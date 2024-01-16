6 Best Deals at Target This Winter — And the 5 Worst

jimkruger / iStock.com

Target touts itself as being an affordable place to shop when compared to similar retailers. It even has the slogan, “Expect more, pay less.” But while you can get certain items, like small kitchen appliances and some electronics, for a great deal, others aren’t worth the cost.

Here to help you maximize your savings and get the best deals possible, GOBankingRates did the research to determine which items you should buy — and which you should avoid.

6 Best Deals at Target This Winter

Ready for some big savings at Target? Here are the top deals going on right now.

Covergirl Simply Ageless Face Bundles

If you’re looking to update your products or create a better daily routine for yourself, look no farther than Target’s skincare section. You can get up to $4 off any eligible Covergirl + Olay Simply Ageless item with Target Circle.

For example, the Covergirl + Olay Simply Ageless 3-in-1 Liquid Foundation with Hyaluronic Complex + Vitamin C normally costs $14.99. With this deal, you save around 27% off the purchase price.

Samsung 55″ Crystal UHD 4K Smart Tizen TV

The Samsung 55″ Crystal UHD 4K Smart Tizen TV has 4k ultra-high definition, crisp colors and audio, and is Bluetooth-compatible. It’s also the perfect size for most guest rooms or even smaller living rooms.

Although it normally costs $379.99, it’s currently on sale for $329.99. That’s $50 off.

Cuisinart Perfectemp 1.7 Liter Electric Programmable Kettle

Do you love a fresh pot of tea in the mornings? If so, Target’s got the deal for you.

“For drinking tea, having an electric kettle can be a game changer,” said Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback. “The Cuisinart Perfectemp 1.7L Electric Programmable Kettle from Target is on sale for $79.99 — originally $99.99. For 20% off, you’ll get a great kitchen product that has a 4.6 out of five star rating.”

Legos

Target has a huge selection of Legos. Themes include superheroes, dinosaurs, Mario, Minecraft, Star Wars and more. And while many of these are designed for kids, the retailer also has some for adults.

Legos are frequently on sale at Target. Right now, you can get the LEGO City Fire Brigade Truck Toy & Firefighter Set for $65.99. Its normal price is $87.99. That’s a 25% discount.

Tangkula Prelit Artificial Christmas Tree

Thinking about switching out your Christmas tree for next year? At Target, you can get the Tangkula Prelit Fiber Artificial Christmas Tree for only $54.99 — that’s 39% off its original listing price.

What’s great about this tree is that it’s built to last, meaning you can pick it up now and use it for years to come. That’s some major savings potential.

Nonstop New York 3-Piece Luggage Set

Need to update your luggage before your next trip? Check out Target’s current deals on luggage sets.

“If traveling is on your 2024 forecast, then investing in new luggage might be on your to-do list,” said Landau. “The Nonstop New York 3-Piece Set comes with a small, medium and large option for $169.99 — originally $329.99. There are five different color options, and for under $60 per luggage piece, this is a great deal this winter.”

5 Worst Deals at Target This Winter

As with many major retailers, Target’s a bit hit and miss when it comes to certain items. Here are five things you should avoid at Target — or purchase elsewhere.

Gift Cards

Target sells a number of gift cards to retailers and services like REI, Airbnb, Hello Fresh, Apple, Starbucks and Xbox. These gift cards typically range from about $15 apiece up to $500.

But while you might be tempted to add a few to your physical or digital shopping cart, reconsider. You can often find discounted gift cards to these same places at stores like Costco. Or you can use an online gift card aggregator, like CardCash, to find discounted gift cards or those offering cash back.

Large Furniture

When it comes to large furniture, like sofas or dining room tables, Target doesn’t have the best selection. Although Target’s very own Threshold brand usually includes some good deals, you might want to look elsewhere if you want to save money or get the best quality.

For example, the Abbyson Living Blake Top Grain Leather Sofa costs $2,099.99 at Target. That same sofa costs $1,995 when purchased from Abbyson Living — or $1,496 for members.

Wrapping Paper

If you’re shopping for gifts at Target, you might be thinking about picking up some wrapping paper, as well. But you’re better off looking elsewhere if you want to save money.

A single roll of wrapping paper at Target costs between $3.50 and $5.50. You could go to Dollar Tree and get something of comparable quality for $1.25.

AA Batteries

Batteries can be expensive no matter where you’re shopping, but if you’re looking for the best deal, you probably won’t find it at Target.

A 10-pack of Energizer Max AA Batteries costs $10.99 at Target. Right now, you can find that same pack for $8.96 on Amazon. You can also buy batteries in bulk at places like Costco for less.

Books

Target’s got a surprising assortment of hardcover and paperback books, including fiction, nonfiction, YA novels and kids’ books. The retailer even carries some new releases and bestsellers.

Prices vary depending on the book, but you can expect to spend anywhere from about $10 to $20 on a single book at Target. If you’re looking to save money, you might want to check out discount retailers like ThriftBooks, Half Price Books or Dollar Tree. And if you have a subscription to an audiobook or e-book service like Audible or Kindle, you could save even more.

