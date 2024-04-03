6 Ancient Coins That Are Worth a Lot in Modern Prices

IURII BUKHTA / Getty Images

Whether you want to collect coins as an investment, as pieces of art and history, or as a hobby, a lot of ancient examples are worth money.

As CoinageMag explained, ancient coins’ value and rarity can be overwhelming. Most examples present a wide range of value, as these coins were hand struck for more than 1,000 years, and condition matters.

While some rare types commemorate major historical moments in the history of western civilization, others represent the highest levels of artistic and technical achievement in numismatics, according to CoinageMag.

And some are so rare that “only a handful survive today, while there are abundant types that can be obtained by most collectors on a firm budget,” Coinmag added.

Of course, their value also depends on their scarcity and preservation.

Here are some ancient coins worth a lot of money.

Panticapaeum Stater: 2,000-year-old Gold Greek Coin

Value: $6 million as of 2023

According to Artnet News, the coin is named after the ancient Greek city in modern-day Crimea and sold for $6 million at Numismatica Ars Classica in Switzerland, making it the most expensive ancient coin ever sold at auction.

“The soaring price has been attributed to the coin’s quality, rarity, and the fact the supply of similar specimens is extremely limited with most already housed inside museums,” Artnet News added.

Persian Achaemenid Gold Daric

Value: $7,900

This coin from the 5th-4th centuries B.C. “is a numismatic treasure that takes us back to the splendor of the mighty Persian Empire,” according to Austin Coins.

It “features an enigmatic hero-king armed with a bow and spear on the obverse and an incuse punch on the reverse,” Austin Coins added.

1700-1733 Mexico 8-Real Philip V Salvaged From Vliegenthart

Value: $799

This coin has been certified, authenticated and encapsulated by the Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) as having been on the Dutch East India Company ship Vliegenthart when it sank nearly 300 years ago, according to GovMint.

“The coins were struck in Mexico between 1700 and 1733 during the reign of King Philip V of Spain. These coins have experienced damage due to the saltwater and can be a little difficult to discern,” according to GovMint.

Roman Vitellius Aureus

Value: $30,706

As Austin Coins noted, 69 A.D. was the “year of the four Caesars” — and coins depicting any of the four emperors during this tumultuous period are excessively rare, particularly gold aurei.

“Most coins from this time period are severely impaired and far more worn than this example. They are always a high-ticket item, no matter the condition because so few exist,” according to Austin Coins. “If you are trying to build a set of Roman gold, this coin is a must-have.”

Jin Dynasty Tianjuan Tongbao

Value: $597,000 as of 2011

The Jin Dynasty ruled China from 226 A.D. to 420 A.D., and it was during this time that the cash coin was introduced to ease commerce and streamline the country’s coinage, CoinValueChecker explained.

This coin is especially valuable, as it’s one of the oldest Chinese coins — many of which were destroyed, damaged or discarded over the many years.

“The coin features a hole in the middle and four inscriptions around it, symbolizing the period when the coin was struck,” CoinValueChecker added.

Ptolemy II: Gold Octodrachm

Value: $21,367

“The Ptolemaic Kingdom Coin, featuring Ptolemy II (285/4-246 B.C.), is a regal masterpiece that stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of the Ptolemaic dynasty in ancient Egypt,” according to Austin Coins.

This coin features a portrait of Ptolemy II and Arsinoe II on the obverse and Ptolemy I and Berenice I on the reverse.

“This is the largest gold coin in all of the ancient coin world and is ranked as one of the 100 greatest of all ancients,” Austin Coins added.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Ancient Coins That Are Worth a Lot in Modern Prices