6 Cheap Deals Coming to Whole Foods in January 2024

Whole Foods isn’t often lauded for its low prices. Rather, the upscale grocery store specializes in healthy organic selections, minimally processed foods and vegan offerings you can’t find in many other places.

However, the store does have some deals if you know how (and when) to shop.

First, The Krazy Coupon Lady recommended shopping the sales and stacking the sale prices with store and manufacturer’s coupons to maximize savings. When you find a product you really like, stock up by purchasing a full case to save 10%. In a blog post, The Krazy Coupon Lady also advised bringing your own reusable bags. Many locations offer a 5- to 10-cent discount when you do.

Regular shoppers on the r/Frugal subreddit agreed that you can find some deals at Whole Foods if you take time to comparison shop. “Whole Foods has a reputation of being expensive (rightfully so) but when I actually compare pricing on a number of items to my regional chain, they are actually lower,” wrote reddit user i_hate_beignets. “It’s obviously not a discount grocer but people exaggerate how expensive it is IMO.”

Redditors touted the 365 by Whole Foods Market store brand for its high quality and comparatively low price. Redditor Crusador104 wrote: “Their store brand is very affordable and they have tons of cheap options even outside of that.”

With that in mind, what are some of the best January deals you can get at Whole Foods right now?

365 by Whole Foods Market Extra Virgin Olive Oil

The Krazy Coupon Lady recommended the 365 brand of Mediterranean Blend extra virgin olive oil in the giant 101-ounce can as one of the store’s best values — coming in at just 20 cents an ounce. You can purchase the smaller, 33-ounce can if you don’t feel you can use that much olive oil, but you’ll spend 3 cents more per ounce.

365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Pacific Rim Ground Coffee

Whole Foods Organic Pacific Rim coffee in the Vienna Roast variety compares to the brand-name Allegro, but for a few pennies less. We found a 12-oz. package of Vienna Roast from Allegro for $9.24 on Amazon, or 77 cents an ounce. You can grab a 24 oz. package of Pacific Rim Vienna Roast at Whole Foods for $17.49, or roughly 73 cents an ounce. If you drink coffee several times a day, the savings can add up.

365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Heavy Cream

If you like heavy cream in that coffee, grab some while you’re at Whole Foods. The store sells their private-label brand of organic heavy cream just $3.49 a pint. That’s $1.50 savings over Target, which sells Horizon organic heavy cream for $4.99. Whole Foods also beats out Walmart on heavy cream pricing, which sells Horizon for $5.24 and Organic Valley for $5.12.

Sustainable Wild Caught Shrimp

Sustainable seafood often comes with a higher price tag. In the case of shrimp, the larger they are, the more you can expect to pay. Whole Foods is offering white shrimp, 16- to 20-count per pound, for just $11.69 for Prime members. However, the deal is only good through Jan. 16, 2024.

We found similar shrimp at FultonFishMarket.com for $29.99 per pound. Whole Foods’ everyday price of $16.99 to $17.29 is still the better bargain.

Taylor Farms Bagged Salad Kits

Prime members save an extra 78 cents at Whole Foods when buying two Taylor Farms bagged salad kits, bringing the price down to $3.50 per bag. This is less than Walmart’s price of $3.98. The selection may vary by store. Whole Foods advertised Dill Pickle, Mediterranean Street Corn and Green Goddess blends on the website.

Bulk Nuts

You can’t go wrong with Whole Foods’ options in bulk foods, including nuts, seeds, and trail mix. Keep in mind, Whole Foods may not have the lowest prices around for nuts but, as CleanPlates.com pointed out, you often can’t find organic nuts at other stores. Plus, the ability to buy only the amount you need can help keep your grocery bill down.

Broader Thoughts on Whole Foods

Does Whole Foods really equal “whole paycheck?” It doesn’t have to if you shop carefully and stick to your list. As in other grocery stores, stick to the perimeter, where you’ll find fresh produce, organic dairy, and other items that cost less than packaged foods.

To save even more, consider ordering online and having your groceries shipped. This can help cut down on impulse purchases and also save time. Prime members get free shipping on 365 by Whole Foods Market brand staples, including pantry essentials, paper goods and snacks.

