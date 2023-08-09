6 Financial Warnings For Those Looking To Buy a Used Car This Summer

fotostorm / Getty Images

The best time to buy a used car is when you need it and feel financially ready. But if you’re looking to make a purchase before the end of summer, there are a few things you should look out for.

See: 9 Red Flags To Watch Out For When Buying a Used Car

Find: Don’t Buy a Car at a Dealership on This Day of the Week

Before you make a trip to the car dealership, expect to see higher sticker tags from non-negotiable dealer-added accessories or market adjustments, Edmunds stated. You can still find discounts, but they vary by brand.

“We’re going in the right direction, but the degree to which you could call a discount getting closer to normal varies quite a bit from one make to the next,” said Ivan Drury, director of insights for Edmunds. “For consumers, this means a lot more research as there are no longer any universal truths to discounts and car buying.”

Before making a purchase, check the car inside and out. If you can, get the car inspected by a qualified specialist before final negotiations. Here are some things to look out for before buying a used car this summer.

Don’t Buy Too Early

Try to avoid buying a new (used) car until the last four months of the year. According to Edmunds analysts, this is when automakers start pushing out the newest models, and dealerships are looking to get rid of older stock.

This is also when you can find deals on trade-ins entering the used car inventory. When there are more cars, it’s easier to find better prices — especially if the dealership is trying to hit their end-of-year quota.

Broken AC

A faulty air conditioning system is a common car problem, according to MotorBiscuit, which can seriously impact your summer road trip plans. AC is a must-have, and you’ll want to schedule a service appointment if you notice your system is struggling. Data from Kelley Blue Book shows that the average cost of car AC repair is between $384 and $445.

Weird Smell

Used cars won’t have that new car smell, but if you notice a weird odor, there could be a mildew or mold problem. This isn’t a deal breaker, and you can remove this on your own. However, it’s a labor-intensive job, and it could take several cleaning sessions to remove the smell.

Story continues

Also: 9 Best Hybrid Cars Under $30K If You’re Unable To Go Fully Electric

Declining Battery

Car batteries work harder in the summer, so make sure to check the battery to see if everything is in good condition, MotorBiscuit reported. A car battery replacement will set you back about $45 to $250, according to Kelley Blue Book, depending on its power, size and quality.

Run Down Windshield Wipers

You don’t want to get caught in a summer storm with tattered windshield wipers. Check the windshield wipers when looking for a car and make sure to get them replaced every six months. New windshield wiper blades cost between $53 and $64, per Kelley Blue Book data.

Weakened Tires

A flat tire in the middle of your summer road trip isn’t ideal. MotorBicuits says high temperatures can badly affect your tires. As temperatures increase, the air pressure in your tires increases and can weaken your tires.

Check the tires for over or under-inflation. If you need new tires, this can cost about $200 per tire, including installation, per Kelley Blue Book.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Financial Warnings For Those Looking To Buy a Used Car This Summer