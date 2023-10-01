6 Budget-Friendly Takeout Meals That Can Be Cheaper Than Cooking Them at Home

LauriPatterson / Getty Images

It’s a popular belief that eating out is expensive compared to eating home-cooked meals. While cooking at home is generally more cost-effective, there are budget-friendly takeout options available. Not only can these takeouts be cheaper than the homemade alternative because of the growing prices of foodstuff, but they also save you the stress of grocery shopping, cooking and cleaning up. These budget-friendly takeouts contain the right mix of food items and are sometimes tastier and cheaper than cooking at home.

The Nuclear Savings Rule: 10 Frugal Living Tips from the 1950s Era

Read: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

Pizza

Pizza is a popular cost-effective takeout option. Many pizzerias also offer deals and discounts, making it a wallet-friendly choice. Plus, you save on the hassle of buying all those pizza-making ingredients. Several pizzerias provide pizza slices that cost less when compared to making them at home. It’s a good option when you crave a quick and satisfying meal.

“One of the most budget-friendly takeout options is pizza,” said Catherine Otobrise, founder of Almostsimilar. “Chain pizza places like Domino’s and Pizza Hut frequently offer deals like 2-for-1 pizzas or $5 hot pizzas that can feed multiple people. Opt for simple 1-topping pizzas and avoid premium toppings to keep costs down.” She said you can easily feed a family of four for under $20.

Check Out: Money Expert Rachel Cruze Shares 8 Tips To Save Money Every Month

Sushi

“Me and my husband enjoy sushi, and for a long time, we’ve been making sushi ourselves,” said Tina Grant, quality assessor at Aerospheres. “But, just about two weeks ago, I discovered a Japanese takeout joint that opened up recently and I am amazed not just by the high-quality sushi, but also by the prices. It costs about 60% of the expenses I would take on when making sushi at home.”

Asian Noodles

Asian noodles are filling and cheap, they usually contain a combination of noodles, broth, veggies and proteins in large quantities that are usually enough for leftovers helping you to further stretch your budget.

Story continues

“A tasty and affordable takeout is Asian noodle dishes like ramen, pho, or pad thai. These recipes sometimes ask for a vast variety of ingredients and toppings, which can be pricey to buy separately,” said Radwa Khalil, founder of Healthy Life Trainer.

You can experience these flavors without the trouble and expense of finding all the ingredients by placing an order at a nearby Asian restaurant. The enormous amounts of this dish can yield numerous meals, which is a great value for your money.

Butternut Squash in Burrito Bowls

If you’re intentional about your meal quality and the nutrients you get from them while reducing costs, this meal is the ideal option. It is packed with all the essential nutrients for a balanced and healthy diet. It’s got grains, nuts and roasted vegetables, which are natural sources of healthy fats, fibers, carbohydrates, vitamins and proteins. Customizable bowls provide many protein options, including beans and grilled chicken. It can be cheaper than gathering the basic ingredients and cooking them at home yourself.

Meatball Stew

Meatball stew is a hearty dish that typically includes meatballs, vegetables and a savory broth. Buying premade frozen meatballs and canned vegetables can be a cost-effective way to prepare this meal quickly. While homemade stew can be delicious, it often requires purchasing various ingredients in larger quantities, which might not be budget-friendly if you don’t regularly use those ingredients.

Fried Chicken

Fried chicken can easily stand alone as a meal, being quite filling, but it’s also versatile enough to be paired with other items for a more varied plate. Even though it is not hard to prepare, the benefit of buying it outweighs frying chicken at home. It’s microwavable, handheld and perfect for those nights when you don’t feel like spending more than a few minutes preparing dinner.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Budget-Friendly Takeout Meals That Can Be Cheaper Than Cooking Them at Home