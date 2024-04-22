6 European Cities Where You Can Still Enjoy a Luxury Vacation for Cheap

Yasonya / Shutterstock.com

If you’re planning ahead for summer travels — or are looking for a last-minute spring getaway — you’ll be happy to know that there are many European destinations that are more affordable than you might think.

While you may have to pay a pretty penny for your plane ticket, there are several cities where you can enjoy five-star accommodations and world-class dining for much less than you would pay in the United States.

Here are a few European cities where you can enjoy a luxurious vacation on a budget.

Lisbon, Portugal

Foodies on a budget should head to Lisbon, where you can enjoy a three-course meal for two with a bottle of house wine for an average price of $42, according to the Post Office City Costs Barometer. For affordable five-star hotel accommodations, consider the 1908 Lisboa Hotel, which will cost around $200 per night.

Vilnius, Lithuania

Vilnius hit all the marks on the Post Office City Costs Barometer — it ranked No. 2 for overall affordable European destination, No. 1 for most affordable accommodations, No. 4 for lowest-priced meals and No. 5 for lowest-cost cultural attractions.

You can stay at a four-star hotel, such as the Congress Avenue Hotel, for as little as $53 per night, or a five-star hotel, like the Radisson Collection Astorija Hotel, Vilnius, for as little as $107 per night.

Athens, Greece

There are many cities in Greece that have become unaffordable, but Athens remains an inexpensive destination for a European getaway. Enjoy a three-course meal for two and a bottle of wine for an average of just $43, according to the Post Office barometer.

Zagreb, Croatia

Enjoy fine dining and cultural attractions for cheap when you visit this Baltic destination. The average cost for a three-course dinner for two with a bottle of house wine is $61, and the average cost to visit cultural attractions like museums and heritage sites is $12.50, the Post Office reported.

Budapest, Hungary

This capital city is as picturesque as it is affordable. If you’re looking for an inexpensive spa experience, pay a visit to the city’s famous thermal baths. For five-star accommodations, consider the Corinthia Budapest, which has rates as low as $151 per night.

Lille, France

Forget Paris if you’re looking to save money. Instead, head to Lille, where you can enjoy cultural attractions for an average of $15, according to the Post Office. Take a step back into history with a stay at the five-star L’Hermitage Gantois hotel, which was built in the 15th century and has rates starting at $217 per night.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 European Cities Where You Can Still Enjoy a Luxury Vacation for Cheap