6 Hidden Gem Vacation Destinations You’ve Never Heard Of

When making travel plans, a lot of people stick with the tried and true locations they’ve already been to or have heard about before. But what if you could travel to destinations that qualify as hidden gems, places where perhaps the tourist crowds are smaller, the sights spectacular and the costs affordable. Here are six hidden gem vacation destinations you’ve probably never heard of.

Piedmont, Italy

Everybody knows about Rome, Florence and Venice in Italy — these big cities are often crowded with tourists who clamor to see their famous sights. But you’ve probably not heard of Piedmont, Italy, a quieter region in northwest Italy on Lake Maggiore that Marco Scaglione, owner of Meet Piemonte Tour Operator, said is still unknown to many Americans.

The main reason it’s a hidden gem “is that we are a bit off the main tourist itineraries, definitely not on the way to the popular tours,” Scaglione said. Southern Piedmont can be reached by train from Milan or Turin. It boasts fine dining and exclusive wine tastings that cater to foodies, but, Scaglione added, “Piedmont still has affordable traditional restaurants and experiences for all pockets.”

The Crystal Coast, North Carolina

Travelers looking for a secluded beachside stay need look no further than North Carolina’s Crystal Coast, which offers a variety of outdoor activities celebrating nature’s best views, calm blue waters, clear night skies and luscious greenery throughout 85 miles of coastline, according to the Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority.

The Crystal Coast is an outdoor and nature lover’s paradise, with miles of trails, “greenways and blueways” for hiking, walking and paddling. Visitors can check out Cedar Island National Wildlife Refuge or the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center. This is definitely the place for those who love to kayak or paddleboard, either alone or with a tour guide. And for those who like a more marine experience, scuba diving enables visitors to view the “Graveyard of the Atlantic” providing access to over 2,000 underwater wrecks.

Annecy, France

If you love the idea of France, but want to go somewhere less obvious than Paris or Bordeaux, consider Annecy in the French alps, near the Switzerland border, according to Kevin Mercier, a professional travel blogger at kevmrc.com. “Annecy is considered a hidden gem among international travelers. While it is a well-known destination in France, it may not be as popular among international travelers as some other destinations in France, like Paris,” he said.”Annecy is famous for its stunning lake, which is surrounded by mountains and offers plenty of opportunities for swimming, boating, and other fun activities.”

Mercier said that for accommodations, a basic hostel dorm bed costs around 20-30 Euros per night, while a mid-range hotel room costs around 70-100 Euros per night.

There are also plenty of dining options for travelers, including local specialty restaurants, cafes and bakeries. A simple lunch at a bakery or cafe costs 10-15 Euros, while a three-course meal at a mid-range restaurant costs around 25-40 Euros.

You can walk Annecy, or take the bus, which only costs 1.50 Euros.

Indiana Underground

Looking for a truly unique summer travel experience that can also help you beat the heat? Consider Indiana underground. “Forget crowded beaches … in Indiana, you can cool off in caves, catacombs, quarries and clubs,” said Amy Howell, vice president of tourism, marketing and communications for Visit Indiana.

“Always a cool 52 degrees Fahrenheit, Indiana’s underground attractions are the perfect antidote to scorching heat. Indiana has the longest subterranean river in the country, the Myst’ry, and you can take a boat or kayak ride while touring the Hoosier State’s subterranean attractions, including Bluespring Caverns and the Marengo Cave,” Howell said.

Additionally, there’s the City Market Catacombs, the limestone Bloomington Empire Quarry and scuba diving beneath Lake Michigan. There are even underground clubs where you can hear music deep beneath the earth.

Vanuatu, South Pacific Ocean

Ciaran Coughlan, an avid traveler and founder of the travel blog CiaranCoughlan.com, suggests that travelers with a flair for beautiful locations will love Vanuatu, an island in the South Pacific Ocean.

Coughlan attests to its status as a hidden gem because of its “[u]nspoiled natural beauty, rich culture, and friendly locals,” which he said make it a truly unique destination. “The diverse landscape, lush rainforests, crystal-clear waters, and stunning volcanic landscapes blew me away. What sets Vanuatu apart is its vibrant and ancient culture.”

Coughlan witnessed traditional ceremonies and dances, explored local markets and tried traditional foods, “I was constantly amazed by the depth and richness of Ni-Vanuatu culture.”

He found Vanuatu affordable compared to other Pacific destinations, with plenty of budget accommodation options and affordable food and activities. He spent, on average, around $200 per day or less. “The only thing to remember is the cost of transportation between islands, which can add up quickly!”

Hot Springs, Arkansas

You don’t have to leave the United States to find some truly charming destinations. In the Ouachita Mountains of Arkansas you’ll find the town of Hot Springs, which travel writer Hayden Goldberg, who founded the travel blog Namaste Anywhere, calls a hidden gem because, “It’s a place where natural beauty and man-made marvels come together to create a truly unique experience.”

The hot springs themselves flow from the earth at a temperature of 143 degrees Fahrenheit. He said, “They have been sought after for centuries for their supposed healing properties. Today, visitors can still bathe in these therapeutic waters at the historic bathhouses lining Bathhouse Row, each one more beautiful than the last. Imagine soaking in a steaming hot pool, surrounded by intricate tile work, stained glass, and ornate fountains, while the gentle murmur of the hot springs soothes your soul. It’s an experience that is simply unforgettable.”

Additionally, the streets are lined with quaint shops and restaurants, many of them housed in historic buildings dating back to the early 20th century. “You’ll find everything from handmade pottery to artisanal chocolates, and every cuisine from BBQ to sushi.”

It also boasts a compelling historical element. “You can visit the Gangster Museum of America, where you’ll learn about the town’s illicit past and see artifacts from the gangsters who once roamed its streets. Or, head to the Fordyce Bathhouse Visitor Center, where you can take a guided tour of a fully restored bathhouse and learn about the history of bathing in America.”

Outdoors enthusiasts will enjoy hiking, biking, kayaking or canoeing in Lake Ouachita.

