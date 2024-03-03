Advertisement
6 Florida Cities Where Million-Dollar Homes Are Becoming Way More Common

Gabrielle Olya
·2 min read
©Zillow
©Zillow

The share of million-dollar-plus homes is on the upswing, with nearly 1 in 10 homes in the U.S. now worth $1 million or more, according to a recent Redfin report. While many of the cities seeing a boom in seven-figure homes are concentrated on the East Coast — particularly New England and New York City suburbs — there are several Florida cities where the number of luxury homes is on the rise.

Here’s a look at the Florida cities where million-dollar homes are becoming more common.

Art Wager / iStock.com
Art Wager / iStock.com

1. Miami

  • Share of homes worth at least $1 million (June 2023): 14.3%

  • Year-over-year change in share of homes worth at least $1 million (2022 to 2023): 0.97%

THEPALMER / Getty Images/iStockphoto
THEPALMER / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Fort Lauderdale

  • Share of homes worth at least $1 million (June 2023): 7.4%

  • Year-over-year change in share of homes worth at least $1 million (2022 to 2023): 0.54%

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

3. West Palm Beach

  • Share of homes worth at least $1 million (June 2023): 13.5%

  • Year-over-year change in share of homes worth at least $1 million (2022 to 2023): 0.36%

Kruck20 / iStock.com
Kruck20 / iStock.com

4. Orlando

  • Share of homes worth at least $1 million (June 2023): 3.5%

  • Year-over-year change in share of homes worth at least $1 million (2022 to 2023): 0.23%

TraceRouda / Getty Images/iStockphoto
TraceRouda / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Jacksonville

  • Share of homes worth at least $1 million (June 2023): 4.8%

  • Year-over-year change in share of homes worth at least $1 million (2022 to 2023): 0.23%

ferrantraite / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ferrantraite / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Tampa

  • Share of homes worth at least $1 million (June 2023): 5.2%

  • Year-over-year change in share of homes worth at least $1 million (2022 to 2023): 0.13%

Data is sourced from Redfin and is accurate as of Aug. 11, 2023.

