6 Luxury Vehicles That Will Last Twice as Long as the Average Vehicle

If you’re shopping for a car, you might believe the old adage, “You get what you pay for.” Taken literally, you might believe that if you purchase a luxury vehicle, you’ll get more years of reliable use, making the extra cost worth it in the long term.

You might also get more enjoyment, which means you’d be less likely to trade it in for a newer model.

According to data from ISeeCars.com, people keep a new car an average of 8.4 years. Forbes recently released a list of 25 vehicles owners hold on to longer than average.

The findings might surprise you: Only 6 of those cars could be classified as “luxury” vehicles, meaning they are either from a recognized luxury brand — and carry a level of prestige along with a higher price tag — or luxe amenities.

Proving the resilience of middle-market vehicles, Toyota dominated the list with 11 out of 25 cars, the most of any manufacturer. A few Honda models and some beloved and long-lasting Fords, including the Explorer, also made the list.

Read on to find out your best bet for a reliable vehicle if you have $50,000 or more to spend on a new car.

Acura MDX

The Acura MDX is a luxury crossover three-row SUV starting at $49,850. As the luxury division of Honda, the Acura brand boasts reliability and safety, prompting Kelley Blue Book to call it “a strong contender in a class full of excellent vehicles.”

The stylish vehicle offers so much comfort and tech, 11.6% of original owners hold onto the car for 15 years or more, according to Forbes.

Lexus RX Hybrid

Hybrid vehicles have proven their value and reliability over the years. The Lexus RX Hybrid is a luxury mid-size SUV with sporty styling and incredible fuel efficiency. According to Forbes research, 24.1% of owners hold onto the vehicle for 10 years or more. With an MSRP from $50,000 up to $62,000, depending on the trim package, along with the prestigious Lexus name, this car exudes luxury and comfort.

Ford Expedition

With prices from $54,000 up to $92,000+ for the Platinum version, the Ford Expedition may not carry a luxury name, but it has a luxury price — plus the styling and comfort you’d expect from a vehicle in this class. Drivers tend to keep their Expedition for 9 years, putting it slightly above the average time to keep a car.

The Expedition’s little brother, the popular Ford Explorer, also made Forbes’ list, with owners holding onto the vehicle an average of 8.4 years.

Toyota Sequoia

While it’s not technically considered a luxury vehicle by some observers, the $60,875 starting price of the Toyota Sequoia makes it more expensive than some of the luxury vehicles on this list. But you’re getting a lot of truck for the money — and a truckload of reliability, too, according to reports. The full-sized SUV is built on a truck frame and carries up to eight people with plenty of room for cargo, too.

According to Forbes, 12.6% of owners keep the vehicle 15 years or more. Of pre-owned Sequoias purchased in 2017, 6.6% had more than 200,000 miles, while 0.2% boasted odometer readings of 300,000 or more.

Chevrolet Suburban

A competitor to the Ford Expedition, the Chevrolet Suburban also boasts room for 8 passengers and cargo, along with renowned towing capabilities. Owners keep the vehicle an average of 8.4 years and, according to Forbes, 5% of used models have 200,000 miles or more. That’s a lot of family road trips!

Chevrolet Corvette

Once you’ve experienced the power and style of a Chevy Corvette, you may not want to let it go. Owners keep their Corvettes on the road an average of 9 years, Forbes reported. In 2024, Chevy released the E-Ray Hybrid model to boost fuel efficiency. The new motor, combined with the traditional V8 engine, boasts 655 horsepower.

A true luxury sportscar, the traditional gas-powered Corvette starts at $68,300, while the E-Ray starts at $104,900 — and the Z06 starts at just over $110,000, according to Kelley Blue Book.

