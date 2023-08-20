6 Most Outrageous Wastes of Money, According to People Who Witnessed Them

Whether you are a billionaire or just getting by, you’ve probably wasted money on something you didn’t need — or overpaid for something you wanted.

While many regular people can confess to wasting money on take-out or delivery meals or subscriptions they don’t use, it takes copious amounts of cash (or extra-high credit limits) to waste money in outrageous ways.

GOBankingRates scoured the internet to find some of the craziest ways people of all income levels spend money, in the hopes of steering readers toward better financial choices — and a few laughs along the way.

Fast Car

Whether it’s buying a new car when a used vehicle will work just as well, taking out a 10-year car loan or financing more than you can afford, people often make poor financial choices when it comes to buying a car.

But there’s over spending, and then there’s outright wastefulness. Consider this guy who already owned a Mustang and purchased a 10-year-old Audi for $400 per month, according to a Reddit post by Effendoor.

Here’s the kicker — Not only did he not try to negotiate the price (a must-do when buying a car), but the car was a stick shift, and three years later, he still didn’t know how to drive it, according to the post.

There was another couple, as reported by Redditor LivinDying3-4Time, who went to Home Depot to buy bricks for their patio — and left with a Toyota FJ Cruiser. They showed up in their Jaguar and realized the car wasn’t appropriate for hauling bricks. So, Livin wrote, “They walked across the street [to] a Toyota dealer and bought an FJ Cruiser so they could bring their bricks home. They had no intention or need to buy a car.”

As another Redditor pointed out, they could have rented a truck from Home Depot for $20. (Actually, it costs $19 for 75 minutes, but who’s counting?)

Then there’s the guy who spent $75 for a piece of scented cardboard to hang in his car. Redditor BigJo101 wrote, “I work at a car dealership as an apprentice mechanic. I’ve seen many examples of people wasting their money, being it car parts, dumb accessories, whatever the list goes on. But there was this one guy that would spend literally $75 on a car freshener, and bragged about it constantly.”

It does leave one wondering what car dealership sells $75 air fresheners. Apparently, there was a market for them.

Here Comes the Sun(glasses)

People lose sunglasses all the time, and it can be frustrating. One wealthy mom may have been having a bad day at a five-star beach resort. She purchased — and lost — three pairs of $500 Prada sunglasses before 3 p.m., Redditor not_your_dads_OP posted.

Another Reddit poster commented that she found a pair of Prada sunglasses washed up on the beach, and they made a fine replacement for her $5 Walmart sunnies. It seems to be too much of a coincidence.

These Shoes Weren’t Made for Walking

Expensive sneakers are a hot trend right now, as evidenced by the growth of Snipes sneaker stores and other collectible sneaker shops sprouting up in malls across the U.S. But limited edition styles like Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s by Nike, retailing for $2,750 to $3,450, are a luxury for those with disposable income.

Spending anything more than $100 for sneakers if you aren’t self-sufficient could be considered wasteful. Redditor azrblz229 shares a story of his friend in his late 20s, living with his parents and working only part-time.

“[He] said he was saving money for something big. We all assumed he meant like moving out or a trip out of the country,” azrblz229 wrote. “No. [He] bought a $750 pair of SNEAKERS and then put them in a display case.”

Till “Debt” Do You Part

It’s no secret that weddings are expensive for the bride and groom or whoever is footing the bill. But did you know they are also costly — and wasteful — for the catering halls where they are held?

Redditor SolidSizzle, who works as a freelance musician and often works weddings “where clearly the families have crazy money,” reported about the waste. “One thing I always see at the fancier event without fail is a TONNE of amazing, fully prepared food and expensive drink being tipped/thrown away at the end of the night.”

It turns out the venue must cook enough of every menu option so that if everyone has the same thing, they have enough dishes made. They end up tossing what no one orders, so they throw away enough food to feed all the guests two times over.

That could be part of the reason why weddings cost so much. Many people share the opinion of Redditor xxblueflame-reaperxx2266: “Its [sic] not worth going like 30k into debt to have a party with some family members and friends,” they wrote. “Don’t go putting yourself in massive debt like that.” They suggested using the money for things like clothes, a car, or a house. “Stuff that holds value,” they said.

Another anonymous person spoke out against pricey weddings to the blog Wealthy Nickel. “Everything doubles in cost if you say it’s for a wedding (dress, suit, cake, venue). Just do the quick registry office paperwork, have a surprise party, and run away for a long honeymoon with the money you saved,” he said.

The House Always Wins

Many Redditors and finance experts spotlighted cases of people wasting money gambling.

“In Las Vegas in 2000 at the Bellagio I watched a guy walk up to a high roller blackjack table. He was being followed by a security guard and some guy in a suit carrying what we guesstimated at about $300k in chips. He sat and played blackjack by himself. We watched for about 45 minutes and he had already lost over $150k…never once showed any emotion,” wrote Redditor iyaayas.

But you don’t have to be wealthy to gamble. Redditor TLee21 shared, “Woman came into the 7-11 I work at, bought $1,700 worth of $20 scratch cards, scratched them all off, won about $100 back, complained how ‘these things are rigged,’ and left.”

Know Before You Buy

Sometimes, ordinary people waste large sums of money without even realizing what they’re doing. It must have taken DrTribs a lot to confess to this error on Reddit. “I bought a $300 bottle of scotch when I meant to buy the $60 version from the same distillery … When the cashier told me the price, I realized my mistake, but she and everyone behind me in line seemed really impressed that I was buying something so expensive.”

Then there is Redditor DoofusTinyRick whose friend bought a pound of cheese at an upscale cheese store. “He tried a tiny bit and thought ‘what the hell, I’m on vacation, I’ll spurge!’ … Stuff cost him $200! He was too embarrassed to say he made a mistake.”

Redditor row_guy wisely pointed out, “Rich people ask about prices.”

Bottom line: Think before you buy. Don’t be afraid to ask for prices. And never gamble more than you can afford to lose. Following those tips may not help you avoid all wasteful spending, but it’s a start.

