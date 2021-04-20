U.S. markets closed

6 Best Debt Relief Programs in 2021: The Most Trusted Companies For Debt Settlement and Credit Card Debt Relief

Magnolia Media Network
·12 min read

San Diego, CA, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MagnoliaMediaNetwork announces the release of the review "Best Debt Relief Programs 2021"


Climbing out of debt can feel like a nearly-impossible task with all the late fees and interest rates. The best debt relief programs can lighten your load.

Our in-depth research led us to the top six debt relief programs to help you get out of debt.
We factored in topics like financial guarantee, transparency and track record to determine the best companies for this list.

Top 6 Credit Relief Services

First look:

  1. Best debt relief program overall - National Debt Relief

  2. Best debt relief program for tax debt - CuraDebt

  3. Best choice for credit card debt relief - DMB Financial

  4. Best program for customer satisfaction - New Era Debt Solutions

  5. Best program for debt settlement - Accredited Debt Relief

  6. Best interactive debt relief program - Freedom Debt Relief

1. National Debt Relief–Best Debt Relief Program Overall

National Debt Relief is the best debt relief program overall due to its long track record of proven results. In business for over a decade, they do much more than help lower your interest rate.

This program allows you to settle your debts for less than you owe. They offer a money-back guarantee and never charge any upfront fees, either.

They’re fully transparent in who they are and what they do. Founded in 2009, the company helps consumers erase their debts through a proven debt settlement program. On the firm’s site, you’ll find letters from actual program users who were able to settle thousands of dollars of debt for pennies on the dollar.

The process begins with a free consultation with one of the company’s credit counseling experts. He or she will listen to your situation and discuss which debt relief option is best for you. You won’t have to negotiate with the bank again, as this program does so on your behalf.

Similar to other programs, National Debt Relief asks you to deposit money into a separate account every month for a specified time. This money is then used to settle your debts at a fraction of their balances, saving you more money than the best debt consolidation loan.

Do note that you can expect to pay 15 to 25 percent of the total debt settled throughout the program, which somewhat cuts into the savings.

What We Like

  • Proven track record of success.

  • Zero upfront fees.

  • A+ Better Business Bureau rating

  • Money-back guarantee.

What We Don’t Like

  • Not suitable for certain debt types, like back taxes or mortgage loans.

  • Must be quite behind on payments, with a minimum of $7,500 in balances to qualify.

2. CuraDebt–Best Debt Relief Program for Tax Debt

CuraDebt is one of the few debt relief companies to offer a program designed to help consumers tackle their tax debts. The company has 20 years of experience behind them.

This program also offers your conventional debt settlement programs. On the CuraDebt website, you’ll find various debt settlement letters, several of which show clients only paying only 20 percent of what they owe.

Pricing for CuraDebt’s tax relief program is transparent. For a flat fee, its staff of in-house tax experts will negotiate and settle your state and federal tax debts.

The process begins with a free consultation. Unlike other debt settlement companies, CuraDebt will work with you to develop a plan that resolves your tax issues and manages your other debts as well. CuraDebt is available for clients in every state.

What We Like

  • One of the few debt settlement companies offering tax debt relief.

  • Upfront flat-fee pricing and no monthly payments.

  • Offers traditional debt settlement assistance.

What We Don’t Like

  • No mobile app or client dashboard.

  • Lacks accreditation with the Better Business Bureau.

3. DMB Financial–Best Choice for Credit Card Debt Relief

DMB Financial helps consumers consolidate their credit card debt into a single, lower monthly payment. Founded in 2003, the firm has a long track record of assisting clients to get out from underneath their growing, high-interest credit card debt.

They post real-time results on the DMB Financial website, some of which reveal clients are settling their debts for just 30 percent of what they owe. The company also claims it’s possible to become 100 percent debt-free in as little as 36 months.

DMB Financial is also a debt relief company you can trust. As an American Fair Credit Council member, it’s a fully accountable credit counseling organization and acts according to the highest standards.

As is the case with other debt relief companies, you begin with a free consultation to discuss your situation and goals with a debt relief specialist. Then, unlike debt consolidation loans, they create a program for you to deposit money into a separate savings account. DMB Financial negotiates with your creditors to reduce your owed balances.

DMB Financial is a viable option for student loans, personal loans and all unsecured debts, but it’s ideal for consumers with costly credit card debt on their credit report. The simple monthly-payment process makes getting rid of overwhelming debt both easy and effective.

What We Like

  • Simple and hassle-free.

  • Zero-cost consultation.

  • Low monthly payment for credit card debt consolidation.

  • Settle debts for less than what you owe.

What We Don’t Like

  • The eligibility requirements and pricing system are vague.

  • Mainly focused on solving credit card debt only.

4. New Era Debt Solutions–Best Program for Customer Satisfaction

New Era has been in business for over 20 years and they’ve helped settle millions of dollars of debt. There’s an impressive team of attorneys and debt settlement specialists on-site to make it happen. Consumers can have confidence that the company will get the job done quickly, with maximum savings and minimal impact on their credit score.

New Era Debt Solutions offers zero upfront costs for services, no monthly administration costs or other fees, which can quickly add up.

Like other debt settlement companies, New Era's clients put money into a separate account while they negotiate with the creditors. According to New Era, the average client becomes debt-free in under 28 months and settles their debt for around 40 percent of what they owe.

Unlike a credit counselor or other run-of-the-mill debt relief companies, New Era Debt Solutions handles everything in-house, from start to finish.

What We Like

  • 20+ years in the business.

  • No hidden costs or monthly fees.

  • Everything is handled in-house.

  • Thousands of success stories.

  • High rate of customer service.

What We Don’t Like

  • Not available in all states and cities.

5. Accredited Debt Relief–Best Program for Debt Settlement

This runner-up debt relief program earned its title thanks to the proven results in negotiating and settling credit card debt for many consumers. These individuals had high-interest balances of $10,000 or more.

Launched in 2011, this nationally-recognized debt settlement company boasts plenty of other accolades on its website from former customers who were able to settle up to 70 percent of their debts owed.

Accredited Debt Relief isn't a credit counseling agency focused on getting you lower interest rates or a debt consolidation loan. The agency is focused on debt settlement. Potential clients begin with a free consultation.

If debt settlement is the best option, Accredited Debt Relief will help them stop using their credit cards and put money aside in a separate account to settle their credit card balances eventually.

To do so, unlike credit counseling or debt consolidation loans, they negotiate with creditors on their clients’ behalf to settle their debts for considerably less than the full amount owed. They also offer a money-back guarantee and allow you to cancel without a penalty at any time.

What We Like

  • Results-driven.

  • Free consultation.

  • Certified debt specialists.

  • A+ Better Business Bureau rating.

What We Don’t Like

  • Pricing is confusing and lacks transparency.

  • Not ideal for consumers with less than $10,000 in high-interest debt.

6. Freedom Debt Relief–Best Interactive Debt Relief Program

Freedom Debt Relief was our choice for this category due to its interactive client dashboard that allows clients to keep track of their progress easily. Established in 2002, Freedom Debt Relief also employs a highly trained staff of over 2,000 professional debt experts.

Clients start with a free consultation to discuss their debts and financial goals. The staff then helps in creating a personalized debt management plan. This includes setting aside money in a separate savings account each month to help you settle your debts.

Freedom Debt Relief claims its clients end up paying 50 percent or less than they owed. That said, the company can’t guarantee the complete settlement of your debts or for how much.

What We Like

  • Organized, interactive client dashboard.

  • Free consultation.

  • No hidden costs or upfront fees.

What We Don’t Like

  • Advertised savings are less than other debt relief programs.

Debt Relief Program FAQs

Debt is overwhelming, but the debt relief process doesn’t have to be. Here are some of the most frequently asked questions about debt relief to help you settle yours.

What Exactly Is Debt Settlement?

With debt settlement, debt relief companies ask clients to deposit a specific amount of money each month into a separate savings account. This money goes towards settling the debts.

Unlike debt consolidation, the debt relief service negotiates with creditors to help settle their clients’ debts for a fraction of the original amount. Debt settlement programs typically last from 24 to 48 months, and at the end of the program, clients can be close to, if not completely, debt-free.

What Do Debt Relief Programs Do?

Debt relief programs serve an essential function in helping people consolidate debt, avoid bankruptcy, pay off credit cards, and save money at the same time. While debt management plans and relief programs are far from free, clients can settle their debts for considerably less than they owe.

Despite helping people restore their credit standing, these programs require you to stop making payments on credit cards, personal loans, medical bills, and other debts throughout the negotiation process. This can affect your credit report and hurt your credit score.

However, it's only temporary and your credit score should receive a significant boost not long after the program ends and you eliminate most of your debt.

Do You Need Debt Relief?

It depends. For starters, credit counseling, debt management and debt consolidation can certainly help.

But debt relief is a more reasonable solution for anyone with little-to-no hope of paying off their credit cards and other unsecured debt within five years. It’s also an ideal option for anyone whose unpaid, unsecured debt is greater than their gross income.

If you fall into one or both of these categories, relieving your debts through debt consolidation and settlement may be an option worth considering.

Can Debt Relief Make Things Worse?

Yes, debt relief can make things worse. Unfortunately, the debt consolidation and relief sector are ripe with scammers looking to prey on unsuspecting consumers.

Some promise a lower interest rate and charge high fees while doing little to nothing to back their promises. Keep in mind, many who begin debt settlement programs also fail to finish them. If you become one of these poor individuals, you may end up with debts even greater and credit scores even lower than when you started.

Do Debt Relief Programs Impact Your Credit?

One of the downsides of debt settlement programs is the hit they put on your credit score when you’re no longer making payments.

Since payment history is one of the biggest factors affecting your FICO credit score, it’ll drop noticeably when the program begins. This results in higher interest rates.

Fortunately, this issue is only temporary and your credit score should begin shooting up when the program ends.

How Much Do Debt Settlement Programs Cost?

The best debt relief companies offer a free consultation. From there, the programs come up with your performance-based fees. Generally, these fees equal a percentage of the amount of debt enrolled in the program.

According to our research, most companies charge 15 to 25 percent in fees to each client. If you sign on with a debt settlement company and enroll in a debt relief program to settle $15,000 in unsecured debt, it may end up costing you $2,000-$3,000 to have it resolved. This cost is in addition to the debt repayment amount.

Which Debt Relief Program Is the Best?

It’s not easy to reach out for help, but it’s sometimes the only option for consumers overloaded with unsecured debt. Thousands of people seek debt relief every single year. It’s not something to be ashamed of, but you do want to spend time reviewing your options.

We created the best debt relief program list based on no-hassle consultations, pricing transparency, overall effectiveness and customer feedback on debt consolidation and settlement.

After crunching the numbers and going over the benefits of dozens of debt relief options, National Debt Relief stood out as the best debt relief program overall. This well-established firm checks the most boxes and is a solid option for anyone wanting to get out of debt once and for all.


Visit magnoliamedianetwork.com for more product comparisons and reviews.


Contact: info@magnoliamedianetwork.com

Disclaimer:
The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above press release is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor or professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website’s selling mentioned in the source. The content publisher and its downstream distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about. The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission to the author if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost.

CONTACT: info@magnoliamedianetwork.com


Recommended Stories

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks pull back from record levels as tech stocks dive

    Stocks fell Monday, with the S&P 500 and Dow retreating from record levels.

  • PBoC Softens Tone Toward Bitcoin, Stablecoins, Calling Them ‘Alternative Investment’

    The deputy governor said bitcoin and stablecoins were investment options and not currency during the Boao Forum on Sunday.

  • Citigroup to ramp up Chinese investment banking plan - source

    Citigroup plans to expand its investment banking business in China and will soon apply to set up local underwriting, sales and trading and futures trading businesses by the end of June, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The move comes after the U.S. bank revealed last week it would sell its retail banking assets in 13 markets, including mainland China. Citigroup's applications to regulators are being finalised and should be officially lodged shortly, the source said.

  • Private Equity Risks a Hit From Trudeau’s Interest-Deduction Cap

    (Bloomberg) -- The budget unveiled by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government on Monday includes a tax provision that could affect enterprises that rely heavily on debt financing, including private-equity firms and natural-resource companies.The change affects tax deductions that certain businesses can take for the interest they pay on loans. Trudeau’s government wants to limit those deductions to an amount equal to 40% of a company’s earnings starting in 2023, and 30% after that. It estimates the measure would raise C$5.3 billion ($4.2 billion) in additional revenue over five years.The measure is meant to prevent companies from minimizing their tax burden by having their Canadian units hold a disproportionate amount of debt. Several other countries in the Group of Seven and European Union are introducing similar limits on interest deductibility as part of a tax-fairness plan by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.“This strengthening of the rules on interest deductibility will ensure that large companies pay their fair share and bring Canada in line with other jurisdictions, including all our G7 peers,” the budget proposal said.Private-equity and real estate firms rely heavily on debt financing for acquisitions, and miners and oil producers borrow heavily to pay for capital projects.The measure wouldn’t affect companies with less than C$15 million of taxable capital employed in Canada or net interest expenses of C$250,000 or lower.Interest expenses above the cap could be carried forward for as long as 20 years or backward for as long as three years.Because the proposal is based on net interest expenses, it would exclude financial institutions like banks and insurance companies, which typically earn more income from interest than they pay out in expenses. The government said it would consider “targeted measures” to address concerns of excessive interest deductions by banks and insurers.The Trudeau budget also proposes measures to tighten controls over so-called “hybrid mismatch arrangements” that multinational companies use to exploit differences between Canadian and international tax laws. Those proposals would add C$775 million in revenue over four years, starting in 2022-2023.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla’s Fiery Crash Adds to Drag on Already Wobbly EV Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s stock slid after a fiery fatal crash of a Model S car over the weekend added to a broader pessimism about electric vehicle stocks.Shares of Elon Musk’s automaker closed down 3.4% after the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said it had launched a probe into the crash. Earlier in the session the stock dropped as much as 6.5%, its biggest intraday decline since March 18. While investigators are zeroing in on circumstances unique to the accident, industry watchers have been concerned that EV startups may soon lose their competitive edge, as mass-market rivals like Mercedes-Benz AG and Stellantis NV roll out their own models.Stellantis said last week it will accelerate its shift to EVs, and vowed that battery-driven cars will account for more than a third of its European sales by mid-decade. Italian supercar maker Ferrari NV plans to unveil its first entrant in 2025, and Mercedes-Benz has already debuted the EQS, the first all-electric car that the 94-year-old company will sell in the U.S.Those announcements followed closely on similar moves from General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co. and Volkswagen AG, which all outlined ambitious EV plans this year.Tesla’s lead in global battery-electric-vehicle sales slipped 1 percentage point to 24% in 2020 from 2019, according to an April 14 report from Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Kevin Tynan. Meanwhile, “the share of the VW Group rose to 9% from 4% in 2019, on track to overtake Tesla in 2023 and a sign that established automakers may quickly gain once committed to the drivetrain technology.”Amid this backdrop, shares of Elon Musk’s Tesla dropped to as low as $691.80 in New York before closing at $714.63. Smaller EV stocks were also down, including Nikola Corp., Workhorse Group Inc., Lordstown Motors Corp. and Fisker Inc.Tesla’s decline was spurred by the crash of a 2019 Model S late Saturday in Texas, which erupted into flames and killed the two passengers. Local authorities said “no one” appeared to be driving, with neither of the victims found in the driver’s seat. Tesla previously faced criticism from federal officials for fire risks related to the battery packs in its cars and for not doing enough to keep drivers from using its driver-assist function inappropriately.More recently, Tesla’s stock price has been rocked by mixed headlines on Wall Street. While one of Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management funds said last week it sold some shares, Goldman Sachs recommended buying the stock as it raised the forecast for EV sales penetration.The EV industry leader’s share price has been lackluster this year, with Tesla now little changed since the start of 2021, in stark comparison with 2020’s breathtaking rally. The company is scheduled to report first-quarter results on April 26.(Updates with NHTSA opening probe into Tesla crash in the second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Vaccine Envy Hits Japan as Pfizer Talks Fail to Lift Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan won praise during the pandemic for staying open while other developed economies locked down -- helping lift stocks to three-decade highs. But as the country now struggles with its inoculation program, a case of vaccine envy is breaking out.The Topix is down 2.8% in the past month, compared with gains of 7% in the S&P 500 Index and 4.6% by the FTSE 100 in London, where photos of revelers at re-opened pubs this week contrast with reports from Tokyo, where hours at bars and restaurants have been shortened as virus cases surge.“Japanese indexes are starting to fall behind. Foreign investors are looking at vaccination rates as an investment decision,” said Tomoichiro Kubota, a senior market analyst at Matsui Securities Co. “Markets are at their wits end right now with the vaccination rate slower in Japan.”Talks on a new supply of vaccine between Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Pfizer Inc. Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla failed to immediately lift spirits in Tokyo markets, as the governors of both Tokyo and Osaka opened the door to declaring another virus emergency.Suga told reporters on Monday that Pfizer had agreed to hold talks on supplying more of the vaccine, and that he expected to have sufficient supplies for the entire country by the end of September. However, he didn’t give further clarity on the timeline or how many doses might be secured. Japan’s vaccine czar Taro Kono said Sunday that a deal had been effectively reached with Pfizer.“The news on the vaccines is outstanding and should help the market regain some of it recent global underperformance in the last few weeks,” John Vail, chief global strategist at Nikko Asset Management Co., said.The first shipments of Moderna Inc.’s vaccine, which could be approved for use in Japan as early as next month, are also set to arrive this week, according to a report by the Jiji news agency.Olympic FocusJapan has entered a fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic with fewer than 100 days before the scheduled opening of the Olympic Games. A senior official in Japan’s ruling party indicated last week that canceling the event was an option, though he later clarified his remarks.In Tokyo’s financial circles, some envy peers abroad who have already been vaccinated. Hong Kong on Thursday expanded eligibility to all people over the age of 16. Japan has yet to set out a schedule for groups beyond those over the age of 65, although officials have said they expect the rates to increase in May.“If the inoculation rate for Japan remains so overwhelmingly low, it’s inevitable that compared to other countries, the recovery of the economy will be significantly delayed,” Toshihiro Nagahama, chief economist at Dai-Ichi Life Research Institute, wrote in a report.The country plans to distribute enough vaccine to cover both doses for people 65 years and older by the end of June, though the timeframe for actual administration of the shots hasn’t been finalized.Less UrgencyJapan started inoculations of the elderly one week ago, with only about 7,000 of the 36 million over-65s administered to in the first four days. Nearly 2 million doses have also been given to medical workers.A combination of factors has dragged the rollout, including a requirement for local trials, a lack of domestic development and production capacity that has made Japan dependent on imports, and a public long-skeptical of vaccines.Also, with around 500,000 reported cases to date -- compared to 31 million in the U.S. and 5.2 million in France -- Japan hasn’t felt as much urgency as many nations in the West. Indeed, even during the most recent state of emergency, businesses both large and small mostly stayed open.“Globally, Japan is still an A-student in terms of how little economic activity declined,” said Hiroshi Matsumoto head of Japan investment at Pictet Asset Management, who cites a lull in the earnings cycle for sluggishness in the markets, with a recovery already priced in and earnings season looming.“There isn’t really a debate that Japan is somehow worse compared to other countries that need to ramp up vaccination because their outbreak is worse,” he said.(Updates with quote in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • You may soon be getting a COVID 'stimulus check' from your health insurer

    Rebates required under Obamacare could put hundreds of dollars back in your pocket.

  • Dogecoin Eclipses XRP as 4th Largest Cryptocurrency Ahead of ‘Dogeday’

    Dogecoin briefly replaced XRP as the fourth-largest coin early Monday.

  • Around 100 People Control DOGE's Entire $46B Market: Report

    Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has been hard to ignore lately, as the meme-based cryptocurrency rose to become the sixth-largest with over $46 billion in market cap. What Happened: With 7,000% year-to-date returns and considerable outperformance against several top cryptocurrencies, DOGE’s appeal to retail investors has steadily been on the rise. However, several crypto influencers and traders have cautioned against going “all-in” on DOGE, citing concerns of a few large holders controlling the majority of its supply. See also: How to Buy DOGE Over 65% of Dogecoins are distributed among just 98 wallets across the world, while the single largest wallet holds 28% of all Dogecoins. In fact, just five wallets control 40% of the coin’s supply. Essentially, around 100 people control the entire $46 billion DOGE market. “The scam is simple - Hold on to Dogecoin till there is enough traction after it multiplies, dump all coins and cash out - Become instant billionaires,” said Akand Sitra of cryptocurrency risk management platform TRM Labs. Why It Matters: Sitra’s analysis of DOGE’s supply distribution was possible due to the nature of blockchain transactions, which are available for anyone to see on the open distributed ledger. Some on-chain analytics of the top DOGE holders led experts to believe that the cryptocurrency’s supply is concentrated among just a few holders. “The Dogecoin bubble will burst by the end of this year, easily,” said Sitra. Other traders in the space echoed this sentiment, calling it the reason why they will never be in DOGE “no matter the gains.” Why I'm not in $DOGE and will never be no matter the gains. https://t.co/jFVU2yQf03 — QuartzHands (@NFTiepie) April 19, 2021 At press time, DOGE was trading at $0.3976, up 32% overnight and 394% in the past seven days. DOGE holders were preparing for April 20, where a large group of retail traders has predicted the coin will touch $0.69. See Also: Dogecoin Creator Defends Meme Crypto's Supply: Doesn't 'Matter For Price' Image: Ivan Radic via Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDeFi Blue Chip Season? Here's What Cryptos Coinbase Employees Are Buying Right NowInvestors In Disbelief As DOGE Becomes Top 5 Crypto With B Market Cap© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Coca-Cola Tops Sales Expectations Amid Vaccine-Led Reopening

    (Bloomberg) -- Coca-Cola Co.’s sales beat expectations in the first quarter as the soda maker said it saw early -- though uneven -- signs of recovery in demand, particularly in areas with stronger rates of vaccination against Covid-19.The company also said it plans to sell a portion of the Coca-Cola Beverages Africa bottling business via an initial public offering.Coke’s organic revenue, which excludes the impact of currency or acquisitions, climbed 6% in the quarter ended April 2, according to a statement Monday. That topped the estimated 0.5% growth analysts had been expecting, according to forecasts compiled by Bloomberg.The results hint at a potential rebound as consumers worldwide emerge from more than a year of isolation, a process that is happening at different rates in different countries. The company is “encouraged by improvements in our business, especially in markets where vaccine availability is increasing and economies are opening up,” Chief Executive Officer James Quincey said in the statement.The soda business is unlikely to see full recovery until people are back at restaurants and amusement parks worldwide, buying overpriced hot dogs and giant-sized soft drinks. The uneven reopening pace is showing up in the results: Recovery remains “asynchronous” around the world, the company said. Unit case volume was down 6% in North America, but up 9% in Asia Pacific. Globally, case unit volume was flat.Coke shares rose 1% to $54.20 at 9:52 a.m. in New York. The stock declined 2.1% this year through Friday.Bottling IPOThe company also announced plans to list Coca-Cola Beverages Africa as a publicly traded company within the next 18 months. “A standalone listing for CCBA will enable the bottler to build on its growth trajectory and access capital independently to meet the investment needs of the business, which is great for stakeholders across Africa,” said Jacques Vermeulen, CEO of CCBA.An IPO of Coke’s stake could value the African business at about $6 billion, Bloomberg News reported last month. The soft-drink giant, which owns 66.5% of the bottling company, didn’t specify how much of its stake it intends to sell.Earlier: Coca-Cola Is Said to Consider Options for $6 Billion Africa UnitCoke is grappling with the commodity inflation pressures that are affecting other manufacturers, Chief Financial Officer John Murphy said in an interview.While consumer prices may start to rise this quarter, the company is “well-hedged” to withstand much of the cost pressure in the near term, he said. “We think it’s manageable this year; it’s really a 2022 challenge.”Aluminum CostsMost relevant to the soda maker will be higher costs in plastic and aluminum, including can-supply challenges in the U.S., he said. That should abate in 2022, though, with more supply becoming available.Coke is also seeing increases in high-fructose corn syrup and coffee. The company plans to manage those higher costs with supply-chain productivity and pricing, Murphy said.“Pricing decisions and hedging decisions are actually local decisions,” he said. “We will be working closely with our bottling partners all around the world to come up with the optimal solutions that could happen starting in the second quarter.”Coke reaffirmed its forecast for organic sales percentage growth of high single digits in 2021 and comparable earnings-per-share expansion of high single digits to low double digits. The company slightly trimmed its expectations for the impact of currency benefits on net revenue and comparable earnings.(Updates with share trading in sixth paragraph, adds chart.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Edges Higher With Weaker Dollar Amid Mixed Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher with help from a weakening dollar while a worsening demand picture in parts of the world continued to hold back prices from another breakout.Futures in New York rose 0.4% Monday after trading in a $1 range during the session. Total road fuel sales in France remained lower compared to the same time in 2019, while a key refiner in India is slashing oil processing rates as the virus rapidly spreads and lockdowns pummel fuel use in the country. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index headed for the lowest since late February, boosting the appeal of commodities priced in the currency.“Energy consumption in areas that are reopening faster than others is showing the increased demand for oil,” said Phil Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures LLC in Chicago. “Other places will start to reopen one after another. It’s unclear when we’ll get to fully or more than 80% vaccinated, but that’s when crude oil can take off.”While rising momentum in the U.S. vaccination campaign is boosting optimism around a demand rebound there, the market is holding back from testing this year’s highs as it waits for other countries to narrow the gap. Oil’s forward curve is pointing toward growing confidence, with the widely watched spread between the nearest December contracts widening to its most bullish backwardation structure in roughly a month. “U.S. demand seems to be healthy, and that’s giving us support,” said Gary Cunningham, director at Stamford, Connecticut-based Tradition Energy. However, “we still have questions around international virus outbreaks, and we’re seeing troubling numbers in India that are forcing them to shut down infrastructure.”In physical markets, U.S. sour crudes are signaling strength as nationwide refineries runs have increased to the highest in over a year in recent weeks. The premium for Southern Green Canyon against Nymex oil futures is near the highest since late February, while other sour grades like Mars and Poseidon have also strengthened in the past couple months.Traders are also following high-level talks between Iran, the U.S. and other nations aimed at ending a standoff over the nuclear deal abandoned by former President Trump. Washington described negotiations as “constructive,” while the Islamic Republic signaled it was ready to debate details to revive the accord. An agreement could see U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil exports lifted.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Harley-Davidson hits recovery road amid focus on touring bikes

    (Reuters) -Harley-Davidson Inc on Monday raised its full-year earnings forecast after smashing analysts' quarterly profit estimates, vindicating Chief Executive Jochen Zeitz's decision to focus on more-profitable touring bikes at the expense of cheaper entry-level models. The company, however, also received a setback in the European Union - its second-biggest market - where all of its products, regardless of origin, will be subjected to a 56% import tariff from June following a new EU ruling. The ruling revokes the credentials that currently allow Harley to ship certain motorcycles to the EU from its international manufacturing facilities at a 6% tariff.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding Around 7%

    These past 12 months have seen the S&P 500 return its best performance ever – an 80% gain as of the end of March. But are the good times wrapping up? Some historical data would suggest that the bulls will keep running. Since 1950, the market has seen 9 sustained, year-long runs with a rolling return of 30% or better on the S&P 500. These periods have seen an average one-year gain of 40% (the median has been 34%) – and none of these bull markets has ever ended in its second year. But investors should not expect the same sky-high returns in the coming 12 months as they have just seen in the last, according to Callie Cox, a senior investment strategist at Ally Invest. "[I]t's typical for the bull market to lose a little bit of steam going into year two... Expectations start rising and makes it harder for the market to… beat everybody's expectations. And that leaves a greater chance for disappointment. And to be clear, again, we're not calling for doom and gloom. We just think the market is due for a breather up in the next quarter or two," Cox opined. For investors focused on returns, the prospect of a lower sustained gain in share appreciation will naturally prompt a look at dividend stocks. Reliable, high-yield dividend payers offer a second income stream, to complement the share appreciation and ensure a solid return for investors. With this in mind, we used the TipRanks' database to pinpoint three stocks that meet a profile: a Strong Buy rating from Wall Street’s analysts and a dividend yield around 7%. Trinity Capital (TRIN) We’ll start with Trinity Capital, a venture debt company that makes capital available to start-ups. Trinity’s investment portfolio totals $494 million, spread over 96 companies. The company entered the public markets earlier this year, closing its IPO early in February. The opening saw 8.48 million shares become available for trading, and raised over $105 million after expenses. In its 4Q20 report – the company’s first quarterly report as a public entity, covering the last quarter as a private firm – Trinity showed net investment income of $5.3 million, with a per-share income of 29 cents. This was more than enough to fund the dividend, paid in December at 27 cents per share. Since then, Trinity has declared its 1Q21 dividend, raising the payment by a penny to 28 cents per common share. Trinity has a announced a policy of paying between 90% and 100% of taxable quarterly income in the dividend. At the current rate, the payment annualizes to $1.12 per share, and gives a yield of 7.6%. This is significantly higher than the average yield of 1.78% found among peers in the financial sector. In his note on the stock, Compass Point analyst Casey Alexander states his belief that Trinity has a clear path toward profitable returns. “TRIN operates within the attractive, growing venture debt ecosystem. As such we expect strong net portfolio growth followed by improved NII and increasing dividend distributions, with potential upside from equity/warrant investments,” Alexander noted. To this end, Alexander rates TRIN a Buy, and his $16.75 price target implies an upside of ~14% for the next 12 months. (To watch Alexander’s track record, click here) This newly public stock has already picked up 5 analyst reviews – and those break down to 4 Buys and 1 Hold, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Trinity shares are selling for $14.74; their $16.46 average price target suggests the stock has ~12% upside potential. (See TRIN stock analysis on TipRanks) Energy Transfer LP (ET) With our second stock, Energy Transfer, we move into the energy midstream universe. Midstream is the necessary sector connecting hydrocarbon exploration and production with the end markets; midstreamers control the transport networks that move oil and gas products. ET has a network of assets in 38 states, which link three major oil and gas regions: North Dakota, Appalachia, and Texas-Oklahoma-Louisiana. The company’s assets include pipelines, terminals, and storage facilities for both crude oil and natural gas products. The big news for Energy Transfer, in recent weeks, comes from two sources. First, on April 9, reports came out that that the US Army Corps of Engineers is not likely to recommend shutting down the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL). This project, when complete, will move oil from Alberta’s oil sands region across the US to the Gulf Coast; the Biden Administration wants to shut it down for environmental reasons, but the industry is fighting to keep it. And second, two largest shareholders of Enable Midstream have approved a proposed merger, by which ET will acquire Enable. The merger is projected to be worth $7 billion. Earlier this year, Energy Transfer reported 4Q20 EPS of 19 cents per share, on income of $509 million. While down year-over-year from the 38 cent EPS reported in 4Q19, the recent result was a strong turnaround from the 29-cent net loss reported in Q3. The company’s income is supporting the current dividend of 15.25 cents per common share. This annualizes to 61 cents, and give a yield of 7.7%. The company has paid out a dividend every quarter since Q2 of 2006. Covering this stock for Credit Suisse, analyst Spiro Dounis writes: “We updated our model to reflect a mid-2021 completion of the Enable Midstream acquisition. We view the deal as accretive and see additional potential upside resulting from operational/commercial synergies. ET highlighted potential synergies around both ENBL’s natural gas and NGL assets, noting that gas synergies could be realized fairly quickly while NGL opportunities are more long-term as legacy contracts roll. Upwards of ~$100mm of NGL uplift over the next several years doesn’t appear unreasonable, in our view.” Dounis also notes that the main risk to the company arises from DAPL, which may still be shut down by the Biden Administration. Even so, he rates the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy), with an $11 price target indicating a 39% one-year upside. (To watch Dounis’s track record, click here) Wall Street’s analysts can be a contentious lot – but when they agree on a stock, it’s a positive sign for investors to take note. That’s the case here, as all of the recent reviews on ET are Buys, making the consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. The analysts have given an average price target of $11.60, indicating ~47% upside from the current share price of $7.94. (See ET stock analysis on TipRanks) Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Last but not least is Oaktree Specialty Lending. This company is one of many specialty finance providers, making loans and credit available in the mid-market segment, to smaller firms that would otherwise have difficulty accessing capital. Last month, Oaktree Specialty Lending completed a merger with Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI). The combined company, using OCSL’s name, has more than $2.2 billion in assets. Oaktree’s investment portfolio totals more than $1.7 billion, primarily in first and second liens, which make up 85% of the company’s investment allocations. Oaktree finished 2020 with its fiscal first quarter, ending December 31. In that quarter, the company increased its dividend payment by 9%, to 12 cents per share, or 48 cents per share annualized. At this rate, the dividend yields 7.25% -- and marks the third quarter in a row of a dividend increase. Oaktree has kept up reliable dividend payments for more than three years. Among the bulls is Kyle Joseph, a 5-star analyst with Jefferies, who puts a Buy rating and an $8 price target on this stock. His target implies room for 20% upside potential in the next 12 months. (To watch Joseph’s track record, click here) “OCSL's conservative strategy in recent years has ultimately paid off, as the BDC is deploying dry powder into higher-yielding investments. Credit performance remained solid through the MRQ, while fundamentals are encouraging… We believe the BDC has sufficient liquidity to support near-term opportunities and believe the company is positioned to take advantage of the recent economic volatility, which was particularly highlighted by the recent 9% increase in the quarterly distribution... In the longer term, we believe OCSL represents an attractive investment,” Joseph wrote. Overall, OCSL has received 3 recent Buy reviews, making the analyst consensus rating a Strong Buy. The stock is currently trading at $6.66 and its average price target of $7.33 indicates ~10% upside from that level. (See OCSL stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Want more money for retirement without a lot of effort? Ask your company about this perk

    Who doesn’t want a little extra ‘free’ money in their retirement accounts? If you have an employer-sponsored retirement account, such as a 401(k) or 403(b), ask your company’s human resources department if there is a company match — then make sure you’re contributing at least as much as you need to take advantage of it. With an employer match, the company is contributing up to a percentage of what the employee puts into her employer-sponsored retirement plan.

  • The Dow Fell 123 Points Because Defensive Stocks Are on the Rise

    Stocks fell Monday, a trading day after a record Friday. Investors are pulling back from value stocks, which have rallied this year, and defensive stocks have proven resilient.

  • GameStop shares soar after CEO departure news, 'RoaringKitty' doubles stake

    GameStop shares were on a tear early Monday, as Kieth "RoaringKitty" Gill announced he was doubling his stake in the firm and CEO George Sherman said he is stepping down.

  • There is a surge in new job openings, but why isn't there a surge in job candidates?

    More employers are actively recruiting job candidates, even for low- and middle-level white collar jobs as fewer answer ads during COVID crisis.

  • Coinbase and Dogecoin Prove Resilient After Crypto Crash

    Investors had been waiting for Coinbase stock to be tested after its public market debut last week, and they didn’t have to wait long.

  • Putin’s Answer to U.S. Sanctions Is More Economic Isolation

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to respond to the latest round of U.S. sanctions threats as he has to past ones: by speeding his drive to make Russia’s economy more self-sufficient.In the seven years since Russia’s annexation of Crimea, Putin’s government and central bank have stripped back the country’s exposure to dollars, shifted assets out of the U.S. and sold a smaller share of its debt to foreigners.“The Americans are saying: be careful or we could do more, but Russia is just going to continue down the path toward economic autarky,” said Elina Ribakova, deputy chief economist at the Institute of International Finance in Washington.The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is keeping the threat of sanctions hanging over Russia even after a sweeping round of penalties imposed last week. On Sunday, the U.S. warned of “consequences” if jailed opposition activist Alexey Navalny dies in prison.These four charts show how Putin has responded to past rounds of sanctions by increasing Russia’s economic isolation.The share of gold in Russia’s $581 billion international reserves jumped above dollars for the first time on record last year following a multi-year drive to reduce exposure to U.S. assets. The precious metal made up 24% of the central bank’s stockpile as of the end of September 2020, the latest date for which the breakdown is available. The share of dollar assets was 22%, down from more than 40% in 2018.That trend also shows up in the share of Russia’s international reserves held in the U.S., which plummeted to just under 7% by the end of September, down from about 30% before the Crimea annexation. Most of the shift happened in the second quarter of 2018 just after sanctions on aluminum giant United Co. Rusal revealed how vulnerable Russia was to sanctions.What Our Economists Say...Russia’s resilience to successive waves of sanctions provides a false sense of security. With the U.S. running out of options, the next round could be more disruptive, and the measures already in place are holding back trade and investment.-- Scott Johnson, Bloomberg EconomicsOf course, there’s only so much that Russia can do without cutting itself off entirely from the global economy. But officials in Washington are also restrained by the fact that if they go too far (as they did with the Rusal sanctions that were later revoked), they risk sending tremors through global markets.Acting on a pledge by Putin to “de-dollarize” trade, Russia has been slowly cutting back on use of the greenback in its exports with the European Union, China and India. The euro has almost overtaken the dollar in Russia’s trade with the EU and has already surpassed it in exports to China. About two-thirds of Russia’s exports to India, meanwhile, are paid for in rubles.How Virus-Panicked Markets Showed Dollar’s Still King: QuickTakeLast week’s penalties included a ban on purchases of bonds on the primary market, so the next big targets could be secondary-market debt and Russian banks’ access to the financial messaging system used for most international money transfers. Russia is already looking for alternatives to the system, known as SWIFT, to make itself less vulnerable, though attempts so far haven’t led to much.One reason the Finance Ministry wasn’t too concerned about the latest sanctions measure on government debt is that Russia has mostly been selling to local banks at its weekly auctions anyway. Borrowing was ramped up during the pandemic even though foreign demand was weak, which increased the overall size of the market and pushed down the share of foreigners.U.S. banks can still buy new debt on the secondary market after the penalties come into force in mid-June. Russia is “well positioned” for a near term market disruption because it has a high cash buffer and demand from local banks is “robust,” Fitch Ratings said in a research note published late on Friday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The new child tax credit payments are back on track — here's how to plan for them

    The IRS commissioner now says the monthly payments to families will indeed start in July.