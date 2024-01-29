6 First Jobs for Gen Z That Can Put Them on the Road to Millionaire Status

Johnce / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Despite Gen Z’s age, this digital generation is paving the way for new and unique career ventures, and thanks to the rapid digitalization of the world, many Gen Zers already have some seriously helpful tech skills under their belt. Turns out, watching hours of TikTok has made them critical of the difference between a rushed ad and a well-executed one. By stalking their Instagram engagement, they have gained some savvy data analytical skills tracking audience engagement, and when the best time of the day to post.

Thanks to their entrepreneurial spirit and digital comfortability, young Americans are already well on their way to millionaire status. Check out this list of first jobs that can pave the way to financial success and becoming a millionaire as a young American.

Content Marketing

Average Starting Salary: $74,000

If you’re always recommending your favorite products to friends and family, why not get paid for your marketing passions? Content marketing is all about cultivating a long-term relationship with consumers not just immediate sales, so think of your customers as your close friends, and work your persuasive magic.

“If you are an ambitious Zoomer willing to take risks, I recommend content marketing,” said Nathan Brunner, CEO of Salarship. “With new AI technologies, the content landscape is increasingly cluttered with low-effort and unoriginal articles. This is a great opportunity for motivated young people who are willing to interview experts, create original videos, and publish interesting analyses.”

Healthcare

Average Starting Salary: $48,000

For the caretakers who always find themselves jumping at the opportunity to help others and find themselves feeling most fulfilled after offering a hand; a healthcare career isn’t only good for the heart; but it’s a solid move for the wallet.

“For those looking for higher-paying jobs, healthcare is in demand and growing,” said Herman “Tommy” Thompson Jr., CFP and financial planner with Innovative Financial Group. “Physician Assistants can make over $100,000 coming out of school. Medical doctors can make significantly more money, but there is a lot of school before that happens.”

Software Development

Average Starting Salary: $73,000

Tech-savvy Gen Zers might want to ride the wave of the tech boom. Not only is a career in software development complete with a high starting salary but also allows for rapid career advancement within a dynamic industry–a major bonus for a Generation looking for a fluid work environment. Plus, If joining a corporation isn’t your thing–there are other ways to be finally successful in this career space.

“It might be wiser for Zoomer software developers to take the initiative and start their venture or join a startup,” Brunner said. “Now is the best time to get started. Every week, there are headlines of small to medium tech companies who are raising capital due to the recent hype in AI technologies. As an early entrant, you get to own a share of the business, which can make you a millionaire if the company succeeds.”

Data Science

Average Starting Salary: $79,000

A slower but safer way to millionaire status is to build your career through highly sought-after technical skills. If you are a math, physical, or economics graduate eyeing the fields of quantitative analysis, statistics or data analysis, you are on the right track.

“Recruiters are currently struggling to find candidates with advanced statistics proficiency,” Brunner said. “In particular, there is a high demand for professionals who can perform multivariate statistical analysis, build machine learning models, and handle large-scale datasets.”

Insurance Sales

Average Starting Salary: $55,000

Gen Z has seen rapid changes in technology, society and the economy before they got their first paycheck. The quickly changing landscape they grew up in gave them immense adaptability they can leverage throughout shifting market dynamics as an insurance salesperson. However, there is an important caveat.

“Top earners in insurance sales can make over $15,000 per month,” Brunner said. “However, you must be warned that these earnings are tied to performance through a commission-based system. This means that while it is possible to become relatively rich with a career in sales, there is a huge difference between the highest and lowest earners.”

One helpful asset for young Americans to bring to play here is digital literacy and social media finesse, which can help build an online presence in the insurance sales arena.

Crypto Currency Trading

Average Starting Salary: $64,000

Despite the recent crypto rollercoaster, this can be an incredibly lucrative venture for young Americans looking to dip their toe into the world of investments. This generation’s comfort with digital investments has already proven to be quite successful, with many striking it rich on Bitcoin.

“This particular generation is also savvy with their investing, including the stock market, and cryptocurrency,” Brunner said. “They often use online platforms for trading – which have risen to prominence during their maturation – and are known for taking bold investment strategies. Don’t discount them as “fad” investors because some of them have made enough money investing in those fads to last a lifetime.”

All average starting salaries have been obtained from Glassdoor.

