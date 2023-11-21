6 Best Gifts To Buy Secondhand This Holiday Season, According To Thrifting Experts

©Shutterstock.com

Shopping secondhand for gifts is a sustainable way to give this holiday season, plus, it can save you a lot of money. You might be surprised at the variety of high-quality gifts you can find at thrift stores and on online reselling platforms.

See: Costco 2023 Black Friday Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up

Learn: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

GOBankingRates spoke with Poshmark resellers to get their advice on the best gifts to buy secondhand. Before overspending on all-new gifts, consider buying these gift items secondhand this year.

Sponsored: Open a new checking account and earn early paycheck access; up to 2 days early with Discover® Cashback Debit with Early Pay

Graphic Tees

If you’re looking for a unique gift, consider a thrifted graphic T-shirt.

“Secondhand graphic tees are truly one of a kind,” said Rheeana Miles, a Gen Z Poshmark seller from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. “What are the odds someone else has the same vintage graphic tee as you?”

College Sweatshirts

Whether you’re buying a gift for a college student or just a fan of college sports, a thrifted college sweatshirt can be a great option.

“College attire is so much better secondhand versus new because of how unique each piece is,” Miles said. “When you pull that college sweatshirt over your head to represent your team, you’re also representing all the memories it carried before you. You’re living a legacy through the sweatshirt when it comes to you secondhand.”

Stores With Layaway in 2023: Extending Your Purchasing Power

Coffee Mugs and Wine Glasses

Coffee mugs and wine glasses make for excellent hostess gifts as well as small gifts for gift exchanges — and they’re a great option to buy secondhand.

“Mugs and glasses are easy to find secondhand and easy to sanitize,” said Octavia Joseph, a nurse and part-time reseller in Lafayette, Louisiana. “These items normally have little to no wear.”

Men’s Ties

If you want to buy a tie for a man in your life without the high department store prices, consider buying one secondhand.

Story continues

“Men’s ties are affordable versus new, and often have little to no wear because it’s typically worn against clothing,” Joseph said. “You can find brand names at much cheaper prices.”

Limited-Edition Toys

You can find toys you won’t find anywhere else when you buy secondhand.

“A rare Barbie doll or a limited-edition toy car would make wonderful gifts for a child or avid collector, and the beauty of secondhand is you can find items like these that are no longer in stock to purchase directly from the manufacturer,” said Chenelle Loggins, a seller and author of “From Retail to Resell: How I Turned My Passion into Profit.”

Luxury Gifts

If you want to gift someone a luxury item, consider purchasing it secondhand for major savings.

“Shopping secondhand allows you the opportunity to gift someone or yourself something that you normally couldn’t afford full price, like a cashmere sweater, a silk scarf or a designer watch,” Loggins said. “You can find amazing gifts like these deeply discounted by shopping secondhand — and the best part is you won’t have to break the bank.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Best Gifts To Buy Secondhand This Holiday Season, According To Thrifting Experts