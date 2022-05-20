6 celebrity summer weddings and how to recreate them

It doesn't matter if it's a secret at-home wedding in California or a star-studded affair on a UNESCO-listed vineyard somewhere in Europe---there's just something about celebrity summer weddings that exude a sense of sophistication and timeless appeal that we can't get enough of.

That said, taking cues from timeless celebrity weddings is an excellent way to conjure up celebrity-approved inspiration without the need for a celebrity-sized budget or expensive wedding planner.

Here, we've rounded up some of the most iconic celebrity summer weddings throughout the decades and exactly how to recreate the themes and aesthetics on a budget:

1. Victoria and David Beckham

Victoria and David Beckham tied the knot over twenty years ago in July of 1999, but in true Beckham form, their nuptials were a picture of elegance and timelessness. The intimate fairytale wedding took place at the Luttrellstown Castle Resort in Ireland and featured a handful of unique accents and accessories---from Victoria's vine-laden bridal bouquet and her subtle gold crown to David's monochromatic all-white tuxedo and matching countryside foliage boutonnière.

2. Chloe Bridges and Adam Devine

Like many couples over the past two years, Chloe Bridges and Adam Devine had their dream wedding all planned out only to have to postpone and downsize due to the pandemic. The young couple decided to spend their big day outdoors at the Esperanza Resort in Cabo San Lucas. The minimal white and green florals and arch decor lined the beachside ceremony, paired with a monochromatic wedding cake and a cozy outdoor reception with rustic accents like strings of Edison bulbs and tropical-inspired outdoor patio furniture.

3. Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande and Los Angeles real estate agent Dalton Gomez shocked social media when they tied the knot in an intimate at-home ceremony less than a year after they were first spotted together. The secret wedding was an inspiration to minimalists everywhere due to the monochromatic ceremony backdrop, abundance of oversized pillar candles and dramatic candle holders, and elegant mother of pearl garland that hung organically from the ceiling.

4. Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee

Who doesn't dream of a fairytale summer wedding in the heart of Tuscany? Tennis star Caroline Wozniacki wed former basketball player David Lee at the UNESCO-listed Castiglion del Bosco estate in the Brunello di Montalcino wine-making region in the summer of 2019, and we've been dreaming of it ever since. Although we can't all tie the knot in one of the most gorgeous regions in Europe, taking cues from the couple's summery Italian-inspired accents is the next best thing. The abundance of soft purple lilacs lining the aisle, throwing white rose petals in lieu of rice, and hanging translucent candle holders at the ceremony, will certainly help to transport your wedding guests to the rolling hills of Tuscany no matter where you tie the knot.

5. Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's 1998 wedding makes a serious case for casual beachside or oceanfront nuptials. Skip the heels and dress shoes in favor of going barefoot. Opt for a laissez-faire linen shirt for him (untucked, of course) and a white slip dress for her, and arm your bridal party with minimal seasonal bouquets for a Bohemian-inspired beachside wedding fit for a supermodel.

6. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas officially tied the knot at the stunning 20-acre Château de Tourreau in France---but leading up to the extravagant event the couple eloped in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and a whole lot of campy appeal. The retro-inspired summertime elopement inspired leagues of couples to seek out ordained Elvis impersonators for their own big day; you can easily emulate a similar cheeky and playful aesthetic wherever you are with matching purple aviators, a casual bridal flower crown, and a couple of matching ring pops to seal the deal, of course.

