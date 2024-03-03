6 Florida Cities Where Million-Dollar Homes Are Becoming Way More Common
The share of million-dollar-plus homes is on the upswing, with nearly 1 in 10 homes in the U.S. now worth $1 million or more, according to a recent Redfin report. While many of the cities seeing a boom in seven-figure homes are concentrated on the East Coast — particularly New England and New York City suburbs — there are several Florida cities where the number of luxury homes is on the rise.
Here’s a look at the Florida cities where million-dollar homes are becoming more common.
1. Miami
Share of homes worth at least $1 million (June 2023): 14.3%
Year-over-year change in share of homes worth at least $1 million (2022 to 2023): 0.97%
2. Fort Lauderdale
Share of homes worth at least $1 million (June 2023): 7.4%
Year-over-year change in share of homes worth at least $1 million (2022 to 2023): 0.54%
3. West Palm Beach
Share of homes worth at least $1 million (June 2023): 13.5%
Year-over-year change in share of homes worth at least $1 million (2022 to 2023): 0.36%
4. Orlando
Share of homes worth at least $1 million (June 2023): 3.5%
Year-over-year change in share of homes worth at least $1 million (2022 to 2023): 0.23%
5. Jacksonville
Share of homes worth at least $1 million (June 2023): 4.8%
Year-over-year change in share of homes worth at least $1 million (2022 to 2023): 0.23%
6. Tampa
Share of homes worth at least $1 million (June 2023): 5.2%
Year-over-year change in share of homes worth at least $1 million (2022 to 2023): 0.13%
Data is sourced from Redfin and is accurate as of Aug. 11, 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Florida Cities Where Million-Dollar Homes Are Becoming Way More Common