6 Bills You Can — and Should — Negotiate If You’re Broke

When money is tight, one way to save is to negotiate the amount you owe on your monthly or annual bills. It does take some legwork, but it could be well worth it.

From subscriptions to insurance premiums, here are six bills you can negotiate when you’re low on money — and expert advice for getting it done.

Subscriptions

Christina Vilaboa-Abel, financial litigation and insolvency attorney at CAVA Law, LLC, said it’s important to get your apps and subscriptions under control.

“In today’s day and age, we add apps to our phones and tablets and subscriptions to our smart TVs without thinking twice, thinking that it’s just a nominal addition to our budget,” she said. “When you stop to list all these expenses on a spreadsheet, the total amount usually is a wakeup call. Go in and see which ones you can cancel and delete, and which ones you can negotiate and switch to annual payments or bundled service plans, which usually slashes the price a bit.”

Cell Phone Bill

Vilaboa-Abel recommends reviewing your data usage on your cell phone bill to see whether the phone plan you have matches your average usage.

“If not, review your carrier’s alternative plans to see if there is a more appropriate one,” she said. “And don’t forget to enter this negotiation with the competitor’s prices and options to see if you can negotiate them down further.”

Medical Bills

“If you receive a surprise medical bill in the mail, call their billing department and propose a smaller amount,” Vilaboa-Abel said. “Healthcare, in the end, is a business, and providers are usually willing to work with you.”

Cable or Satellite TV Bills

“Service providers in these industries face stiff competition, making them more likely to negotiate to keep you as a customer,” said True Tamplin, certified educator in personal finance and founder of Finance Strategists. “Research competing offers and leverage your loyalty and timely payment history to negotiate better deals.”

Utility Bills

“While not as straightforward, utility bills can sometimes be negotiated, especially if your state allows you to choose among different energy providers,” Tamplin said. “You might be eligible for lower rates based on lower usage levels. Many utility companies have programs that offer rebates or incentives for energy efficiency improvements in your home, which can lead to long-term savings.”

Insurance Premiums

“For insurance premiums, combining multiple insurance policies with the same provider can often lead to discounts,” Tamplin said. “Insurers appreciate the added business and are willing to offer incentives. Use your history of making timely payments as a negotiating point. Reliable customers are always valuable.”

Advice for Negotiating Your Bills

Negotiating your bills takes some legwork. Here’s some advice.

Research First

Loretta Kilday, senior attorney and spokesperson for Debt Consolidation Care, said that while negotiating your bills could be a financial game changer, you need to do your research.

“Before picking up the phone at all, it is necessary to know what others are paying for the same services,” she said. “This will enable you to have a starting point for negotiations and an idea of what may be reasonable for you to ask.”

Be Mindful of Your Approach

Kilday recommends using a certain tone when speaking with service providers and creditors.

“When you start talking, adopt a friendly yet assertive tone,” she said. “Think about it as politely firm but not aggressive or passive. This tone usually brings out better outcomes.

“Now, in relation to the negotiation itself, initially shoot slightly higher than what you need/want. That way, even if you compromise, you still get something that satisfies you.”

Make Sure You’re Talking to the Right Person

In many cases, Kilday said, the first person you speak to may not be able to make adjustments to your bill.

“Do not hesitate to request for a supervisor or someone who has authority on decision-making matters,” she advised. “If things do not go well from there, explaining that you might cancel the service can work wonders for your case. Generally, this will lead to being transferred over to the ‘retention’ department, where they can offer more flexible deals aimed at keeping customers.”

Be Persistent

“In this process, persistence is your true ally,” Kilday said. “If you do not receive an acceptable response the first time around, please call again. Other agents may also provide some alternative solutions. “

Do a Cost-Benefit Analysis

Kilday said you should also do a cost-benefit analysis and have in mind the minimum offer you’re willing to accept during negotiations.

“This clarity allows you to guide the negotiation well and also determine whether or not it is time for an end,” she said.

