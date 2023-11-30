6 Companies Currently Hiring for Work-From-Home Jobs That Pay $100K
While many companies have implemented return-to-office mandates, there are still a good number of employers who are hiring for work-from-home positions — and well-paying ones at that. FlexJobs identified several companies that have been hiring for remote positions since 2014, all of which are currently hiring for roles that pay six figures.
Side Gig: Earn Up To $200/Hour With This Easy-To-Start Job, No College Degree Required
Read More: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases
Here’s a look at the companies that are currently hiring for work-from-home roles paying $100,000 or more.
Sponsored: Open a new checking account and earn early paycheck access; up to 2 days early with Discover® Cashback Debit with Early Pay
CVS Health
Recent remote job title:
Lead Software Engineer – Decision Science ($115,000 – $240,000)
Maximize Your Paycheck: Best Banks for Early Direct Deposit
Elevance Health
Recent remote job title:
Medicaid Medical Director ($227,680 – $409,824)
Parexel
Recent remote job title:
Director, Project Quality and Risk Management ($126,229)
SAP
Recent remote job title:
Developer Marketing Manager ($132,300 – $275,200)
Stride, Inc.
Recent remote job title:
Head of Business Development ($155,388 – $265,303)
UnitedHealth Group
Recent remote job title:
Senior Medical Director – Oncology ($363,459 – $574,956)
More From GOBankingRates
11 Signs You're Struggling Financially -- and 3 Ways To Get Back on Track
11 Uncommon Investments That Can Actually Make You A Lot of Money
These job listings were active as of Nov. 22, 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Companies Currently Hiring for Work-From-Home Jobs That Pay $100K