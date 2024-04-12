6 Cars That Wealthy Americans Love To Drive — and How Much They Cost

Luxury vehicles are not simply eye-catching status symbols for the wealthy; they are also beloved by the wealthy for impressive performance, unparalleled comfort and cutting-edge features.

While Mercedes, Porsche and Lamborghini are on the list, the true allure of these vehicles favored by the wealthy goes beyond just brand names. From state-of-the-art technology, incredible speed and next-level safety features that set these vehicles at the top of the line — these luxuries come at a high price point.

For You: Avoid These 7 Cars That Will Only Last You Half as Long as the Average Vehicle

Read More: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

So, whether you are looking for a luxury vehicle yourself or simply curious about the automotive preferences of the wealthy, buckle up and keep reading to discover the vehicles that high-net-worth Americans love to drive.

©Porsche

Porsche Panamera Hybrid

Starting at just shy of $120,000, The Porsche Panamera Hybrid elevates the entire car-buying process into a luxurious affair. Car enthusiasts who know exactly what they want, appreciate the plethora of customization options available for this vehicle, that you can tailor to your wants and needs exactly. But don’t be fooled by this vehicle’s stunning aesthetics and customization options — the Panamera Hybrid also doesn’t sacrifice when it comes to performance either.

“The hybrid design means the battery helps boost acceleration, making this one of the more powerful luxury sports sedans,” said Melanie Musson, auto industry expert with AutoInsurance.org. “Drivers have to be careful to keep things within the speed limit because the Panamera makes you want to drive fast. Unfortunately, the Panamera costs a lot to insure. Not only is it a sports car, but it has a high value, meaning insurance companies have to cover a higher risk.”

Try This: 5 Used Cars You Shouldn’t Buy

Check Out: Avoid These 7 Cars That Will Only Last You Half as Long as the Average Vehicle

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

Story continues

Mercedes-Benz AG – Global Comm / Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes S-Class

Among car enthusiasts with deep pockets and a keen sense of style, the Mercedes S-Class is a top pick due to the sleek, minimalistic design and incredible features the car offers.

“This vehicle is renowned for its excellent technology, safety features and comfort,” said Erin Kemp, consumer advocate at Bumper. “The S-Class provides the ideal balance of elegance and technology, but compared to other vehicles in its range, it requires more maintenance.”

With its clean, striking exterior, the S-Cass effortlessly commands attention on the road. Inside, passengers enjoy a just as luxurious experience, complete with an intuitive info-entertainment system that tech-savvy drivers. While the maintenance for this car may come at a premium fee, the S-Class sets the industry standard for luxury sedans. If you are in the market for a spacious, luxurious ride that doesn’t skimp on sophistication, the Mercedes S-Class is sure to exceed your expectations.

Trending Now: These 12 Cars Can Save You Thousands of Dollars in Repair and Maintenance Costs

©Cadillac

Cadillac Escalade

The Cadillac Escalade holds a special place in the hearts of wealthy families, especially those often shuttling to school and sports activities. Its luxurious interior and spacious design make even an ordinary drive to school a stylish affair.

“The Escalade is a favorite of wealthy families,” Musson said. “They start at [$83,000], but the packages wealthy people drive usually cost more than $100,000. They have a lot of room for kids and friends and sports equipment. They’re well-built and tend to be more reliable than the average vehicle. Unfortunately, they don’t get good fuel mileage.”

©iStock.com

Phantom Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce isn’t just a name; this brand has a legacy of producing some of the world’s most opulent automobiles. The brand’s reputation alone is enough to draw in affluent buyers seeking the exclusivity that comes from owning a limited-production Rolls-Royce.

“This bespoke beauty amps up the richness with accents tailored to suit individual preferences,” Kemp said. “It is a highly sought-after model because of its luxurious interior, fine construction and distinctive ‘magic carpet ride’ feature. However, these advantages come at a steep cost — the starting MSRP is [$505,750].”

However, it is worth noting that the Phantom’s luxury comes with its own set of challenges. Beyond the high initial price and repair costs, this grand vehicle doesn’t excel in fuel efficiency. So, if you’re an eco-conscious buyer, the Phantom may not be your best match.

Sjo / iStock.com

Lamborghini Aventador

Boasting a roaring V12 engine and impressive horsepower, the Lamborghini Aventador is a favorite among wealthy Americans for its heart-pounding acceleration, making it one of the speediest cars on the market.

“At an MSRP of [$507,353], it is undoubtedly curbside envy,” Kemp said. “While its razor-sharp look and blistering speed are fascinating, the car’s overwhelming power isn’t for the weak of heart and could be a turnoff for individuals who are unfamiliar with supercars.”

Despite its futuristic and refined design, the powerful engine behind the Aventador does have its drawbacks. While the engine is thrilling, it is notoriously fuel-inefficient. Additionally, its low ground clearance and limited storage space make it less than ideal for everyday use.

Be Aware: 5 Best American Cars for Retirees on a Budget

©Bentley Motors

Bentley Continental GT

For affluent individuals in pursuit of unparalleled luxury and comfort, the Bentley Continental GT is a popular pick. Its spacious interior and smooth drivability make it ideal for those who enjoy road trips or long commutes, all without compromising prestige, acceleration and speed capabilities.

“This car offers an alluring fusion of handcrafted luxury and exceptional performance,” Kemp said. “Its W-12 engine and opulent interior make it a favorite among the wealthy, despite its $245,425 MSRP.”

With plenty of customization options, this car allows high-net-worth individuals to showcase their affluence while tailoring their vehicle to their specific tastes. However, it is worth noting that due to its luxurious status, the Bentley Continental GT is susceptible to rapid depreciation and a substantial loss in resale value over time.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Cars That Wealthy Americans Love To Drive — and How Much They Cost