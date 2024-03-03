6 Key Ways To Multiply Your Wealth If You’re Middle Class

LeoPatrizi / Getty Images

Being part of the middle class has its perks — financial stability, a comfortable lifestyle and far more opportunities at your disposal. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t constantly look for ways to secure your future.

According to experts, it is possible to multiply your wealth by following their recommended money moves.

“Each of these strategies highlights the importance of a proactive and informed approach to managing and growing wealth,” said Mike Kojonen, financial advisor and owner of Principal Preservation Services. “By starting early, staying consistent and continually educating oneself, middle class individuals can cultivate financial security and grow their wealth over time.”

Read on for more expert insights.

Invest Your Money Strategically

“That’s how you really start to accumulate wealth,” said Carter Seuthe, CEO of Credit Summit Debt Consolidation. “If you are in the middle class and don’t have much money left over to invest, start by simply opening a high-yield savings account.”

He said this is a zero-risk investment that basically just allows your savings to earn significantly more interest than regular savings accounts.

“Other than that, focus on low-risk, high-reward investments — don’t go for high-risk investments,” Seuthe said.

Jake Hill, finance expert and CEO of DebtHammer, agreed. “If you’re middle class, you can grow your wealth by investing in a source of passive income.”

“For example, moving a portion of your savings into a brokerage account, a CD or even a high-yield savings account can automatically help you increase your net worth,” he said.

He explained that lower-income people don’t typically have access to savings, but middle-class people are in a good position to take advantage of these opportunities.

David Kemmerer, CEO of CoinLedger, emphasized that it’s important to stick with relatively safe investments. “In my experience, when you’re in the middle class and might not have much extra to devote to investing — focus on building wealth over time rather than risking it all on high-stakes fad investments.”

Utilize Tax-Advantaged Retirement Accounts Like 401(k)s and IRAs

“The power of compound interest in these accounts cannot be understated,” said Kojonen. “Even modest contributions can grow significantly over time due to the tax-deferred or tax-free growth.”

For example, he said consistently maximizing contributions to these accounts based on incremental raises or bonuses can lead to a substantial nest egg, benefiting from the compound growth tax advantages offered.

Invest in Real Estate

Another method for multiplying wealth, according to Kojonen, is investing in real estate, which he said can provide both rental income and appreciation over time.

“This doesn’t always mean buying a second home,” he explained. “Sometimes, it could be investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs).”

“For instance, one of my clients began investing in a small, manageable property. Over time, the rental income allowed them to invest in more properties, vastly growing their wealth without intense capital investment initially,” he said.

Take On a Side Hustle

“Embracing a side hustle that aligns with your interests or professional skills can incrementally boost your income, allowing you to invest more,” said Kojonen. “It’s not just about the extra money; it’s about leveraging that money smartly.”

“Investing your side hustle earnings into stocks, bonds or mutual funds could potentially yield higher returns, compounding your wealth over time,” he said.

Focus On Financial Education

Experts agree that financial literacy is key for growing long-term wealth.

“In my experience, clients who take the time to understand the basics of personal finance, investment strategies and the market tend to make more informed decisions that align with their long-term goals,” Kojonen said.

He added that this doesn’t require expensive courses, either. “Self-education through reputable financial literature and resources can empower individuals with the knowledge to make more effective financial decisions.”

Start Your Own Business

“With the power of the internet, it’s become easier than ever to kickstart your entrepreneurial journey,” said Rhett Stubbendeck, finance and insurance expert at Leverage Planning. “Whether you’re selling handmade crafts on Etsy or launching a dropshipping store, the online world is full of opportunities waiting to be explored.”

“One of our clients, Sarah, actually did just that,” he explained. “She started her own e-commerce business selling handmade jewelry and was able to take her business to new heights. We optimized her pricing strategy, expanded her product line and watched her business grow exponentially. It’s amazing what the right financial guidance can do!”

