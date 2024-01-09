6 Cheap Hobbies To Start in 2024 That Will Make You Extra Money

SolStock / Getty Images

The best side hustles are the ones you can launch with minimal upfront expense and that you would do anyway for free because they’re based on a hobby you enjoy.

If you’re looking to open a second income stream in 2024, consider turning one of these common and inexpensive hobbies into an easy-to-start side gig that could become a steady source of financial security.

Lawn Care and Landscaping

Gene Caballero is the co-founder of GreenPal, a platform he describes as “the Uber for lawn care.” His company pairs local landscaping businesses with homeowners in need of service.

He’s now a millionaire, but he started with a passion for landscaping that became a hobby before evolving into a business.

“Lawn care offers up to $50 to $60 per hour with a low barrier to entry,” said Caballero. “Starting this business requires minimal initial investment and is accessible even for beginners. By providing consistent, high-quality services and efficiently managing your time and resources, it’s feasible to scale a lawn care operation into a lucrative venture.”

3D Modeling

According to Precedence Research, the 3D printing industry is poised to grow from $17.38 billion in 2022 to $98.31 billion in 2032. If you’ve got a knack for digital modeling, you can siphon a sliver of those billions off for yourself.

“3D modeling stands out as a prime candidate,” said Paul Chow, the CTO and co-founder of 3DGearZone, a site dedicated to the 3D printing industry. “It’s a skill that blends creativity with technology, and the beauty of 3D modeling is its low barrier to entry. It’s low-cost to start — there’s plenty of free software out there. Plus, the skills you pick up can open up loads of opportunities, from freelance gigs to selling your designs online. As someone who’s seen the industry from the inside, I can vouch for the growing demand for 3D modeling skills. It’s creative, fun, and could be your ticket to earning extra cash.”

Social Media Content Creation

If you have a knack for making clever or compelling social media posts that generate buzz, you could go from wasting time online to earning money on the side.

“Social media selling is a simple side hustle that anyone can start immediately,” said Evan Wray, CEO and co-founder of Mavely, which he calls a platform for “everyday influencers.”

Platforms like Mavely connect anyone who shares genuine, authentic content on social media with companies that share affiliate links for the content creator to embed and earn a commission on products purchased via their link.

Wary gave the example of Khadijah Oliver, a chiropractor who used Mavely to turn a hobby into a side hustle.

“In her first week on Mavely, she earned over $1,200 — about $171 per day — via links posted to her TikTok and Instagram,” he said. “In her first month using Mavely, she gained 10,000 organic followers on TikTok and earned more than $7,000 in commission.”

Tutoring and Instruction

If you’ve gotten good at something, you probably like doing it, and there’s no better side hustle than one that’s based on something you enjoy.

“One of the simplest ways to set up an inexpensive side hustle is to start with services you can offer based on interests, skills, or helpful tools you already have,” said Natalia Brown, chief compliance and consumer affairs officer for National Debt Relief. “For example, if you can play an instrument or are a math whizz, there may be an opportunity to offer lessons or tutoring in your area.”

Music and math are just two examples. You can make money giving lessons on anything you excel at, from tennis to drawing to speaking Spanish and beyond.

Caring for Neighborhood Kids and Pets

If you love children and animals, and you have a gift for keeping them alive, well and out of trouble, you could be sitting on a built-in side hustle that’s free to launch and that could spread quickly by word of mouth.

“If you have time in your schedule, consider providing neighborhood parents with the important service of babysitting or, if you enjoy caring for pets, offering to walk or watch their dogs,” said Brown. “These are fun ways to provide a positive service to your community while earning some extra money.”

Woodworking

Eugene Madondo is the founder of GoRECON, a hub for aftermarket truck parts and accessories, but his passion is woodworking — and he’s living proof that inexpensive creative hobbies can pay thanks to marketplaces like Etsy.

“Woodworking presents a promising opportunity for income in 2024,” he said. “Crafting bespoke wooden items, tailored to market demands, can yield substantial returns.”

Madondo should know. With seven years of experience as a hobbyist, he learned how to make his passion pay by selling his best creations online.

“Specifically, I’ve earned $32,000 through commissioned projects and online sales of unique handcrafted furniture pieces and home decor items,” he said.

