6 Companies Currently Hiring for Work-From-Home Jobs That Pay $100K

While many companies have implemented return-to-office mandates, there are still a good number of employers who are hiring for work-from-home positions — and well-paying ones at that. FlexJobs identified several companies that have been hiring for remote positions since 2014, all of which are currently hiring for roles that pay six figures.

Here’s a look at the companies that are currently hiring for work-from-home roles paying $100,000 or more.

CVS Health

Recent remote job title:

Lead Software Engineer – Decision Science ($115,000 – $240,000)

Elevance Health

Recent remote job title:

Medicaid Medical Director ($227,680 – $409,824)

Parexel

Recent remote job title:

Director, Project Quality and Risk Management ($126,229)

SAP

Recent remote job title:

Developer Marketing Manager ($132,300 – $275,200)

Stride, Inc.

Recent remote job title:

Head of Business Development ($155,388 – $265,303)

UnitedHealth Group

Recent remote job title:

Senior Medical Director – Oncology ($363,459 – $574,956)

These job listings were active as of Nov. 22, 2023.

