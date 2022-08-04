U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,152.02
    -3.15 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,727.19
    -85.31 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,720.58
    +52.42 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,903.69
    -5.23 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.33
    -2.33 (-2.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.60
    +34.20 (+1.93%)
     

  • Silver

    20.18
    +0.29 (+1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0249
    +0.0077 (+0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6760
    -0.0720 (-2.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2170
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8830
    -0.9480 (-0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,499.12
    -964.65 (-4.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    517.04
    -15.60 (-2.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,448.06
    +2.38 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

6 first-time funds see an advantage in entering a downturn without a large portfolio

Rebecca Szkutak
·3 min read

Who will fare better in the current venture downturn?

Will it be the legacy investors with years of experience amassed through multiple market cycles — but who also have a sizable portfolio to worry about — or the emerging managers who are looking at the market with fresh eyes and a clean slate? We're about to find out.

Last year saw a record 270 first-time funds close, according to PitchBook data, which means there are almost 300 emerging managers who raised their fund in a bull market and are now deploying it in very different market conditions.

We polled six first-time funds to better understand how this group of investors is navigating the downturn.

Several first-time fund managers, like Giuseppe Stuto, co-founder and managing partner of 186 Ventures, a Boston-based early-stage generalist fund, told TechCrunch that entering the downturn with a very small existing portfolio could serve as a big advantage.

"We don’t carry any of the baggage that may come with having previous funds or having a lot of capital tied up in what seems to be highly overpriced vintages," Stuto said. "Just like a founder, who looks at the world differently than subject matter experts, we (first-time managers) bring a fresh outlook of how certain problems and industries are developing."

Leslie Feinzaig, the founder and CEO at Graham & Walker, a fund that backs early-stage digital startups, added that even though she started investing her fund during the bull market last year, focusing on a company's potential downstream risk was crucial — as a first-time fund manager, she couldn't jeopardize her budding track record in any way.

"The big advantage is that we don't have many prior investments that are now high risk, and we don't need to focus as much of our time on triaging the portfolio," Feinzaig said. "I can focus almost entirely on the path ahead."

Because these investors have a smaller garden to tend, as they say, they can focus more on making sure the new companies they add to the portfolio are more resilient against current market trends.

One thing these managers are better equipped to help their portfolio plan for is runway. Stuto said that when 186 Ventures started investing in the fleeting days of the bull market, extension financing wasn't a big part of the conversation, but now that it is clear that will be a challenge for startups, 186 Ventures plans to focus more on making sure its investments allow for a much longer runway.

"Bridge financing was readily available last year, so it was easy to hand-wave whether you’d be able to attract new investors at a 'slight' up round," he said. "Part of our thesis now is that this bridge financing will likely not be as available, so depending on the industry and who the other financing partners are in the round, we have increased our 'market readiness' threshold."

Ariana Thacker, the founder and solo GP at Conscience VC, agreed and said while she's still looking for the same kinds of startups, she is definitely putting an emphasis on deals that result in the company having 24 to 36 months of runway.

Read the full survey here to get their full take on what they’re doing to prepare for the downturn, how their approach to investing has changed, and how to pitch them.

Recommended Stories

  • Defining Tactical Asset Allocation

    The lines between strategic and tactical allocation often blur.

  • BofA lowers 2023 forecast for Mexico economy, cites potential recession

    Bank of America has downgraded its 2023 growth forecast for Mexico's economy to 0% from 1% amid a potential U.S downturn, analysts said in a research note, predicting the country will reach the brink of recession. The Mexican economy has struggled to regain pace since pandemic restrictions have eased, while future growth prospects have been hit by higher interest rates and soaring inflation. However, the Bank of America (BofA) note is among the most bearish forecasts on Mexico's 2023 outlook to date.

  • Paramount Global (PARA) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

    Paramount Global (PARA) Q2 results reflect strong Filmed Entertainment revenue growth and a spike in viewership for its streaming services, boosted by the strong adoption of Paramount+.

  • U.S. recession is possible, but likely won’t be ‘devastating,’ former Federal Reserve governor says

    When explaining why he believes the chances of a severe recession are unlikely, Randall Kroszner took to history.

  • Paramount Beats Q2 expectations Backed By CBS, Paramount+, Theatrical Releases

    Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 19% year-on-year to $7.78 billion, beating the consensus of $7.52 billion. Global streaming subscribers rose to over 64 million, adding 5.2 million total subscribers. Paramount+ added 4.9 million subscribers in the quarter, bringing Paramount+ total subscribers to almost 43 million. Pluto TV grew global Monthly Active Users to nearly 70 million. TV Media revenue rose 1% Y/Y to $5.26 billion, reflecting growth in conte

  • Fed's Mester sees policy rate above 4%, hikes through mid-2023

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Reserve should raise interest rates to above 4% to help bring inflation down and must aim to keep tightening through the first half of next year, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Thursday. "I would pencil in going a bit above four as appropriate," Mester told reporters following an event held at the Economic Club of Pittsburgh, in reference to the central bank's policy rate, making her one of the most hawkish members of the rate-setting committee. A bevy of policymakers have this week near uniformly flagged that the central bank remains determined to press ahead with rate hikes until it sees strong and long-lasting evidence that inflation is on track back down to the Fed's 2% goal.

  • Cuba more than quadruples dollar/peso exchange rate

    Cuba announced it will begin purchasing on Thursday dollars and other convertible currencies at nearly five times the current rate in an effort to undercut the informal money market and capture the funds. Central Bank President Marta Wilson Gonzalez, appearing on state-run television on Wednesday evening, said the state-run banking system had set a new rate of 120 pesos to the dollar, compared to the official fixed rate of 24 pesos, and 115 pesos on the informal market, according to independent online news outlet El Toque tracker, the most watched in the communist-run country. Gonzalez said the new rate would float and did not apply to most activities of the state-dominated economy which would still operate at the fixed rate in effect for more than 18 months.

  • Single people in the Philippines to receive scholarships, subsidies and other perks in proposed bill

    A lawmaker in the Philippines has filed a bill seeking additional benefits and privileges for single Filipinos. Representative Margarita Ignacia Nograles of the PBA party-list proposed the Single Persons' Welfare Act, which would grant scholarships, monthly subsidies, extra days off and flexible working schedules to Filipinos without a partner. The bill, which serves as an amendment to the Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act.

  • McCord: Don't be fooled by the spin. Economy is in bad shape now and going to get worse

    While the White House combs the dictionary for obfuscations and euphemisms, economists are speaking plainly. Consider what Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff said in a May interview: once inflation "gets out of hand," it won’t be easy to "bring it back under control."

  • Treasury Curve Inversion Deepens as Yields Jump and Then Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- The inversion of the Treasury yield curve deepened Wednesday as the market proved volatile once again, with yields surging on the back of increased confidence about the prospect of Federal Reserve hiking interest rates and then tumbling anew before the day was out.Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanThe gap between 2-ye

  • Cannabis: ‘The U.S. is a $100 billion opportunity,’ Tilray CEO says

    Tilray CEO Irwin Simon joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings, cannabis legalization, and the outlook for the market for marijuana.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Devon Energy, Phillips 66 and Kinder Morgan

    Devon Energy, Phillips 66 and Kinder Morgan are part of Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • Tesla stock-split proposal to headline annual meeting in Texas

    Tesla Inc will host its annual general meeting on Thursday, with the world's most valuable automaker's proposal for a second stock split in as many years set to take center stage for investors gathered in Austin, Texas. Also on the agenda are shareholder proposals for corporate governance-related items, including endorsing the right of employees to form a union and asking the company to report its efforts in preventing racial discrimination and sexual harassment annually. The meeting comes as Tesla chief Elon Musk and Twitter Inc are slugging it out in a legal battle after the world's richest person said last month that he was abandoning a $44 billion takeover offer for the company.

  • 10 Stocks That Will Benefit from CHIPS Act

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that will benefit from the CHIPS Act. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Stocks That Will Benefit from CHIPS Act. The Chips and Science Act will provide grants and subsidies worth $280 billion to the US technology and semiconductor industry. The National […]

  • Chimera Investment (CIM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Chimera (CIM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -16.22% and 12.18%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Fortinet Stock Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Despite strong quarterly results delivered after the bell Wednesday, investors latched onto management's slightly disappointing revenue guidance.

  • Bear market drivers ‘are starting to recede,’ analyst says

    Evercore ISI's Rich Ross joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the drivers of the bear market and where stocks go from here.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • What's in the Offing for Palantir (PLTR) in Q2 Earnings?

    Palantir's second-quarter 2022 revenues are expected to have increased year over year.

  • Can Autos Keep This Steelmaker's Results Rising?

    Cleveland-Cliffs is dealing with supply chain troubles in the auto sector, which reduced demand for its steel. That could change.