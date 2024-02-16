6 Grocery Shopping Secrets Only Frugal People Know

cyano66 / iStock/Getty Images

If there’s one skill frugal people excel at, it’s grocery shopping. While many people can justify splurging $100 on shoes or furniture that will last a long time, spending hundreds of dollars on groceries for a week is a much harder pill to swallow. However, frugal shoppers have mastered the art of savvy shopping, keeping their secrets close to their chests.

But what if there was a way to know the shopping habits of frugal people? Stick around to uncover eight habits you can easily adopt to trim your grocery bill — your wallet will be sure to thank you.

Use a Cash-Back App or Credit Card

Who wouldn’t love some extra cash? Frugal shoppers not only save money but also earn while they shop.

“Ibotta, one of the most popular cash-back apps at the Apple Store, can save you an average of $10 to $20 per month,” said Andy Cooper, financial analyst at CouponBirds. “Also, some credit cards offer cash-back rewards.”

Avoid Shopping When Tired or Hungry

While you may have heard this one before, it bears repeating: shopping on an empty stomach often leads to impulse spending and is detrimental to your wallet.

“When you are hungry or tired, it is easy for you to make irrational purchases unconsciously,” Cooper said. “For example, hungry people tend to buy more food with high calories and neglect nutrition.”

Steer Clear of Prepackaged and Processed Food

Frugal shoppers not only avoid prepackaged and processed foods for the nutritional benefits but also for the savings.

“Prepackaged and processed products usually include processing fees,” Cooper said. “Therefore, it is cost-effective to make it on your own with fresh ingredients and raw materials.”

While making every meal from raw ingredients can be a labor-intensive process, simply cutting back on the processed foods you buy can significantly slash your grocery bill.

Minimize Food Waste

Despite the many savings that come from buying in bulk, frugal shoppers are also mindful of the risks.

“Buying in bulk can be a big money-saver, but not if what you buy goes bad,” said Trae Bodge, smart shopping expert at TrueTrae. “After all, when food is wasted, money is wasted, too! When shopping, be very strategic about what you buy large amounts of and what should be bought in smaller quantities. Unless you’re feeding a lot of people, avoid buying large quantities of items that spoil quickly, like that big tub of microgreens.”

That being said, non-perishable items, like pasta and canned goods, are a great choice for buying wholesale — after all, they can last years before going bad.

Shop Around

There’s no better way to shop frugally than to follow the deals. Pay attention to where you can find the best deals on your most purchased items, and factor in the time to visit multiple stores to maximize savings.

“Some products have the lowest prices at certain stores,” Cooper said. “For example, you can get whole milk from Walmart’s store brand at the lowest price. Also, it is advisable to buy Huggies diapers at Costco, as they are always cheaper than other retailers, and Costco’s exclusive Huggies Plus version has better absorbency than other Huggies diapers.”

Utilize Coupon Extensions

There’s nothing frugal shoppers love more than coupons. While in the past, shoppers had to individually cut coupons out of grocery ads, today, saving with them is easier than ever.

“Shopping with coupon extensions can help you save money at grocery stores,” Cooper said. “Those tools will help you find valid coupons effortlessly. Research from CouponBirds shows that consumers can save an average of $10 to $20 per order with coupon extensions.”

Popular extensions include Honey, Cently, Rakuten and Capital One Shopping.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Grocery Shopping Secrets Only Frugal People Know