6 Items You Should Buy From Amazon Instead of Costco

When you want to save money on household items and groceries, comparing prices at different retailers can really pay off. For instance, while Costco is a well-known destination for bulk-purchase savings, there are certain items you can buy from Amazon for less. The key is to look at the price per unit.

From snacks to personal care items, here are six items that you should cross off your list at Costco because you can find them cheaper on Amazon.

Whisps Single-Serve Parmesan and Cheddar Crisps

At Costco you can pick up a 14-pack of these gluten-free, low-carb crisps made of 100% wheel cheese for $27.99, which comes out to about $1.99 per bag.

However, at Amazon, you can buy a 12-pack of the same two flavors -- just two bags less -- for $18.95. That's approximately $1.58 per bag or about $0.40 less per bag than you'll pay at Costco.

Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects + Bonus 1 Hour Express Whitestrips

At Costco, you'll get a box of 20 Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects and 10 1-Hour Express Whitestrips for $47.99.

If you shop for this product on Amazon, you can snag a box of 20 for $45.99. However, Amazon's version only comes with two bonus one-hour express Whitestrips instead of 10. If that's not a dealbreaker for you, you can save $2 by buying from Amazon instead of Costco.

Mott's Fruit Snacks

It's true that looking at price per unit -- or the price for each item in a multi-count box -- can help you get the best bang for your buck.

At Costco, you can get a 90-count box of Mott's Fruit Snacks for $14.99, which sounds like a pretty good deal. That's about $0.17 per individual package.

However, at Amazon, if you buy the 40-count box of Mott's Fruit Snacks, you'll pay $5.97, which equals $0.15 per package or $0.02 cents less than what you'll pay at Costco.

Starbucks Single-Origin Sumatra Dark Roast K-Cup Pods

If you're a fan of Starbucks Sumatra Dark Roast, you can get a 72-count box of K-Cups for $42.99 at Costco. That means you'll pay about $0.60 per coffee pod.

You can save some money if you buy the dark-roast blend at Amazon, where you can get a 96-count box for $53.31 or $0.56 per coffee pod.

Expo Low-Odor Dry Erase Markers, 18-Count

At Costco, an 18-pack of Expo low-odor dry erase markers, with 14 chisel-tip and four fine-tip markers, is $17.99.

However, you can get the same package of markers on Amazon for $13.95 -- more than $4 cheaper!

Nylabone Variety Power Chew Toy, 3-Count

If you're shopping online at Costco and decide to pick up some chew toys for your dog, you could potentially save big bucks by checking the price for the same products at Amazon.

For example, at Costco, the Nylabone Variety Power Chew Toy with three toys is $28.99. If you shop a three-pack of the same product at Amazon, it's $20.19 -- more than $8 cheaper.

