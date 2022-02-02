U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,589.38
    +42.84 (+0.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,629.33
    +224.09 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,417.55
    +71.54 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,027.98
    -22.76 (-1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.35
    +0.15 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.00
    +5.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1308
    +0.0033 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7660
    -0.0340 (-1.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3572
    +0.0046 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4270
    -0.2550 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,533.43
    -1,099.30 (-2.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    875.06
    -20.41 (-2.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.00
    +47.22 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

These are the 6 companies in Graham & Walker's latest accelerator class

Greg Kumparak
·3 min read

Graham & Walker, an accelerator and venture fund focused on helping female and non-binary founders, has announced the latest batch of companies to enter its accelerator program. I hopped on a call with G&W founder Leslie Feinzaig to hear what's new with the program and what these six new companies are up to.

If you're unfamiliar with Graham & Walker, you might know it better by its former name: Female Founders Alliance. The group rebranded to Graham & Walker at the end of 2021, alongside an announcement that they'd raised a $10 million dollar fund. Haje wrote up the details of the rebrand — and the thinking behind the new name — right here.

Likewise, you might see G&W's accelerator program referred to as both "the Graham & Walker Accelerator" and "Ready Set Raise"; the latter was the accelerator program's name prior to the rebrand, but the classic name still pops up from time to time.

The Graham & Walker accelerator is a six week virtual program meant to help the participating founders take their early-but-proven businesses to the next level, and to navigate the complexities of fundraising and storytelling. The companies get one-on-one coaching, investor/mentor access, and PR support in exchange for 5% equity.

Without further ado, the six companies from this latest class:

Image Credits: Bilin Academy

Bilin Academy

Online classes for multilangual families looking to strengthen their kids' grasp of a culture and language, using immersive activities to teach rather than focusing solely on the language itself. It currently offers classes like chess, art, debate, and calligraphy, with most classes currently led in Chinese.

Image Credits: Blink Date

Blink Date

A voice-first dating app. Rather than having you swipe through a thousand profile pictures, they match you with another user for a ten minute voice-only conversation. After the conversation, a "Glance" feature offers up a handful of pictures that might be the person you spoke to. If all the stars align and both sides are interested in talking more after the voice date/glance, a match is made.

Image Credits: Local,Away

Local,Away

Love the way people dress in New York, or Seattle, or Paris? Local,Away is building a region-focused fashion platform, allowing influencers (or "styletrotters" as they call them) in a given area the ability to highlight trends, local brands, and make money for finding 'fits.

Image Credits: Obánj

Obánj

A monthly membership program for borrowing high end jewelry — think Dior, Hermés, etc. Membership costs $49 or $99 a month (for one piece or three pieces of jewelry at a time, respectively); you can keep a piece as long as you want (assuming you keep your membership active), or swap it out with free shipping in both directions.

Image Credits: OpenField

OpenField

A tool for organizing efforts to get the word out (think political canvassing, or distributing vaccine information) either by knocking on doors or via phone banking. You tell them where you want to talk to people, and their platform helps divvy up the duties, share conversation-starter scripts, track notes on conversations you've had with a household, etc.

Image Credits: SaySo

SaySo

An enterprise tool for modifying a speaker's accent in real time — like, for example, making an accent more subtle when you're talking on the phone to someone in another region — while preserving "the speaker's voice and intonation"

Recommended Stories

  • Joshua Ray Walker Turns the Sexy Up to 11 on ‘Tonight Show’ Debut

    Country music's most fascinating young songwriter performs the swaggering "Sexy After Dark" for Jimmy Fallon

  • CNN President Jeff Zucker Resigns, Citing Relationship With Colleague

    The network head disclosed the relationship with executive Allison Gollust during probe of former CNN host Chris Cuomo, a person familiar with the matter said.

  • Meta earnings: 'User engagement' will be key for Facebook parent company

    Wall Street Horizon VP of Research Christine Short joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss measuring Meta's growth through active monthly users, Google shares heading into its stock-split announcement, and Amazon's earnings.

  • Spotify set to report earnings amid Joe Rogan backlash, but analysts still bullish

    Spotify is set to report fourth quarter earnings amid growing backlash over podcaster Joe Rogan.

  • 4 Dates for Disney Stock Investors to Circle in February

    February is the shortest month of the year, but that doesn't mean Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) won't be making waves. From an earnings report next week to new releases coming later this month, there's going to be a lot to watch when it comes to Disney. You'd think Disney would never be the home to an eight-part series about the Pamela Anderson-Tommy Lee sex tape scandal of 1997, but here we are with Pam & Tommy premiering on Disney's majority-owned Hulu on Wednesday.

  • CNN president resigns after relationship with co-worker

    CNN President Jeff Zucker abruptly resigned Wednesday after acknowledging a consensual relationship with another network executive — an entanglement that came to light during an investigation of now-fired anchor Chris Cuomo. Zucker said he acknowledged the relationship when asked about it as part of the Cuomo investigation, which revealed that the former anchor had aided his brother, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as he navigated a sexual harassment scandal. “I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t,” Zucker wrote in a memo announcing the end of his nine-year tenure.

  • Here’s How Much Gisele Bündchen’s Net Worth Compares to Husband Tom Brady

    She may not have an NFL salary, but she still makes millions each year.

  • Kirsten Dunst Recalled Feeling Uncomfortable During Intimate Scenes With Jamie Dornan In "Marie Antoinette"

    The former costars chatted during an interview for Variety's Actors on Actors series.View Entire Post ›

  • 20 Times David Letterman, Howard Stern, And Ellen DeGeneres Tried To Embarrass Their Guests For Laughs, And It Was Incredibly Inappropriate

    Ellen really did a whole segment about words Sofía Vergara couldn't pronounce.View Entire Post ›

  • A woman received notes back after circling her husband’s moles before his dermatologist appointment

    ‘The dermatologist understood the assignment,’ one viewer writes

  • Ethereum Whales Still Bullish on Shiba Inu, Grab 50 Billion SHIB

    As another major Ethereum whale adds a massive amount of Shiba Inu token to its crypto portfolio, can the meme token see a jump in price?

  • Britney Spears Works Up a Sweat in Vibrant Yellow Sports Bra, Short Shorts and Gray Sneakers

    Britney Spears exercises in style.

  • After Sean Penn Said There's Been An "Absence Of Male Behavior," Thandiwe Newton Rightfully Slammed It As "Nonsense"

    "MF you used to be sexy but now you're just tragic."View Entire Post ›

  • Factbox-​Five facts about former CNN president Jeff Zucker

    * Zucker began his career at NBC in 1986 as a researcher for NBC Sports' coverage of the 1988 Summer Olympic Games in Seoul, South Korea. * He was president and CEO of NBC Universal from 2007 to 2011. Zucker has served as president of CNN Worldwide since 2013.

  • Here's what P&G plans for its 2022 Super Bowl ad

    Procter & Gamble is bringing back the brand that invented sports marketing for its advertisement during Super Bowl LVI.

  • Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart Announce They're Having First Child Together

    The couple revealed that they “are EXTENDING the family🤰🏽” with a baby alongside pictures of Da Brat snuggling up behind her soon-to-be spouse.

  • Jason Ritter Defends Wife Melanie Lynskey Against Body-Shaming Trolls in Cheeky Post

    "Skinny does not always equal healthy," Melanie Lynskey wrote to her body-shaming haters before her husband, Jason Ritter, chimed in with a statement of his own

  • Facebook should focus on bitcoin, says Twitter founder

    Jack Dorsey criticises Meta’s Diem crypto project, saying BTC is already ‘the native currency of the internet’

  • Pixel Vault banks $100 million in funding to chase an NFT media empire

    The world of NFTs is bizarre, confounding and exhilarating. This past year, institutional investors have seemed to grow obsessed with NFT opportunities -- a space few of them examined seriously before 2021 -- dropping billions of dollars into equity investments in startups including Dapper Labs, OpenSea and Sky Mavis. Investors' latest NFT bet is on a startup called Pixel Vault -- a massive NFT collection of superheroes that has the goal of growing into a decentralized Marvel-esque empire.

  • Lisa Ling reveals the 'really strange' relationship she had with Prince

    Lisa Ling appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!&nbsp;Monday, where she revealed she once dated music legend Prince. Two decades ago, when Ling was a regular co-host on The View, Prince frequently watched the show and took a particular interest in Ling. Eventually, Prince had his people call her people. "One day, our assistant gets a call from a man who says, 'Yes, he would like to speak with Ms. Ling.' And our assistant is, like, 'Who is he? What are you talking about?' And he kept going, 'He would like to speak to her.' Finally he said, 'The artist formerly known as Prince would like to speak to Lisa.' And so, knowing how much I loved Prince, she said. 'Okay, well, here is her cell phone number.' She wouldn't ordinarily give it out. But she knew I loved Prince." Ling went on to share what happened when Prince called her. "He gets on the phone. I hear this voice, you know, this kind of soft voice, and it was him. I could tell clearly. He asked me if I wanted to go to the TLC concert with him. So I'm, like, 'Yeah! Yes, I would love to.' So he said, 'I'm going to send a car to pick you up, come to my hotel, ask for Karl Marx, and they'll let you come up to my room. He registered as Karl Marx." Prince using German philosopher Karl Marx as his alias was interesting enough. However, Ling said it got even more interesting. Ling shared, "I go up. He opens the door, and he is a pretty diminutive guy, and he looked at my shoes, and he said, 'I really like your shoes.' It felt like he wanted to try them on, but I thought that would be weird!" Ling then recounted that the two of them went to the TLC show and, afterwards, went back to his hotel room, but was quick to point out that it wasn't a #MeToo situation. "I wasn't really concerned that he was going to try anything, because it was when he was going through his Jehovah Witness stage. I felt pretty confident it'd be okay. So, we ended up talking until five in the morning about philosophy and having these very, very serious discussions. And that was it. I left Karl Marx's room and went back, and he asked me to come over the next day again. And so, I went over there, and we talked until five o'clock in the morning. Had a great, incredibly stimulating discussion," explained Ling, before she described the weird thing that happened next. "The next day I went back and was doing my job at The View, and I was talking on-air about someone that I dated a long time ago. And I got a call at five o'clock the next morning, and it was Prince calling himself, the guy didn't call, and he said, 'Who were you talking about?' And I said, 'I was talking about someone in my past.'" Ling said Prince got very inquisitive, asking, "Why were you talking about him?" "As though we were, like, we had a relationship or something," Ling told Kimmel. "But I was talking about someone in my past. And that was it. He never called me. That was my relationship with Prince." "It was really strange. I mean, I still to this day think that he is the greatest artist who ever lived. But it was a little bit of a weird interaction that we had over the course of a couple days," concluded Ling.