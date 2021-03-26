6 Best Research Paper Writing Services in the U.S.

SEATTLE, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stressays conducted a research study among 23,584 college students in the U.S. and prepared a list of the six most popular research paper writing services used by American students.



The study also revealed why students use such services in the first place. The most common reasons were: heavy workload, too much academic pressure and low grades. A lot of students felt pressured because of the sudden shift to remote learning and lack of hands-on guidance. Therefore, for many students, hiring a professional research paper writer online becomes the only solution.

Below you will find six research paper writing service reviews. These companies are ranked from first to last based on their popularity and overall number of positive reviews.

1. PaperHelp – The Most Popular Service

PaperHelp has been around for almost ten years, and it’s one of the most popular and trusted research paper writing services currently available. Most customers note that this service provides high-quality papers on time. Besides, it offers affordable prices.

PaperHelp gets tons of positive feedback from customers online. Although there are also some unsatisfied customers, the customer support service replies to all of them and does its best to resolve any issues.

Reasons why students choose PaperHelp:

Timely delivery

Decent quality and originality of papers

Best research paper writers

Great customer support — all customer reviews are considered by support representatives

The company offers a money-back guarantee and free revisions. You can get a refund if PaperHelp doesn’t find a writer for your assignment, if you receive your paper too late, or if it turns out to be plagiarized. The ordering process is straightforward and simple: you should fill out an online form, providing the type of your paper, its format, deadline, and other details. After this, you can use a price calculator to evaluate your expenses. The price calculator is also available on the home page.

The price for a high school research paper with a two-week deadline starts at $12 per page. A page of a Ph.D. dissertation with the same deadline will cost you $24.

2. ExpertWriting – The Cheapest Service

ExpertWriting is one of the best writing services with some interesting features. For instance, it doesn’t have its own team of writers. Instead, this company collaborates with freelancers. As a result, EssayOneDay offers very low prices. Although not all writers are native English speakers, you can request an ENL writer when making an order. The quality of writing is decent, and this company also has a good customer support team.

Reasons Why Students Choose ExpertWriting:

Low prices

Good quality of writing

Quick customer support



The money-back policy is somewhat sketchy but many customers report getting a 100% refund when they were unsatisfied with their papers. The ordering process consists of three steps. First, you should provide the necessary details about your assignment, then you can select additional services, and then you must pay for your order to confirm it.

A high-school research paper with a two-week deadline will only cost you $7.50 per page, and a Ph.D. dissertation with the same deadline will cost you $35 per page.

3. EssayPro – Best Choice of Writers

EssayPro is different from many other writing services because it enables customers to choose writers who will work on their orders. There are many professional writers who deliver well-written papers on different topics. Many customers note that this service is a good choice for difficult assignments so it can be a good option if you’re looking for a term paper or dissertation. Besides, it has affordable prices.

Reasons Why Students Choose EssayPro:

This service accepts orders with tight deadlines

An opportunity to choose a writer

Direct communication with your writer

Good quality

A great thing about this service is that you can pay for your order after you actually receive the paper. However, you should make sure that you have some money in your account before making an order. To buy a paper, you should sign up and fill out an online form, providing the details of your assignment. After this, you’ll start receiving applications from writers so you can talk to them and choose the one who meets your requirements.

The prices are low. A high-school essay or a research paper delivered in two weeks will cost you $10.80 per page, and the price for a doctoral dissertation starts at $15.60 per page.

4. JustDoMyEssay – Best in Quality

JustDoMyEssay is another writing service that focuses on academic papers. This service appeared not so long ago so it doesn’t have a whole army of fans yet, but it does have something to offer. Its modern design and a simple website will help you quickly figure out what to do even if you’re going to order a paper online for the first time. This service has an active support team and provides decent papers with respect to deadlines. In addition, it offers a number of extra services, including progressive delivery, for free.

Reasons Why Students Choose JustDoMyEssay:

Original content

Active support team

Nice quality of writing

A loyalty program

A great thing about this service is its money-back guarantee. Not all writing services can offer a 100% refund if you get your paper too late. You can even get a 30% refund if you find any grammar and spelling mistakes. Perhaps, the main drawback of this platform is that you cannot calculate the price of your paper before making an order.

This service isn’t cheap, but neither is it too expensive. The pricing policy is somewhat unclear given the absence of a price calculator, but generally, the price for custom writing starts at $17.55 per page.

5. SpeedyPaper – Best Value for Money

This is a reliable paper writing service with a great online reputation that offers academic help with writing, editing, and problem-solving tasks. This company has many professional writers, and you can evaluate their writing skills by reading sample papers available on the website.

The website also has a lot of information for those who have never used research paper services before. The best thing about SpeedyPaper is its support team. Just as the name of this company suggests, support representatives reply very quickly, and they are always ready to help you with any issues.

Reasons Why Students Choose SpeedyPaper:

Great customer support

Affordable prices

Good quality of writing

A referral program

Unlike many other writing services, SpeedyPaper manages to deliver high-quality papers regardless of how tight the deadlines are. If you need your paper to be written quickly, SpeedyPaper is a great solution. You can choose regular or PRO/TOP writers, but in both cases, the quality will be good. The company also offers three free revisions, but some customers note that they also got additional revisions for free, as well.

A high-school essay with a 20-day deadline will only cost you $9 per page. If you need it in two weeks, you can buy it for $11 per page, and a Ph.D. dissertation with the same deadline will cost you from $23 per page.

6. GradeMiners – The Fastest Writing Service

GradeMiners is a legit research paper writing service where you can order not only essays of all kinds but also many other assignments. Here you can get help with math tasks and buy custom lab reports. Papers are delivered on time, and the quality of writing is acceptable. Although not all reviews from customers are good, most of them seem to enjoy this service.

The best thing about GradeMiners is that you can come here even if your deadlines are extremely tight. Here you can order your paper even if you need it to be done in three hours.

Reasons Why Students Choose GradeMiners:

Rush delivery (1 hour turnaround available)

Decent quality of writing

A reliable customer support team



If you’re not satisfied with your writer’s work, you can request a refund within 14 days and provide evidence to support your claim that the quality is low. For instance, you can submit a plagiarism report.

A high school essay with a 14-day deadline will cost you $15.09 per page. The price for a Ph.D. dissertation starts at $27.08 per page.

10 FAQs About Research Paper Services

Research paper writing services are extremely popular among students. Although educators keep criticizing such companies and accuse students of cheating, they don’t solve the problem. The main reason why students use such services is that they don’t have enough time to deal with countless writing assignments.

However, not all companies are actually reliable. All of them may promise great papers written by professional writers, but not all companies keep their promises. Some sites hire unprofessional ESL writers, and some companies sell unoriginal papers or even resell them to multiple clients. Here are the most popular questions that students ask, answered.

Will I Get Caught If I Buy an Essay or a Research Paper Online?

It’s impossible to catch you buying an essay if you are using legitimate research paper writing services. Companies that are popular on the web care about their reputation and never provide students with the same works, so you can be sure that your essay will not be plagiarized. They also don’t publish papers on the Internet or pass them to third parties, even upon request. Hence, there is no way to see your assignment somewhere else on the web. Despite the fact that essay agencies keep written works, nobody has access to them except for writers, so you can be sure that your paper is safe.

However, if you use unreliable services with poor reviews, there is no 100% guarantee that you will get an original writing assignment. Therefore, you should always check if anybody had any negative experience with a particular company and place an order only when you are absolutely confident about its service quality.

Are Research Paper Services Worth It?

Most research paper writing companies provide high-quality services but their rates may vary dramatically, so it’s difficult to say exactly whether a particular essay platform is worth using. To answer this question, one should take into account the price for a paper and analyze if it corresponds to the quality. It’s important to note that a higher rate doesn’t necessarily mean that you will get a better product. Unfortunately, in some cases, a high price doesn’t indicate good quality.

Another way to find out if an academic paper writing service is worth using is to ask yourself why you need it. If you realize that it can save you a lot of time that can be spent on exam preparation or a term project, then you probably should try it. Sometimes, students ask for research paper writing help because they prefer to make a career instead of studying various theories, which is also a legitimate reason to use an essay service.

What Is the Best Research Paper Writing Service in the USA?

Taking into account numerous reviews from people studying in the United States, the top-rated research paper writing services are: PaperHelp , EssayPro and GradeMiners . If you are wondering how to identify if an assignment company is really the best in its niche, here is the answer: pay attention to the main factors of its success.

First of all, check if an agency delivers papers on time. Secondly, check their quality by asking someone for an independent review. Then, have a look at rates and compare them with those of other companies to make sure that they are not too high. If writers provide original works that completely meet the given requirements, then you shouldn't doubt about using their services.

Generally, when it comes to defining service quality, this might be quite subjective. But if one relies on objective assessment factors, such as those mentioned above, then it becomes possible to tell which research paper writing service is the best.

Are Paper Writing Services Legal?

All essay and research paper writing services that are registered as business companies are legal. In other words, if they are officially acknowledged by the government and work in accordance with existing regulations, they are legal. As with any type of business, assignment writing agencies have to stick to the laws set on the national level. If they don't break any federal rules, then there is no reason to worry about it.

Research paper writing companies serve for educational purposes. Their main aim is to help students in their learning process and improve their writing skills. Professional writers guide clients to enhance their academic performance, so this kind of business is considered legitimate. Summing up, if you turn to an assignment agency for help, this doesn't mean that you break the law or contribute to illegal business.

Can Turnitin Detect Essays and Research Papers Bought Online?

It's impossible to detect essays bought online with the help of Turnitin if they are not plagiarized. Turnitin checks whether the content is original and not published elsewhere. Hence, if your essay wasn't posted on the web, it cannot be defined as purchased from someone.

As a rule, all credible research paper writing websites create papers from scratch. Professional writers don't use someone else's thoughts but offer their own ideas. Their wording is also unique and cannot be similar to someone's writing style. Therefore, clients always get essays that are not alike to those on the web.

This means that any plagiarism checker including Turnitin can't find similarities with writing assignments available on the Internet. The clients of research paper writing services shouldn't be afraid that their work will be detected as bought online with the help of such tools as Turnitin.

Can I Pay Someone to Write a Research Paper? Is It Legal?

If you want to pay someone to write a custom research paper for you according to the given requirements instead of writing it on your own, you should select a credible writing company. You should choose essay services very carefully to make sure that you are going to pick the most reliable one. Hiring a professional writer from an assignment company is probably the best solution if you want to get a paper of top quality. Such companies always guarantee confidentiality, original works and a full refund in case something goes wrong. Your customer rights are protected when you are using the services of a popular company.

On the contrary, if you decide to work with freelance writers, there is no guarantee that you'll get what you need. Their performance is not regulated by any external rules, so they may let you down and deliver a paper of poor quality.

How to Find Genuine Research Paper Writing Service Reviews?

The most important thing about finding genuine reviews is not to rely on one source. If you are reading reviews only on one platform, chances are they will not be objective. You should check multiple websites and read different opinions to get an idea of what a particular service is. Choose a platform on which you can compare different reviews and then analyze them carefully. Pay special attention to negative comments so you can know about the weak points of a certain company. But still don't be discouraged by negative feedback as it's impossible for companies to meet the needs of all clients and make everybody satisfied.

Note that one-sided opinion cannot be true. If an agency doesn't have negative reviews on the web, then something is wrong with it. This might be a warning sign for you not to use their services.

Are Research Paper Writing Services Safe?

Using credible research paper writing services is absolutely safe for everybody. First of all, they have professional writers that work in accordance with a policy. Secondly, your customer rights are protected by the contract regulations, so can feel confident about the quality of work you will get. Also, most essay companies offer 100% refund if they don't meet your requirements, so you shouldn't worry about wasting your finances. If you prove that there is something wrong with your order, you will get your money back. Furthermore, it's impossible to get caught on buying assignments because all the personal information you provide to writers is confidential, which means that they cannot pass it to third parties.

