6 Florida Cities Where Million-Dollar Homes Are Becoming Way More Common

The share of million-dollar-plus homes is on the upswing, with nearly 1 in 10 homes in the U.S. now worth $1 million or more, according to a recent Redfin report. While many of the cities seeing a boom in seven-figure homes are concentrated on the East Coast — particularly New England and New York City suburbs — there are several Florida cities where the number of luxury homes is on the rise.

Here’s a look at the Florida cities where million-dollar homes are becoming more common.

1. Miami

Share of homes worth at least $1 million (June 2023): 14.3%

Year-over-year change in share of homes worth at least $1 million (2022 to 2023): 0.97%

2. Fort Lauderdale

Share of homes worth at least $1 million (June 2023): 7.4%

Year-over-year change in share of homes worth at least $1 million (2022 to 2023): 0.54%

3. West Palm Beach

Share of homes worth at least $1 million (June 2023): 13.5%

Year-over-year change in share of homes worth at least $1 million (2022 to 2023): 0.36%

4. Orlando

Share of homes worth at least $1 million (June 2023): 3.5%

Year-over-year change in share of homes worth at least $1 million (2022 to 2023): 0.23%

5. Jacksonville

Share of homes worth at least $1 million (June 2023): 4.8%

Year-over-year change in share of homes worth at least $1 million (2022 to 2023): 0.23%

6. Tampa

Share of homes worth at least $1 million (June 2023): 5.2%

Year-over-year change in share of homes worth at least $1 million (2022 to 2023): 0.13%

Data is sourced from Redfin and is accurate as of Aug. 11, 2023.

