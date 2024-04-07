6 Best Expensive-Looking Things You Can Buy at Big Lots
You don’t need to sacrifice quality for big savings at Big Lots. The discount retail chain offers low prices on furniture, home goods and more, and many items look similar to what you would get at a higher-end department store.
Here’s a look at some of the best expensive-looking things you can buy at Big Lots.
Broyhill Egyptian Cotton Towel
Price: $6.99-$9.99
Available in 10 colors, this plush towel is sure to elevate any guest bathroom — or just make your own bathroom feel like a spa. It comes in washcloth, hand towel and bath towel sizes.
Milton Gold 2-Shelf Metal Mid-Century Bar Cart
Price: $129.99
This chic gold bar cart will automatically add some style to any space — and the price can’t be beat.
Vernway White Marble & Gold Metal 2-Piece Accent Table Set
Price: $149.99
This modern two-piece accent table set from Signature Design By Ashley costs less than what you would pay for one accent table at many retailers.
Antique Silver-Finish Saria Modern Table Lamp
Price: $159.99
This statement-making lamp, also from Signature Design By Ashley, is as beautiful as it is practical, with a dimmer and a three-way switch allowing you to create the perfect ambiance. A similar lamp would cost upwards of $300 elsewhere.
Gold Palm Leaf Resin Decorative Tray
Price: $6.97-$9.99
You would pay double the price for this 10.5-inch decorative tray at other retailers.
Maddy Blush Floral 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set
Price: $69.99
Instantly change up the look of your bedroom with this romantic duvet cover set — available at a hard-to-believe price in king/California king size.
