6 Best Clothing Deals at Costco This September

The first day of fall is only a few weeks away and Costco shoppers can start shopping now for clothes perfect for the cooler temperatures. From jackets to pants, Costco members can score deals all throughout September on cool weather clothes for the whole family.

Here are the six best clothing deals at Costco this September.

32 Degrees Ladies’ Down Jacket

Stay cozy this fall when you wear the 32 Degrees ladies’ down jacket. This jacket is available in red, brown, black and blue colors, is made of 90/10 RDS certified down and features zippered hand pockets. Costco members receive $5 off the original price in manufacturer’s savings valid now through Sept. 24 while supplies last.

Mondetta Ladies’ Knit Leggings

Now through Sept. 24, Costco shoppers can save $3 off Mondetta ladies’ knit leggings using the warehouse club’s manufacturer’s savings. These leggings are made from GRS certified recycled polyester fabric, are a high-waisted fit and come in brown, black and blue colors.

Jachs Men’s 5 Pocket Pant

Available in tan, blue and green, these Jachs men’s five-pocket pants feature five-pocket styling, two-way stretch fabric and a straight fit. Costco members receive $4 off the original price using manufacturer’s savings now through Sept. 24.

Eddie Bauer Youth 3-in-1 Jacket

Keep the kids warm throughout the fall months with this affordable Eddie Bauer 3-in-1 jacket. Available in blue, red, light blue and purple, this jacket includes an outer hooded shell and an inner microfleece jacket. Wear the inner liner jacket and exterior jacket together or separately. Now through Sept. 24, Costco members will receive $5 off in manufacturer’s savings while supplies last.

JSport Ladies’ Slip On Shoe

Now through Sept. 24, Costco members can add a pair of comfortable JSport ladies’ slip-on shoes to their shopping carts and receive $5 off the original price tag. These shoes come in black and brown and feature a cozy lining along with slip-on and slip-off functionality.

32 Degrees Men’s Jogger

Need a new pair of joggers to stay warm during the fall months? 32 Degrees men’s joggers are now on sale at Costco. These joggers feature two side pockets with one zippered back pocket and cuffed bottom hems. Members receive $3 in manufacturer’s savings off the original price now through Sept. 28 while supplies last.

