group of angel investors participated in the round. Here's the pitch deck that helped the startup get funding.

