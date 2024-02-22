6 Expensive Costco Items That Are Definitely Worth the Cost

slobo / Getty Images

You shop at Costco because you know the brand, you know the deals, and you know you might even get to taste test a few of the free samples while you are inside the store. There’s no reason that Costco would not be your first stop for the best items for your household, from groceries to clothes to everyday supplies.

Some offerings at Costco do seem to be a little higher in terms of price. Are they still worth it? A few of them certainly are. GOBankingRates consulted shopping experts to find out which items might cost a little more at Costco but are worth the extra dollars for uniqueness, quality or another reason altogether.

Here are six expensive Costco items that are definitely worth the cost.

Kirkland Signature Sheet Set

Costco Retail Price: $74.99

When you go to sleep at night, you do not want to have nightmares that you overpaid for your bedding, including sheets and pillow cases. Rest assured that the money you spend on the Kirkland Signature 680 thread count sheet set — complete with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and four pillowcases — has you covered with quality.

“Its luxurious quality rivals that of high-end brands, providing an opulent sleeping experience without the steep price tag,” said Guillaume Drew, founder of Or & Zon handcrafted goods. “The exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail in these sheets underscore the intersection of luxury and value.”

Beast Blender Deluxe

Costco Retail Price: $129.99

“Beast Blender Deluxe is a powerful performance blender with accessories for fitness enthusiasts and smoothie lovers,” said Jeanel Alvarado, a retail expert at RetailBoss.

“The base, blade assembly, three blending vessels of varying sizes, three storage lids, two drinking lids and two carry caps ensure you have everything needed for various blending tasks,” Alvarado added. “It is one of the only high-quality blenders on the market with the ability to liquify multiple ingredients, from leafy vegetables to frozen fruits.”

Alvarado said, “One of the reasons to purchase [this blender] from Costco is that, although it is a high price point, it is a better value than purchasing directly from Beast; Also, with Costco’s unbeatable return policy, you can always return it if anything goes wrong.”

Vitamix Venturist Pro Blender

Costco Retail Price: $399.99

Even though the Vitamix Venturist Pro Blender is $400, Abhi Madan, the co-founder and creative director of Amarra, said it “is a kitchen essential that exemplifies durability and versatility, qualities much appreciated in both fashion creation and culinary explorations.”

“While these items may carry a hefty price tag compared to standard offerings, their longevity, performance and the luxurious experience they provide unequivocally justify the cost,” said Madan.

Madan noted that the pricing information on Costco’s website only helps to reinforce “transparency and ease of purchase for consumers seeking unparalleled quality.”

Kirkland Signature Stainless Steel 6 Burner Gas Grill

Costco Retail Price: $899.99

Warm weather is just around the corner, and you don’t want to be caught unprepared for grilling season. Count on Costco’s in-house Kirkland brand to be there with a stainless steel six burner gas grill to keep the tasty times coming all year long. Features like LED nobs and 737 square inches of total cooking surface add to the price tag, but it’s worth it.

Jack, a Costco customer, left a glowing review on the Kirkland Signature Stainless Steel 6 Burner Gas Grill: “Feature for feature comparison, this grill is a really good value. Way better than most other grills at big box hardware stores. You can spend double [or more] for a Weber or other higher tier brands, but I’d argue this is equivalent in most regards, and better in some.”

LG 86″ 4K TV

Costco Retail Price: $999.99

Imagine catching all the action of the big game on an even bigger screen for every fan in your house or setting up a family movie night where every cousin has a great seat. Now, imagine getting the LG LED LCD TV with 4K UHD at Costco, as well as getting it set up in your home so you can have the ultimate entertainment system.

“When Costco offered this LG UR8000 86-inch TV… delivered INSIDE the home, it was too good an offer to pass-by,” wrote customer Robbie, giving this purchase a five-out-of-five star review on Costco’s website. “…Since this was delivered inside the home, in a room of customer choice, this was a [no-brainer], so I ordered it.”

“The TV is spectacular and fantastic value for the price you pay; not to mention Costco’s amazing return policy and included additional 2-year warranty,” concluded Robbie’s review.

De’Longhi Eletta Evo Coffee Machine

Costco Retail Price: $1,799.99

You love to wake up to a freshly and expertly made cup of coffee, but is it worth it to get the fully automatic one from De’Longhi Eletta Evo at Costco? According to Dan Gallagher, VP of Operations at Aegle Nutrition, the answer is: absolutely.

Gallagher got the automatic espresso machine from Costco and, in his own words, “paid handsomely for it.”

“In the long-run, however, it was definitely worth the expense, as it saves me time and money each morning,” explained Gallagher. “I no longer have to budget extra time and money for a stop at the coffee shop. I can enjoy my espresso at home at a more leisurely pace. After a year, the machine basically paid for itself, so the $1,800 price tag was definitely worth it.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Expensive Costco Items That Are Definitely Worth the Cost