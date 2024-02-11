6 Downsides of Remote Work That Nobody Talks About

mapodile / iStock/Getty Images

If you’ve ever considered working remotely, you might dream of all the perks — saving money by not having to commute, enjoying your lunch while watching your favorite show and being able to take your dog for a walk during your breaks.

Read: Ramit Sethi Shares 3 Tips for Becoming Rich on an Average Salary

See: 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

And while those are all great perks, working remotely also has its disadvantages.

From being overlooked by your superiors to getting stuck in work mode, here are six downsides of remote work that nobody talks about.

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Being Overlooked for Promotions

“Currently, one of the most talked about downsides of a remote work arrangement is a fear of being overlooked for promotions,” said Christine Durst, co-founder of Staffcentrix, LLC and Rat Race Rebellion. “There is a school of thought that if you’re not seen, you’re stuck.

“When workers were thrust into remote work arrangements during COVID, most companies didn’t have solid practices in place for managing a distributed workforce, let alone methods for measuring their productivity. As a result, while some newly-remote workers are slacking off, others are in a constant sprint, and management is looking at them as equals.”

How I Make $5,000 a Month in Passive Income Doing Just 10 Hours of Work a Year

Increased Likelihood of Being Laid Off

Being overlooked for a promotion is one thing, but being laid off from your job is entirely another.

“A recent report from the Society for Human Resource Managers (SHRM) showed that remote workers are 35% more likely to face layoffs than their office-based peers,” said Andrea J. Miller, ACC, SHRM-SC, a leadership and performance coach and consultant. “This isn’t just about job security, it’s a wake-up call on the importance of staying visible and proactive in your career path, even from behind a screen.”

Story continues

Struggling With Isolation

Sheilah Skinner currently works at a remote job and said that the downside is the isolation you experience.

“I worked as a CNA for 15 years,” she said. “I was surrounded by people all day for 12 hours at a time. As a CNA, I thought that being an office worker, you would enjoy the peace and quiet. Now that I am a remote worker, I tremendously miss the deep conversations that I had with my fellow coworkers.

“Now that I work remotely, I am in my ‘own head’ a lot. If I didn’t work out or read, I would be in a spiraling depression. I grab onto community resource groups and events now to make connections with others, but even that takes more courage for me.”

Not Being Taken Seriously by Friends and Family Members

Patrick Beltran, a freelance content manager with Ardoz Digital who has been doing remote work for over six years, said that when he started working remotely his family didn’t take it seriously.

“They often interrupted me during work hours, thinking that since I was at home, I was available for long chats or errands … I had to constantly remind them that I was actually working and couldn’t just drop everything to attend to non-work-related matters.

“People often comment, ‘You’re just on the computer all day!’ Because they can’t see the physical results of my work … It was only after I explained how well my fake job paid — better than what they earned at my age — that they started to see things differently.”

Neglecting Healthy Habits

Beltran said that it’s easy to neglect healthy habits when working remotely, which is another big downside.

“During my first couple of years, it was very difficult transitioning and getting into a healthy routine,” Beltran said. “I mean, without a commute, it’s tempting to wake up just before work starts, and this disrupted my eating patterns and sleep schedule. In 2020, I gained a lot of weight … due to this disrupted routine. It was only after I returned to a healthy routine that I managed to lose that weight.”

Difficulty Getting Out of ‘Work Mode’

Sarah Spencer, director of operations for Content Cucumber, said she has trouble turning off her work at the end of each day.

“Even if I avoid checking apps, without a consistent routine, it is challenging to get out of work mode and engage in the rest of my life,” she said. “I have built a routine of turning off my work-specific tech, tidying my desk for the next day and working out immediately after work to help signal to my brain that the workday is done, and I strongly recommend similar routines to my friends who are newer to remote work.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Downsides of Remote Work That Nobody Talks About