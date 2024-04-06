6 American Cars Worth Buying

David Zalubowski / AP / Shutterstock.com

Buying a car is a huge expense, so it makes sense to find the best bang for your buck. Luckily, there are plenty of American cars worth buying, whether you’re looking something reliable for your small family, a truck to haul your trailer, or a sports car to celebrate your retirement.

To help you get started on your research, here are six cars worth your hard earned cash in no particular order.

1. 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV

According to TrueCar, this electric car is a budget-friendly option and offers a roomy interior. If you’ve been wanting to pay less for gas (or at all), the Bolt EV offers that in a compact vehicle. Some other features include front wheel drive, remote engine start option, and Android Auto. Sadly, the car has been discontinued for 2024, but you may be able to find well loved used vehicles.

2. 2024 Ford F-150

There’s a reason this car is one of the most popular trucks out there — buyers can choose from different powertrains and trims. Plus, there are different cab sizes, safety features, and an 8-inch touch screen with Apple Pay and Android Auto. You can also choose from a V6 to a V8 engine, take advantage of the rugged front bumpers, and an equipped Class IV hitch (or better).

3. 2024 Ford Mustang

Looking for an affordable sports car? This Ford Mustang offers a decent starting price and the stylish exterior many have come to know. The four-seater car has different trim options, rear parking sensors, and other features like wireless charging and other safety features. The mileage may not be as great compared to other vehicles, but that’s probably to be expected of this type of car.

4. 2024 Chevrolet Corvette

The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette is another sports car that really needs barely any introduction. With a starting price coming in slightly higher than the Mustang, you get a more powerful engine in return. You can choose from two different exterior models, and a variety of interior trim options. The two-seater has rear wheel drive, the usual safety features you find in most other vehicles and front cool seats.

5. 2024 Lincoln Navigator

The Lincoln Navigator scored high on U.S. News’ list of the best cards made in America. This large luxury SUV offers a powerful engine, different options for interiors, and has plenty of interior space. You can also tow up to 8,700 pounds, which could be perfect for loading up any of your gear for weekend activities.

6. 2024 Chevrolet Malibu

If you’re looking for a sedan but not necessarily a small hatchback or an eclectic vehicle like the Bolt, the Malibu is a good contender. The starting price is one of the most budget-friendly we’ve seen. The car offers a roomy interior for its size and many in the past have remarked that it’s a comfortable ride. You can choose from different trim levels and other options like heated seats, remote engine start and the usual safety features. Plus, the Malibu has some of the best combined mileage, at 30 mpg (miles per gallon).

